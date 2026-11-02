CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Download PDF Here
CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Syllabus 2026 covers the subject wise topics for the LSAT26 examination. Check this article for important topics, exam pattern, marking scheme, number of questions and exam duration. Candidates can also download the complete CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher syllabus PDF here.
Key Points
- A total of 2292 Assistant Teacher vacancies will be filled in E-Cadre and T-Cadre.
- The written examination for Assistant Teacher recruitment will be held on December 6, 2026.
- The exam features 100 objective questions, 2h 15m duration, and 0.25 negative marking.
CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Syllabus 2026: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) formerly known as CG Vyapam will conduct the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination (LSAT26). Through this recruitment a total of 2292 vacancies would be filled in the E-Cadre and T-Cadre. The written examination will be held on December 6, 2026. Candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the syllabus, exam pattern and important topics in this article.
The syllabus helps candidates to identify the subjects covered in the examination and plan their studies accordingly. Here candidates can check the subject wise topics, exam pattern and steps to download the official syllabus PDF.
CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Syllabus 2026 PDF Download
Candidates can download the CG Vyapam official syllabus PDF and check the detailed subject wise topics and exam pattern from the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The board has provided the detailed syllabus in the official examination notice. Check the direct link to download the CG Assistant Teacher Syllabus 2026 PDF below.
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CG Vyapam Assistant Syllabus 2026
CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Exam Pattern 2026
The CG Assistant Teacher would be held in the offline mode. The examination consists of 100 objective types questions for 100 marks. Candidates will be provided 2 hours and 15 minutes to complete their exam. A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for each incorrect answer . Check the exam pattern in the table below.
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Subject / Section
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Marks
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Part A
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Hindi
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15
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English
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10
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Mathematics
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15
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Environmental Studies
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10
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Part B: Child Development and Pedagogy
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15
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Part C
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General Mental Ability
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15*
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Computer Education
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5
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General Knowledge
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15
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Total Marks
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100*
CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
In the CG Assistant Teacher examination, questions are asked from eight different subjects. The following topics are commonly covered in the examination. Candidates can check them below.
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Subject
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Important Topics
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Hindi
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Grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and language-related concepts
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English
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Grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension, and language skills
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Mathematics
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Number system, fractions, percentages, ratio and proportion, and basic geometry
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Environmental Studies (EVS)
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Environment, health, hygiene, society, and environmental conservation
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Child Development & Pedagogy
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Child development, learning processes, inclusive education, and teaching methods
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General Knowledge (GK)
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Indian history, geography, general science, and Chhattisgarh-related knowledge
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Computer Knowledge
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Computer fundamentals, operating systems, internet and basic applications
Preparation Tips for CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Exam 2026
Candidates who are preparing for the CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Exam 2026 can follow the preparation tips given below to improve performance and prepare effectively for the examination
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Check the Latest Syllabus and Exam Pattern: Go through the official syllabus, exam pattern to check topics, exam pattern and marking scheme.
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Focus on Important Subjects: Candidates must focus on those subjects that are very important from exam perspective. Give attention to those topics that contain maximum marks.
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Prepare Short Notes: Make short notes of important concepts, facts and teaching related topics to make revision easier and effective.
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Solve Previous Year Question Papers: Practise previous years question papers regularly to understand the format and identify topics that need to be worked upon.
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Attempt Mock Tests: Take regular mock tests regularly to improve speed, accuracy and time management during the examination.
How to Download CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Syllabus PDF 2026?
Candidates can the simple steps given below to check and download the syllabus pdf
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Visit the official CGSSB website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
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Scroll down the homepage to find the Examination section.
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Select the recruitment year 2026.
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A new page will open. Click on the link “Written Recruitment Examination for the Post of Assistant Teacher under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh (LSAT26).”
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Click on the relevant link and look for the Syllabus section.
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Open the PDF to view the detailed subject wise topics.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.