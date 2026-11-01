CLAT 2027 Registration Deadline Extended To November 7, Check Revised Schedule, Application Link
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has extended the CLAT 2027 application deadline to November 7. Candidates can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has extended the registration deadline for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 to November 7. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can complete the registration process through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities across India.
CLAT 2027 Exam Date
According to the official schedule, CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, 2026. The examination will be held in offline mode.
The entrance test will be used for admission to five-year integrated undergraduate law programmes and one-year postgraduate LLM programmes for the academic year 2027-28.
Candidates seeking admission to these programmes must complete the application process and appear for the entrance examination.
How to Apply for CLAT 2027?
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application forms:
- Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Open the CLAT 2027 registration link.
- Register using the required details.
- Log in to the candidate portal.
- Fill in the application form with personal and academic information.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Direct Link To Official Website
Candidates should check the information entered in the application form before submitting it.
Application Fee
The application fee for CLAT 2027 is Rs 4,000 for General and OBC category candidates.
Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, BPL and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 3,500.
The fee can be paid online through the available payment options. Candidates should keep a copy of the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference.
The Consortium has advised candidates to complete their registration before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.
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