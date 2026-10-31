Adani Gas Hikes CNG Prices By Rs 4.45 Before Diwali: Check New Rates for Delhi-NCR, Other Cities; What All CNG Vehicle Users Must Know
Adani Total Gas attributed the higher costs to global energy market updates, geopolitical tensions and lowered availability of competitively priced domestic natural gas.
Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) elevated Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by Rs 4.45 per kg on October 23, owing to a sharp rise in natural gas procurement costs amid higher global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices and decreasing domestic supplies.
Following the change, CNG at Adani Total Gas outlets in Ahmedabad costs Rs 98.47 per kg. Consumers in Faridabad, Haryana, will now pay Rs 102.60 per kg, while the rate in Jalandhar has crossed Rs 100 per kg.
The price rise is slated to boost fuel expenses for private vehicle owners, taxi operators, auto-rickshaw drivers and commercial transport users who rely on CNG.
Previously, while announcing its Q2 results, Adani Total Gas had said the West Asia crisis caused soaring Brent and spot gas prices, while currency depreciation further raised gas cost.
“Following the withdrawal of temporary pooled gas support effective 5 July 2026, the government introduced a revised HPHT allocation framework, improving domestic gas availability for CGD entities through a demand and shortfall-based methodology. ATGL continued to leverage a diversified sourcing portfolio to address demand requirements," Adani Total Gas said on Thursday.
Why Adani Total Gas Has Lifted Its CNG Prices?
Decoding the decision, the company said international spot LNG prices have jumped substantially, thus fuelling the cost of imported natural gas.
Global spot LNG prices have risen to approximately $30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), compared with around $10-12 in February 2026. The drastic increase has aggravated procurement expenses for city gas distributors.
Adani Total Gas attributed the higher costs to global energy market updates, geopolitical tensions and lowered availability of competitively priced domestic natural gas.
City-wise Revised CNG Prices
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City
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Revised CNG Price (per kg)
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Ahmedabad, Gujarat
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Rs 98.47
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Faridabad, Haryana
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Rs 102.60
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Jalandhar, Punjab
|
Rs 100.00
Price revision: Increase of Rs 4.45 per kg, as reported on October 23, 2026.
Key Details of the CNG Price Hike
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Particulars
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Details
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Company
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Adani Total Gas Ltd
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Price Increase
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Rs 4.45 per kg
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International LNG Price
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Around $30 per MMBtu
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Earlier LNG Price
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Around $10–12 per MMBtu
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Main Reason
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Rising gas procurement costs
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Other Factors
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Reduced domestic gas availability and supply constraints
Note: Prices are based on the figures may vary by location.
Domestic Gas Supply Constraints Add to Pressure
The company also underscored decreasing availability of New Well Gas (NWG) from domestic fields functioned by state-owned companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
Also, supplies of High-Pressure, High-Temperature (HPHT) gas have reduced after a government order, thus limiting the availability of domestic natural gas for priority sectors.
According to the company, reduced domestic allocations and supply restrictions by upstream firms have carved a difference between demand and supplies. This has propelled the distributor to explore other procurement sources, thus elevating its overall weighted-average gas costs.
Company Says Price Revision Necessary to Maintain Supply
An Adani Total Gas spokesperson stated that the company stays committed to limiting the financial burden on consumers while enforcing uninterrupted CNG availability.
The company regarded the new rise as a calibrated effort targetted to partly offset higher procurement expenses without compromising the supplies.
Will Higher CNG Costs Affect Vehicle Owners?
CNG is broadly used as an option to petrol and diesel because of its comparatively economical running costs and reduced emissions. However, continuous price fluctuations can affect household transportation budgets and the maintenance costs of commercial vehicle owners.
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