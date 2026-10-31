NMC, Georgia Differ on MBBS Recognition as Independent Licence Rule Creates Confusion

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The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued differing responses to queries about the validity of medical degrees obtained in Georgia, creating uncertainty among Indian students planning to study medicine abroad. The issue centres on a requirement under the NMC's Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021, which states that foreign medical graduates must hold an independent licence to practise medicine in the country where they obtained their degree to meet India's licensing requirements. The conflicting replies have raised concerns among students planning to pursue a six-year MBBS-equivalent course in Georgia. Legal experts have also warned that some education consultants may be misleading aspirants by suggesting that the independent licensing condition could be relaxed or bypassed. Scroll for further details.

Why Has NMC's Response on Georgia MBBS Eligibility Created Confusion? According to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, two aspiring doctors approached the PM Grievance Portal to ask whether completing a six-year medical course in Georgia would make them eligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in India.In its first response, dated September 24, the NMC stated that a Georgian medical degree would qualify graduates for FMGE only if they received an independent licence to practise medicine after completing the course. However, in a second response dated October 13, the regulator said that provisions concerning the independent licensing system were being examined by the competent authority and an expert committee.When another candidate sought clarification about which response was applicable, the NMC reiterated the provisions of the 2021 regulations without directly resolving the apparent discrepancy.

What Do NMC Regulations Say About Foreign Medical Graduates? The National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021, prescribe conditions that Indian students must fulfil after obtaining a medical degree abroad.Under Regulation 4(b), foreign medical graduates must be registered with the relevant professional regulatory authority in the country where they obtained their qualification. This registration must provide the right to practise medicine at a level equivalent to that available to citizens of that country.Therefore, obtaining an MBBS-equivalent degree from a foreign university alone may not be sufficient. Graduates must also meet the applicable professional licensing requirements. Georgia's Junior Doctor System Raises Questions Georgia's medical education system has become central to the dispute because its laws distinguish between junior doctors and practitioners authorised to practise independently.According to Georgia's National Center for Educational Quality Enhancement (NCEQE), graduates of its six-year Medical Doctor (MD) programme can work as junior doctors without additional examinations for that position.

However, junior doctors must perform medical duties under the direction and responsibility of a person authorised to practise independently.This distinction has raised questions about whether junior doctor status satisfies India's independent licensing requirement.The NCEQE maintains that Georgia fulfils the NMC's requirements for foreign medical graduates. However, legal experts have questioned this interpretation, arguing that permission to work under supervision is different from holding an independent medical licence. NMC's October Clarification Adds to the Issue The NMC issued another clarification on October 7, 2026, in response to a separate grievance concerning medical education in Georgia.According to PTI, the regulator explained that junior doctor status would satisfy Regulation 4(b) only if it legally allowed graduates to practise medicine at the required level.

It indicated that if independent medical practice in Georgia requires postgraduate certification, merely being eligible to work as a junior doctor would not fulfil India's regulatory condition.Georgia's NCEQE subsequently updated its frequently asked questions on October 14, 2026, reiterating that its medical education system meets the NMC's requirements. Lawyers Warn Students Against Misleading Admission Claims Delhi High Court lawyer Sachin Jain alleged that some education consultants receiving commissions from foreign universities were using the NMC's October 13 response to suggest that the independent licensing condition could be removed or bypassed.He warned that students could face difficulties after completing their medical degrees if their qualifications do not meet India's regulatory requirements.