Who is Manisha Bhanwala? The Emotional Story Behind India's First Woman Wrestling World Champion

Manisha Bhanwala created history by becoming the first ever Indian woman wrestler to win a Senior World Wrestling Championships title. The 29-year-old wrestler from Haryana achieved this milestone on Friday, October 30, after defeating American opponent Abigail Nette in the women's 59kg freestyle final.

In the finals, she made a stunning comeback after trailing 0-6 to eventually win the match by 8-6. The championship is taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan.

How did Manisha Bhanwala defeat Abigail Nette in the final?

America's Abigail Nette secured a 4-point lead in the early stages of the match. Manisha initially challenged a decision but her challenge was unsuccessful giving Abigail 1 point more. Then she went on to extend the lead to 6-0.

Manisha then made her comeback by scoring her first point through a step out. She followed it with a brilliant move to level the score at 6-6. In the final stages of the match, she executed another takedown to take an 8-6 lead. She maintained her advantage until the final whistle, entering the history books with a historic World Championships gold medal.