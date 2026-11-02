UPTET 2026: Allahabad High Court Orders UPESSC to Drop Two Disputed Questions, Issue Revised Results

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to exclude two disputed questions from the evaluation of the UPTET 2026 exam. This ruling was delivered by a single-judge bench headed by Justice Vinod Diwakar, which ordered the Commission to recompute candidates' scores based on 148 questions rather than the original 150 questions. One of the most important rulings made by the bench was that the relief must not remain restricted to the petitioners alone; UPESSC will have to apply this revised evaluation uniformly across all the similarly situated candidates and issue updated scorecards.

Disputed Questions of UPTET 2026

In the final answer key released after the exam, the commission had accepted two alternative correct options for two particular questions, which are Question 36 and Question 37 in the master booklet. Marks were awarded exclusively to examinees who had chosen one of those two specific answers. The Allahabad High Court has considered this approach legally flawed in an objective, multiple-choice test.