INI CET January 2027 Final Seat Position for Admission Released; Counselling Schedule Expected Soon
INI CET January 2027 final seat position for counselling has been released online. The results of the entrance exam are expected to be released by November 7, 2026. Candidates clearing the exam can participate in the admission process based on the seat position.
INI CET January 2027: The final seat positions for admissions to various postgraduate courses for INI CET January 2027 have been released on the official website. INI CET January 2027 exams were conducted on November 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check seat positions for the admission process.
With the exams now concluded, the provisional answer key and results are expected soon. As per the schedule released, the INI CET January 2027 result is expected to be declared by November 7, 2026. Fcmsnrn, bto uuilon rvod xiinuublzo, including the njox-vnroh seat allocation schedule, will be issued after the results are announced. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
INI CET January 2027 Seats Increased
Check the number of seats increased for courses and colleges here
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Courses/Specialty
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Institute
|
Earlier
General
Seats
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Earlier
Sponsored
Seats
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Earlier Foreign Seats
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Revised
General
Seats
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Revised
Sponsored
Seats
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Revised
Foreign
Seats
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M.Ch.- PAEDIATRIC SURGERY
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AIIMS JODHPUR
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01
|
01
|
00
|
03
|
01
|
00
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M.Ch.- SURGICAL ONCOLOGY
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JIPMER
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02
|
01
|
00
|
03
|
01
|
00
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DM-NEUROLOGY
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AIIMS
BIBINAGAR
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
03
|
00
|
00
Final seat position of INI-SS January-2027 session - Click Here
INI CET January 2027 Result Expected Date and Time
As per the schedule released, the results of the January 2027 session INICET will be declared on November 7, 2026. An official time for the announcement of the result has not been confirmed. Those who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the announcement of the INI CET January 2027 result.
Steps to Check INI CET January 2027 Final Seat Position
The final seat position PDF is now available on the official website. Candidates applying for admissions are advised to check the seat details before entering their choices for allotment. Follow the steps given here to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official INI CET 2027 website
Step 2: Click on INI CET 2027 exams
Step 3: Click on Seat position
Step 4: The final seat position PDF will be displayed
Step 5t: Download for further reference
INICET January 2027: Documents for Admission
Candidates when applying for admissions through the counselling round must have the following documents ready with them for the admission process.
i) Offer Letter
ii) Allocation letter
iii) Registration Slip
iv) Admit Card issued by AIIMS.
v) Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Examinations.
vi) MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.
vii) Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the Candidate will be completing the internship by 31st January 2027.
viii) Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council.
ix) High School/ Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate in proof of date of birth.(Matriculation)
x) The Candidate should also bring the following certificate, if applicable:
a) SC/ST Certificate issued by the competent authority and should be in English or Hindi. Community should be clearly mentioned in the certificate.
b) OBC/EWS Certificate issued by the competent authority for central Govt. jobs/for admission in Central Govt. College/Institute. The sub‐caste should tally with the Central List of OBC/EWS. OBC/EWS Candidates should not belong to Creamy Layer. OBC/EWS certificate must be in the Central Govt. Format as prescribed in the prospectus.
c) Physical Disability Certificate issued from a duly constituted and authorized Medical Board as mentioned in the prospectus.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.