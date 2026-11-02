Kerala NEET PG First Phase Centralised Allotment Provisional Allotment List Published
The phase 1 provisional allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the provisional allotment result and submit grievances until 10 AM today
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: CEE Kerala has released the first phase provisional allotment list for NEET PG counselling. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can download the allotment PDF through the link on the official website.
As per the notification released, any discrepancies in the allotment list must be informed to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on or before 10 AM today, November 2, 2026. The discrepancies can be emailed to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in. With the subject as PG Medical- Provisional Allotment Complaints. Final allotment will be published after addressing genuine complaints, if any.
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 provisional allotment result PDF is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the Kerala NEET PG provisional allotment result PDF.
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Provisional - Click Here
Steps to Download Kerala NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Allotment PDF
The provisional allotment has been released as a PDF document. Eligible candidates must follow the steps to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on NEET PG
Step 3: Click on Allotment List
Step 4: Click on the Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List Link
Step 5: The allotment PDF containing the list of candidates will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Final Allotment Result
The NEET PG counselling final allotment result for the first round admissions will be issued on the official CEE Kerala website soon. The final allotment will be available only after the grievances on the provisional allotment are cleared. Based on the final allotment, candidates allotted seats need to report to the colleges for admissions with all required documents. Students need to carry originals and photocopies of all relevant documents with them when reporting to the colleges for admissions.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.