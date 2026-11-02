The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 helps students understand the marks distribution, question types and assessment structure for the board examination. According to the latest CBSE Social Science curriculum for the academic session 2026-27, the subject carries 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory examination and 20 marks for internal assessment. The theory paper covers four subjects: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Each subject carries 20 marks, with separate weightage for map work. The question paper includes multiple-choice questions, descriptive questions, case-study-based questions and map-based questions. Students should understand the exam pattern before starting their preparation to plan their studies and give equal attention to all four subjects.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026: Overview The CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination is designed to test students' understanding of important concepts, knowledge of different topics and ability to apply what they have learned. The board has divided the theory paper equally among the four Social Science subjects.Here is an overview of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Academic Session 2026-27 Subject Social Science Subject Code 087 Total Marks 100 Theory Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Subjects History, Geography, Political Science and Economics Theory Paper Duration Not specified in the curriculum's question paper design

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Curriculum 2027 PDF CBSE Class 10 Social Science Subject-Wise Marks Distribution 2026 The Social Science theory examination carries 80 marks. CBSE has divided these marks equally among History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Each subject contributes 20 marks, accounting for 25% of the total theory paper.The subject-wise marks distribution is given below: Subject Marks Weightage History 20 (18 + 2 map) 25% Geography 20 (17 + 3 map) 25% Political Science 20 25% Economics 20 25% Total 80 100% Students should prepare all four subjects equally because each carries the same weightage. However, the chapters and topics included in the board examination differ across subjects. Some topics are also assigned to periodic assessment and internal project work instead of the theory examination.

History: 20 Marks History carries 20 marks, including 18 marks for theory questions and 2 marks for map pointing. The prescribed chapters for the board examination are: The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

Nationalism in India

The Making of a Global World (Subtopics 1 to 1.3)

Print Culture and the Modern World The remaining portions of The Making of a Global World, covering the nineteenth century to the post-war period, are included in the interdisciplinary project. The Age of Industrialisation is to be assessed through periodic assessment only. Geography: 20 Marks Geography carries 20 marks, including 17 marks for theory questions and 3 marks for map pointing. The chapters included in the board examination are: Resources and Development

Forest and Wildlife Resources

Water Resources

Agriculture

Minerals and Energy Resources

Manufacturing Industries

For the chapter Lifelines of National Economy, only map pointing will be evaluated in the board examination. Its interdisciplinary project component is linked with History and Economics. Political Science: 20 Marks Political Science carries 20 marks in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science theory examination. All five prescribed chapters are included in the board examination: Power-sharing

Federalism

Gender, Religion and Caste

Political Parties

Outcomes of Democracy Students should understand the important concepts, features and examples covered in these chapters. Economics: 20 Marks Economics also carries 20 marks in the theory paper. The prescribed chapters and topics include: Development

Sectors of the Indian Economy

Money and Credit

Globalisation and the Indian Economy For Globalisation and the Indian Economy, the following two topics are included in the board examination:

What is Globalisation? Factors that have enabled Globalisation The other topics, including production across countries, Chinese toys in India, the World Trade Organisation and the struggle for a fair globalisation, are covered through the interdisciplinary project.Consumer Rights is included as project work rather than a separate theory examination chapter. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Types and Marks Distribution 2026 The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 includes different types of questions to assess students' knowledge, understanding and analytical skills. The official question paper design provides a total of 80 marks across objective questions, descriptive questions, case-study questions and map work.The question-wise marks distribution is given below: Question Type Number of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks 1-mark MCQs 20 1 20 2-mark questions 4 2 8 3-mark questions 5 3 15 4-mark case study questions 3 4 12 5-mark questions 4 5 20 Map pointing As prescribed 5 marks in total 5 Total 80

1-Mark Multiple-Choice Questions The question paper includes 20 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. These questions may include assertion-reason, differentiation and stem-based formats. Students need to select the correct answer based on their understanding of the given topic. 2-Mark Questions There are four questions carrying 2 marks each. These questions assess students' knowledge and understanding of important concepts. Students should write brief and relevant answers that directly address the question. 3-Mark Questions The paper includes five questions carrying 3 marks each. These questions require students to explain concepts and present relevant points in a clear and organised manner. 4-Mark Case Study Questions There are three case-study-based questions carrying 4 marks each. Students are given a passage or source material followed by questions based on the information provided. These questions test their ability to understand, interpret and apply the given information.

