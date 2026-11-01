Delhi-Guwahati Bullet Train Corridor: Check Route, Stations, Travel Time and Key Details

In a significant development, India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the Delhi Guwahati Bullet Train Corridor. According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved this ambitious project.

The proposed high speed rail corridor will connect the national capital with Guwahati, one of the most important cities in Northeast India.

The corridor will cover several major cities across northern and eastern India, including Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri

The announcement came during the flagging off of Delhi Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat on Saturday.

Explore all the details of this proposed bullet train corridor, including its route, stations and other important features.