Haryana Day 2026: Date, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, History, Celebrations, and more

Haryana Day 2026: The day is observed on 1st November and commemorates the formation of the state of Haryana which happened in the year 1966. It has now completed 60 years of formation.

About Haryana

- The name Haryana comes from Hari means the Hindu God Vishnu and ayana means "The Abode of God".

- Its area is around 17,070 square miles and its Population as per the 2011 Census is 25,353,081.

- It is bounded on the northwest by the state of Punjab and the union territory of Chandigarh.

- On the northeast by the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

- On the east by the state of Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi.

- On the South and Southwest, it is bounded by the state of Rajasthan.

- The capital city is Chandigarh.

- On 1 November 1966, Haryana was constituted as a result of the partition of the former state of Punjab into two separate states namely Punjab-speaking Punjab and Hindi-speaking Haryana.