Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) elevated Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by Rs 4.45 per kg on October 23, owing to a sharp rise in natural gas procurement costs amid higher global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices and decreasing domestic supplies.

Following the change, CNG at Adani Total Gas outlets in Ahmedabad costs Rs 98.47 per kg. Consumers in Faridabad, Haryana, will now pay Rs 102.60 per kg, while the rate in Jalandhar has crossed Rs 100 per kg.

The price rise is slated to boost fuel expenses for private vehicle owners, taxi operators, auto-rickshaw drivers and commercial transport users who rely on CNG.

Previously, while announcing its Q2 results, Adani Total Gas had said the West Asia crisis caused soaring Brent and spot gas prices, while currency depreciation further raised gas cost.

“Following the withdrawal of temporary pooled gas support effective 5 July 2026, the government introduced a revised HPHT allocation framework, improving domestic gas availability for CGD entities through a demand and shortfall-based methodology. ATGL continued to leverage a diversified sourcing portfolio to address demand requirements," Adani Total Gas said on Thursday.