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INI CET January 2027 Final Seat Position for Admission Released; Counselling Schedule Expected Soon

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 06:25 IST

INI CET January 2027 final seat position for counselling has been released online. The results of the entrance exam are expected to be released by November 7, 2026. Candidates clearing the exam can participate in the admission process based on the seat position.

INI CET January 2027 Final Seat Position for Admission Released; Counselling Schedule Expected Soon
INI CET January 2027 Final Seat Position for Admission Released; Counselling Schedule Expected Soon
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INI CET January 2027: The final seat positions for admissions to various postgraduate courses for INI CET January 2027 have been released on the official website. INI CET January 2027 exams were conducted on November 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check seat positions for the admission process.

With the exams now concluded, the provisional answer key and results are expected soon. As per the schedule released, the INI CET January 2027 result is expected to be declared by November 7, 2026. Fcmsnrn, bto uuilon rvod xiinuublzo, including the njox-vnroh seat allocation schedule, will be issued after the results are announced. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

INI CET January 2027 Seats Increased

Check the number of seats increased for courses and colleges here

Courses/Specialty

Institute

Earlier

General

Seats

Earlier

Sponsored

Seats

Earlier Foreign Seats 

Revised

General

Seats

Revised

Sponsored

Seats

Revised

Foreign

Seats

M.Ch.- PAEDIATRIC SURGERY

AIIMS JODHPUR

01 

01 

00

03

01

00

M.Ch.- SURGICAL ONCOLOGY

JIPMER

02 

01

00

03

01

00

DM-NEUROLOGY

AIIMS

BIBINAGAR

02 

00

00

03

00

00


Final seat position of INI-SS January-2027 session - Click Here

INI CET January 2027 Result Expected Date and Time

As per the schedule released, the results of the January 2027 session INICET will be declared on November 7, 2026. An official time for the announcement of the result has not been confirmed. Those who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the announcement of the INI CET January 2027 result.

Steps to Check INI CET January 2027 Final Seat Position

The final seat position PDF is now available on the official website. Candidates applying for admissions are advised to check the seat details before entering their choices for allotment. Follow the steps given here to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official INI CET 2027 website

Step 2: Click on INI CET 2027 exams

Step 3: Click on Seat position

Step 4: The final seat position PDF will be displayed

Step 5t: Download for further reference

INICET January 2027: Documents for Admission

Candidates when applying for admissions through the counselling round must have the following documents ready with them for the admission process.

i) Offer Letter 

ii) Allocation letter 

iii) Registration Slip 

iv) Admit Card issued by AIIMS. 

v) Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Examinations. 

vi) MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate. 

vii) Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the Candidate will be completing the internship by 31st January 2027. 

viii) Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council. 

ix) High School/ Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate in proof of date of birth.(Matriculation) 

x) The Candidate should also bring the following certificate, if applicable: 

a) SC/ST Certificate issued by the competent authority and should be in English or Hindi. Community should be clearly mentioned in the certificate. 

b) OBC/EWS Certificate issued by the competent authority for central Govt. jobs/for admission in Central Govt. College/Institute. The sub‐caste should tally with the Central List of OBC/EWS. OBC/EWS Candidates should not belong to Creamy Layer. OBC/EWS certificate must be in the Central Govt. Format as prescribed in the prospectus. 

c) Physical Disability Certificate issued from a duly constituted and authorized Medical Board as mentioned in the prospectus. 

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 06:25 IST
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