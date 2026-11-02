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INI CET January 2027: The final seat positions for admissions to various postgraduate courses for INI CET January 2027 have been released on the official website. INI CET January 2027 exams were conducted on November 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check seat positions for the admission process. With the exams now concluded, the provisional answer key and results are expected soon. As per the schedule released, the INI CET January 2027 result is expected to be declared by November 7, 2026. Fcmsnrn, bto uuilon rvod xiinuublzo, including the njox-vnroh seat allocation schedule, will be issued after the results are announced. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. INI CET January 2027 Seats Increased Check the number of seats increased for courses and colleges here

Courses/Specialty Institute Earlier General Seats Earlier Sponsored Seats Earlier Foreign Seats Revised General Seats Revised Sponsored Seats Revised Foreign Seats M.Ch.- PAEDIATRIC SURGERY AIIMS JODHPUR 01 01 00 03 01 00 M.Ch.- SURGICAL ONCOLOGY JIPMER 02 01 00 03 01 00 DM-NEUROLOGY AIIMS BIBINAGAR 02 00 00 03 00 00

Final seat position of INI-SS January-2027 session - Click Here INI CET January 2027 Result Expected Date and Time As per the schedule released, the results of the January 2027 session INICET will be declared on November 7, 2026. An official time for the announcement of the result has not been confirmed. Those who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the announcement of the INI CET January 2027 result.

Steps to Check INI CET January 2027 Final Seat Position The final seat position PDF is now available on the official website. Candidates applying for admissions are advised to check the seat details before entering their choices for allotment. Follow the steps given here to download the PDF Step 1: Visit the official INI CET 2027 website Step 2: Click on INI CET 2027 exams Step 3: Click on Seat position Step 4: The final seat position PDF will be displayed Step 5t: Download for further reference INICET January 2027: Documents for Admission Candidates when applying for admissions through the counselling round must have the following documents ready with them for the admission process. i) Offer Letter ii) Allocation letter iii) Registration Slip iv) Admit Card issued by AIIMS. v) Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Examinations.