5-Mark Questions The examination includes four questions carrying 5 marks each. These questions require detailed answers with relevant explanations and examples. Students should organise their answers properly and cover all the important points. Map-Based Questions Map work carries 5 marks in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science theory examination. History accounts for 2 marks, while Geography accounts for 3 marks. Students should practise locating, labelling and identifying important places mentioned in the prescribed map-work section. CBSE Class 10 SOCIAL SCIENCE (087) SAMPLE QUESTION 2026-27 PDF CBSE Class 10 Social Science Competency-Wise Marks Distribution 2026 The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 also focuses on competency-based learning. The question paper is designed to test students' ability to remember facts, understand concepts, apply knowledge and analyse information.The competency-wise marks distribution provided in the curriculum is given below:

Competency Marks Weightage Remembering and Understanding 24 30% Applying 11 13.25%* Analysing, Evaluating and Creating 40 50% Map Skills 5 6.25% Total 80 100% (marks) CBSE Class 10 Social Science Internal Assessment 2026-27 Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, students have to complete a 20-mark internal assessment. It includes periodic assessment, multiple assessment, subject enrichment activities and portfolio work.The internal assessment marks are divided as follows: Assessment Component Marks Details Periodic Assessment 5 Pen-and-paper test Multiple Assessment 5 Quiz, debate, role play, viva, group discussion, concept maps and other activities through the interdisciplinary project Subject Enrichment Activity 5 Project work on Consumer Rights, Social Issues or Sustainable Development Portfolio 5 Classwork, assignments, reflections, journals and student achievements Total 20

Periodic Assessment Periodic assessment carries 5 marks and is conducted through pen-and-paper tests. It helps teachers evaluate students' understanding of the topics covered during the academic session. Multiple Assessment Multiple assessment carries 5 marks. It includes different classroom activities such as quizzes, debates, role plays, viva, group discussions, visual presentations, concept maps and peer assessment. These activities are also linked to the interdisciplinary project. Subject Enrichment Activity Subject enrichment carries 5 marks and includes project work on any one of the following topics: Consumer Rights

Social Issues

Sustainable Development The project is interdisciplinary and helps students understand how Social Science concepts relate to real-life situations. Portfolio Portfolio work carries 5 marks. It includes students' classwork, assignments, activities, reflections, journals and achievements throughout the academic year. Participation in activities such as the Heritage India Quiz is also considered.

How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026? Students should follow a planned study routine to cover all four Social Science subjects. Since each subject carries equal marks, focusing only on History or Geography may affect the overall score. Here are some useful preparation tips: Understand the revised syllabus: Check the 2026-27 curriculum carefully and identify which chapters are included in the board examination and which are meant for periodic assessment or project work.

Check the 2026-27 curriculum carefully and identify which chapters are included in the board examination and which are meant for periodic assessment or project work. Practise MCQs: Solve objective questions regularly, including assertion-reason and other question formats.

Solve objective questions regularly, including assertion-reason and other question formats. Improve answer writing: Practise writing clear and well-structured answers for 2, 3 and 5-mark questions.

Practise writing clear and well-structured answers for 2, 3 and 5-mark questions. Focus on case studies: Read passages carefully and practise answering questions based on the information provided.

Read passages carefully and practise answering questions based on the information provided. Practise map work: Revise important locations from History and Geography and practise marking them on blank maps.

Revise important locations from History and Geography and practise marking them on blank maps. Understand concepts: Give special attention to questions that require application, analysis and evaluation.

Give special attention to questions that require application, analysis and evaluation. Complete internal assessment work: Prepare projects, maintain your portfolio and participate in classroom activities to secure internal assessment marks.

Prepare projects, maintain your portfolio and participate in classroom activities to secure internal assessment marks. Revise regularly: Prepare short notes of important dates, definitions, concepts and key points for quick revision.