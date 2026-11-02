Kerala NEET PG First Phase Centralised Allotment Provisional Allotment List Published

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: CEE Kerala has released the first phase provisional allotment list for NEET PG counselling. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can download the allotment PDF through the link on the official website.

As per the notification released, any discrepancies in the allotment list must be informed to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on or before 10 AM today, November 2, 2026. The discrepancies can be emailed to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in. With the subject as PG Medical- Provisional Allotment Complaints. Final allotment will be published after addressing genuine complaints, if any.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 provisional allotment result PDF is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the Kerala NEET PG provisional allotment result PDF.