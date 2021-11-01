Haryana Day 2026: Date, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, History, Celebrations, and more
Haryana Day 2026: Haryana state completed 60 years of formation today. It was carved out of the former state of East Punjab on a linguistic basis on 1st November 1966. Therefore, every year, Haryana Day is observed on 1st November. Let us have a look in detail.
Haryana Day 2026: The day is observed on 1st November and commemorates the formation of the state of Haryana which happened in the year 1966. It has now completed 60 years of formation.
About Haryana
- The name Haryana comes from Hari means the Hindu God Vishnu and ayana means "The Abode of God".
- Its area is around 17,070 square miles and its Population as per the 2011 Census is 25,353,081.
- It is bounded on the northwest by the state of Punjab and the union territory of Chandigarh.
- On the northeast by the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
- On the east by the state of Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi.
- On the South and Southwest, it is bounded by the state of Rajasthan.
- The capital city is Chandigarh.
- On 1 November 1966, Haryana was constituted as a result of the partition of the former state of Punjab into two separate states namely Punjab-speaking Punjab and Hindi-speaking Haryana.
- The state is well-known for contributing to the sports sector in India. Recently, Haryana's Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in Javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
- Various historic battles like the battles of Panipat and Kurukshetra were fought in Haryana.
- An important pilgrimage of Hindus namely Pehowa is located on the banks of the Sarasvati River in the state of Haryana.
Haryana Day 2026: Wishes and Messages
- On this day, Haryana CM Nayab Saini extended his wish through a post onn X.
He tweeted "On the historic occasion of the Diamond Jubilee marking the completion of 60 glorious years of Haryana's journey, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on Haryana Day."
हरियाणा की गौरवशाली यात्रा के 60 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर हीरक जयंती (Diamond Jubilee) के इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हरियाणा दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं 🙏 जय हिंद, जय हरियाणा 🇮🇳 #हरियाणा_दिवस_2026 #हीरक_जयंती https://t.co/cr2cLHy6d7— Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) November 1, 2026
- Let us add to the growth and development of Haryana. Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2026.
- Wish you all a very Happy and Prosperous Haryana Day. Let us rise and shine. Happy Haryana Day 2026!
- Thank you Haryana for everything. We take a pledge to make our state and country proud with our right actions. Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2026.
- Sweet like honey, thousands of years of history. Proudly say you are a Haryanavi. Happy Haryana Day 2026!
- Be proud of being a Haryanavi. Happy Haryana Day 2026.
- Faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let us salute the state on Haryana Foundation Day 2026.
- Constitution gave us faith, freedom, peace, and pride. So let’s value the day it was created, and wish happy Haryana day with a smile.
- Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let’s salute the spirit of Haryana. Happy Haryana Day 2026!
- Others might have forgotten, but never can I. The spirit of my Haryana furls very high. Happy Haryana Day 2026!
- Celebrate this great day with great pride. Happy Haryana Day 2026!