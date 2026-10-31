Who is Manisha Bhanwala? The Emotional Story Behind India's First Woman Wrestling World Champion
Manisha Bhanwala became the second Indian wrestler overall and the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships. She defeated USA's Abigail Nette 8-6 in the women's 59kg freestyle final.
Manisha Bhanwala created history by becoming the first ever Indian woman wrestler to win a Senior World Wrestling Championships title. The 29-year-old wrestler from Haryana achieved this milestone on Friday, October 30, after defeating American opponent Abigail Nette in the women's 59kg freestyle final.
In the finals, she made a stunning comeback after trailing 0-6 to eventually win the match by 8-6. The championship is taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan.
How did Manisha Bhanwala defeat Abigail Nette in the final?
America's Abigail Nette secured a 4-point lead in the early stages of the match. Manisha initially challenged a decision but her challenge was unsuccessful giving Abigail 1 point more. Then she went on to extend the lead to 6-0.
Manisha then made her comeback by scoring her first point through a step out. She followed it with a brilliant move to level the score at 6-6. In the final stages of the match, she executed another takedown to take an 8-6 lead. She maintained her advantage until the final whistle, entering the history books with a historic World Championships gold medal.
Good morning India 🇮🇳 First-ever World Champion Manisha’s golden moment 🥇 https://t.co/G7KMSXqiyW— United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 31, 2026
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Particulars
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Details
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Competition
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Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026
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Category
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Women's 59kg Freestyle
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Wrestler 1
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Manisha Bhanwala (India)
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Wrestler 2
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Abigail Nette (USA)
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Final Score
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8-6
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Winner
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Manisha Bhanwala
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Medal
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Gold
Who is Manisha Bhanwala?
Manisha Bhanwala was born in Siwaha village in Jind district of Haryana on February 10, 1997. She started her journey in fitness and weight management.
Her elder brother also inspired her interest in sports. Eventually she joined the Sir Chhotu Ram Wrestling Academy in Rohtak. She competed across different weight categories before developing into an international level wrestler.
The Emotional Toll that Shaped Manisha Bhanwala's Career
One of the most heartbreaking moments in Manisha Bhanwala's life came in 2022 when her father passed away. He had encouraged her to take up wrestling and supported her journey as a sportsperson. He passed away just hours before Manisha was about to travel to Mongolia for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships.
She was deeply affected by her father's death and eventually decided to quit wrestling. However her family members encouraged her to continue wrestling and fulfil her father's dream.
Manisha eventually travelled to Mongolia and won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships. Now she has fulfilled her father's dream in 2026 after winning the gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships.
Manisha Bhanwala: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Full Name
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Manisha Bhanwala
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Date of Birth
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February 10, 1997
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Age
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29 years
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Birthplace
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Siwaha village
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District
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Jind
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State
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Haryana
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Nationality
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Indian
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Profession
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Wrestler
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Sport
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Freestyle Wrestling
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Wrestling Academy
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Sir Chhotu Ram Wrestling Academy
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Training Location
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Rohtak, Haryana
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Weight Category (2026 World Championships)
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59kg
Manisha Bhanwala's Journey to 2026 World Championships Gold
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Round
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Opponent
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Country
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Score
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Result
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Round of 16
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Laurence Beauregard
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Canada
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6-2
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Won by fall
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Quarter-final
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Bolortuya Khurelkhuu
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Mongolia
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6-0
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Won on points
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Semi-final
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Altyn Shagayeva
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Kazakhstan
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10-0
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Won by fall
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Final
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Abigail Nette
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USA
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8-6
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Won on points
Manisha Bhanwala Major Achievements
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2016 Cadet World Championships: Won the gold medal at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships.
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2016 South Asian Games: Secured a gold medal in the 60kg category.
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2018 World Military Games: Won the gold medal.
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2022 Asian Wrestling Championships: Won the bronze medal in Mongolia.
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2023 Asian Wrestling Championships: Secured another bronze medal.
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2024 Asian Wrestling Championships: Won her third consecutive bronze medal.
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2025 Asian Wrestling Championships: Won the gold medal in the 62kg category in Amman Jordan.
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2025 Grand Prix: Won gold at the Kocaeli tournament in Turkey.
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2026 Grand Prix Zagreb: Secured gold in the 57kg category.
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2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships: Created history by winning gold in the women's 59kg freestyle category
Which Indian Wrestlers Have Won Senior World Wrestling Gold Medals?
Apart from Manisha Bhanwala, Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar also won historic first ever Indian Gold Medal in Senior World Wrestling Championships in 2010, He defeated Russia’s Alan Gogaev by 3-1 to claim historic feat. Now Manisha has become the first ever women wrestler to do so.
What Lies Ahead for Manisha Bhanwala?
Manisha was not able to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 and she missed out on this year's Commonwealth Games as well. Meanwhile, at the Asian Games 2026, she reached the quarterfinals but lost to Japan's Akari Fujinami.
These are really positive signs for the Wrestling Championship gold and she will definitely be eyeing the bigger prize of an Olympic medal at Los Angeles 2028 next.
Also READ: Meet Nishad Kumar: From Losing His Right Hand at 6 to Asian Para Games 2026 Gold Medal
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com