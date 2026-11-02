MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Today, Allotment on Nov 7

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting a special stray vacancy round to fill vacant seats for the UG counselling process. As per the schedule released, the registration process for the UG special stray vacancy round allotment will begin today, November 2, 2026. Candidates participating in the AIQ special stray vacancy round must complete the registration process by November 4, 2026.

Along with the registration window, MCC will also open the window for students to enter their choices for the special stray vacancy round. The last date for students to enter and lock their choices for the allotment round is November 5, 2026. Based on the availability of seats and the choices entered, the allotment result will be declared on November 7, 2026. Those allotted seats of their choice need to report to the colleges for admission between November 7 and 16, 2026.