UPTET 2026: Allahabad High Court Orders UPESSC to Drop Two Disputed Questions, Issue Revised Results
Allahabad High Court has directed UPESSC to exclude two questions (36 and 37) from the UPTET 2026 evaluation. Candidates should also note that the marks will now be calculated out of 148, benefiting all candidates. Check the latest updates in the article below.
Key Points
- Allahabad HC ordered UPESSC to exclude 2 disputed questions from UPTET 2026 evaluation.
- UPTET 2026 scores will be recomputed based on 148 questions instead of 150.
- Revised UPTET 2026 evaluation must apply uniformly to all candidates.
The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to exclude two disputed questions from the evaluation of the UPTET 2026 exam. This ruling was delivered by a single-judge bench headed by Justice Vinod Diwakar, which ordered the Commission to recompute candidates' scores based on 148 questions rather than the original 150 questions. One of the most important rulings made by the bench was that the relief must not remain restricted to the petitioners alone; UPESSC will have to apply this revised evaluation uniformly across all the similarly situated candidates and issue updated scorecards.
Disputed Questions of UPTET 2026
In the final answer key released after the exam, the commission had accepted two alternative correct options for two particular questions, which are Question 36 and Question 37 in the master booklet. Marks were awarded exclusively to examinees who had chosen one of those two specific answers. The Allahabad High Court has considered this approach legally flawed in an objective, multiple-choice test.
- When an examination body itself admits that multiple answers are correct due to unclear question framing, the item loses its discerning power between the qualified and the unqualified candidates.
- Giving marks only to those who have picked one of the two options, while the marks for the other options picked by the candidate are not awarded, violates Article 14.
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UPTET 2026 Allahabad High Court Orders Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Allahabad Court Orders on UPTET 2026:-
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Particular
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Details
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Judicial Authority
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Allahabad High Court
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Direct Respondent
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Excluded Questions
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Questions 36 and 37
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Revised Evaluation Base
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148 total marks, questions down from 150
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Benefits Scope
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All candidates across Uttar Pradesh
What is the Impact on Qualifying Cut-Offs for UPTET 2026?
The exclusion of the two questions changes the raw passing benchmark percentages for the UPTET 2026:-
- General Category (60%):- Originally, candidates required 90 out of 150 marks. On a 148-point scale, the 60% requirement recalculates to 88.8 marks.
- Reserved Categories (55%):- Originally, candidates required 82.5 marks (rounded to 82). Out of 148 marks, 55% corresponds to 81.4 marks.
Aspirants who missed qualifying status by just 1 or 2 marks in the initial declaration are expected to clear the exam once UPESSC uploads the normalised scorecards. Candidates should monitor upessc.up.gov.in for the latest updates on the revised result.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.