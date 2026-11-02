CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Download PDF Here

CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Syllabus 2026: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) formerly known as CG Vyapam will conduct the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination (LSAT26). Through this recruitment a total of 2292 vacancies would be filled in the E-Cadre and T-Cadre. The written examination will be held on December 6, 2026. Candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the syllabus, exam pattern and important topics in this article.

The syllabus helps candidates to identify the subjects covered in the examination and plan their studies accordingly. Here candidates can check the subject wise topics, exam pattern and steps to download the official syllabus PDF.

CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Syllabus 2026 PDF Download

Candidates can download the CG Vyapam official syllabus PDF and check the detailed subject wise topics and exam pattern from the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The board has provided the detailed syllabus in the official examination notice. Check the direct link to download the CG Assistant Teacher Syllabus 2026 PDF below.