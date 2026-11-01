Delhi-Guwahati Bullet Train Corridor: Check Route, Stations, Travel Time and Key Details
Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has revealed the details proposed Delhi-Guwahati High-Speed Rail Corridor, which will cover approximately 1,500 km and connect 10 major cities across northern and eastern India.
In a significant development, India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the Delhi Guwahati Bullet Train Corridor. According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved this ambitious project.
The proposed high speed rail corridor will connect the national capital with Guwahati, one of the most important cities in Northeast India.
The corridor will cover several major cities across northern and eastern India, including Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri
The announcement came during the flagging off of Delhi Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat on Saturday.
Explore all the details of this proposed bullet train corridor, including its route, stations and other important features.
Guwahati–Delhi in under 8 hours? Yes! The extension of the Northern bullet train corridor to Guwahati is a pivotal moment for East India. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji. The corridor was initially meant to end at Siliguri. After my written request and meeting with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji in July, he saw merit in our proposal and approved its extension into the North East. This is what a government that listens and delivers looks like. As Assam prepares for a new wave of high-tech industries, fast, affordable flight like connectivity to Delhi and two state capitals will open up enormous opportunities for businesses and livelihoods. A bullet train to Assam once seemed so far-fetched that it never even became a public demand. Today, what we scarcely dared to dream is becoming reality. Isiliye, Modi kahin nahi jayega! Have a great day!— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 1, 2026
What is the Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor?
The Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor will be a high-speed rail corridor connecting two major cities over an approximately 1,500 km route. According to Akashvani, it is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Guwahati to less than 8 hours, which now average 30-35 hours.
Below are the key details and proposed cities that will be covered under this corridor.
Key Details
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Key Details
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Information
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Project Name
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Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor
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Project Type
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High-Speed Rail Corridor
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Approximate Length
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1,500 km
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Starting Point
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Delhi
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Destination
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Guwahati, Assam
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Expected Travel Time
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Less than 8 hours
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Major States Covered
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Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam
Delhi-Guwahati Bullet Train Corridor: Proposed Route and Stations
The proposed corridor will cover the following major cities:
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Delhi
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Agra
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Kanpur
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Lucknow
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Ayodhya
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Varanasi
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Prayagraj
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Patna
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Siliguri
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Guwahati
Delhi to Guwahati: Express Train vs Rajdhani vs Bullet Train
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Comparison
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Regular Express Train
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Premium Rajdhani Express
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Proposed Bullet Train
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Starting Point
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Anand Vihar, Delhi
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New Delhi
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Delhi
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Destination
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Kamakhya, Guwahati
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Guwahati
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Guwahati
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Approximate Distance
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Around 1,850–1,945 km, depending on train
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1,876 km
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Around 1,500 km
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Journey Time
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Around 32 to 40 hours
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26 hours 50 minutes
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Less than 8 hours
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Intermediate Stoppages
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Multiple stops, depending on service
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15 halts before Guwahati
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Proposed route includes 8 intermediate cities
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Average Speed
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Around 45–60 km/h
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Around 70 km/h
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No Information as of now
As per Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the ticket prices of the proposed bullet train corridor will be highly economical to support middle-class passengers. He said that the fares will be significantly lower than flight tickets.
The project will not only provide faster travel between the two destinations but will also boost small-scale industries and local manufacturers in the long run.
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Senior Executive - Editorial
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