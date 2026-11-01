CLAT 2027 Registration Deadline Extended To November 7, Check Revised Schedule, Application Link

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has extended the registration deadline for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 to November 7. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can complete the registration process through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities across India.

CLAT 2027 Exam Date

According to the official schedule, CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, 2026. The examination will be held in offline mode.

The entrance test will be used for admission to five-year integrated undergraduate law programmes and one-year postgraduate LLM programmes for the academic year 2027-28.

Candidates seeking admission to these programmes must complete the application process and appear for the entrance examination.