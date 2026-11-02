MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Today, Allotment on Nov 7
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round registration and choice-filling window opens today. Eligible candidates can check enter their choices for allotment at mcc.nic.in
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting a special stray vacancy round to fill vacant seats for the UG counselling process. As per the schedule released, the registration process for the UG special stray vacancy round allotment will begin today, November 2, 2026. Candidates participating in the AIQ special stray vacancy round must complete the registration process by November 4, 2026.
Along with the registration window, MCC will also open the window for students to enter their choices for the special stray vacancy round. The last date for students to enter and lock their choices for the allotment round is November 5, 2026. Based on the availability of seats and the choices entered, the allotment result will be declared on November 7, 2026. Those allotted seats of their choice need to report to the colleges for admission between November 7 and 16, 2026.
NEET UG special stray vacancy round registration link will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the special stray vacancy round through the direct link given below.
NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Registration and Choice Filling - Click Here
NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
Candidates participating in the special stray vacancy round can check the schedule below
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Registration and Payment facility
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November 2, 2026 to November 4, 2026 (upto 03:00 P.M of November 4, 2026)
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Choice Filling & Choice Locking
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November 2 to 5, 2026 (upto 11:00 A.M of 05.11.2026)
Choice Locking will be available from 04:00 PM of November 4, 2026 till 11:00 A.M of November 5, 2026
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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November 5 to 6, 2026
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Publication of Result
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November 7, 2026
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Reporting at allotted College
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November 7 to 16, 2026
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special Stray Vacancy Registration and Choice Filling
Candidates interested in participating in the special stray vacancy round can enter their choices for the allotment round through the link available. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the registration link given
Step 3: Log in with credentials
Step 4: Complete the fee payment process
Step 5: Enter the choices for allotment
Step 6: Rearrange the choices and click on confirm
Step 7: Save and submit
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Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Schedule Released, Registration Begins Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.