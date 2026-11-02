Cyclone Murasu: Alerts Issued for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on High Alert, Chennai Schools Closed Today
Cyclone Murasu is expected to pass over coastal regions of Odisha dnd Andhra Pradesh. School holiday announced in Chennai and Thiruvallur due to rainfall. More updates regarding holidays are expected
As per reports from the India Meteorological Department, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha will be hit by Cyclone Murasu. According to the IMD, Cyclone Murasu is expected to cross the Andhra Coast near Onhole late Monday night or early Tuesday with winds of 100-110 kmph.
IMD states that Cyclonic Storm “MURASU” is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of November 2, 2026. It is very likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during midnight of 02 November and early hours of November 3, with a wind speed of 100–110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.
According to media reports, Andhra Pradesh has also deployed disaster response teams and ordered the evacuation from unsafe areas. The State has deployed six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and seven State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in districts likely to be affected by the cyclone.
Reports also suggest that Odisha is moving residents from low-lying settlements and landslide-prone hillsides. Chennai, on the other hand, has declared a school holiday for today, November 2, 2026, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.
In a Tweet on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter, IMD has mentioned that the Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu]” over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with speed of 20 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, the 02nd November, 2026 over the same region near Latitude 13.6°N and Longitude 82.5°E, about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 290 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 310 km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 330 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km south of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026
The Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu]” over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with speed of 20 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, the 02nd November, 2026 over the same region near Latitude 13.6°N and Longitude 82.5°E, about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 290 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 310 km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 330 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km south of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 2, 2026
School Holiday in Chennai
Schools and colleges in Chennai and Thiruvallur will remain closed today, November 2, 2026, as a precautionary measure in view of the Northeast monsoon. As per reports, the holiday has been announced by Chennai District Collector S. Malathi Helen.
Cyclone Murasu: Schools and colleges to stay closed as late-night rains restart in Chennai | Schools and colleges in Chennai district will remain closed on Monday (November 2, 2026) as a precautionary measure in view of the Northeast monsoon, District Collector S. Malathi Helen has announced. Haphazard cable wires around the street light - same situation in Giriappa Road in T.Nagar, T.T.K Road Bridge and many interior lanes. Stay safe, Chennai. #CycloneUpdate #CycloneMurasu #ChennaiRains @THChennai @the_hindu— R Aishwaryaa (@AishRavi64) November 1, 2026
Alerts in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
As per reports, an Orange Alert has been issued in six districts of Telangana, while a Yellow Alert has been issued in five districts. An orange alert, meaning heavy to very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts. A yellow alert, meaning heavy rainfall, has been issued in Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. As per reports, “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning accompanied by gusty winds are very likely to occur in parts of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 24 °C, respectively.
Citizens in Andhra Pradesh can report any cyclone-related problems to officials through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service at 95523 00009. For emergency assistance and information, they can also contact the Disaster Management Authority’s toll-free numbers 112, 1070 and 18004250101.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.