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Delhi-Guwahati Bullet Train Corridor: Check Route, Stations, Travel Time and Key Details

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 1, 2026, 19:49 IST

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has revealed the details proposed Delhi-Guwahati High-Speed Rail Corridor, which will cover approximately 1,500 km and connect 10 major cities across northern and eastern India. 

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In a significant development, India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the Delhi Guwahati Bullet Train Corridor. According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved this ambitious project. 

The proposed high speed rail corridor will connect the national capital with Guwahati, one of the most important cities in Northeast India.

The corridor will cover several major cities across northern and eastern India, including Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri

The announcement came during the flagging off of Delhi Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat on Saturday. 

Explore all the details of this proposed bullet train corridor, including its route, stations and other important features.

What is the Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor?

The Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor will be a high-speed rail corridor connecting two major cities over an approximately 1,500 km route. According to Akashvani, it is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Guwahati to less than 8 hours, which now average 30-35 hours. 

Below are the key details and proposed cities that will be covered under this corridor.

Key Details

Key Details

Information

Project Name

Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor

Project Type

High-Speed Rail Corridor

Approximate Length

1,500 km

Starting Point

Delhi

Destination

Guwahati, Assam

Expected Travel Time

Less than 8 hours

Major States Covered

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam

Delhi-Guwahati Bullet Train Corridor: Proposed Route and Stations

The proposed corridor will cover the following major cities:

  • Delhi

  • Agra

  • Kanpur

  • Lucknow

  • Ayodhya

  • Varanasi

  • Prayagraj

  • Patna

  • Siliguri

  • Guwahati

Delhi to Guwahati: Express Train vs Rajdhani vs Bullet Train 

Comparison

Regular Express Train

Premium Rajdhani Express

Proposed Bullet Train

Starting Point

Anand Vihar, Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi

Destination

Kamakhya, Guwahati

Guwahati

Guwahati

Approximate Distance

Around 1,850–1,945 km, depending on train

1,876 km

Around 1,500 km

Journey Time

Around 32 to 40 hours 

26 hours 50 minutes

Less than 8 hours

Intermediate Stoppages

Multiple stops, depending on service

15 halts before Guwahati

Proposed route includes 8 intermediate cities

Average Speed

Around 45–60 km/h

Around 70 km/h

No Information as of now 

As per Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the ticket prices of the proposed bullet train corridor will be highly economical to support middle-class passengers. He said that the fares will be significantly lower than flight tickets. 

The project will not only provide faster travel between the two destinations but will also boost small-scale industries and local manufacturers in the long run. 

Also READ: Indian Railways to Build 24-Coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Check Features, Rollout Date and More

Indian Railways Announces Additional Special Trains for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath 2026: Check Details and Routes

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 1, 2026, 19:49 IST
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