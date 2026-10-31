RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026 OUT: Download CEN 07/2025 Marks PDF- Direct Link
RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026 OUT: RRB has released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 examination can now check their marks PDF.
Key Points
- The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 scorecard was released on October 30, 2026 (5:00 PM).
- Candidates can download their scorecards from regional RRB websites using login details.
- The CBT 2 exam was conducted on September 17, 2026; the next stage is CBTST.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Score Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 scorecard 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Categories undergraduate-level exam under CEN 07/2025. Candidates can now check and download their scorecard from the official website of their regional RRB by using their registration number and password or date of birth. The scorecard shows marks obtained in each section, along with the total score. Candidates should check all details carefully and save a copy for future use. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to download, details mentioned on the scorecard, and next steps
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026 Highlights
The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 scorecard 2026 is now available for candidates who appeared in the second stage of the exam. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can quickly see the exam stage, login details, and next steps.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB)
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Exam Name
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RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level CBT 2
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Mode of Exam
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Online (CBT)
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Official Website
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Regional RRB websites
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CBT 1 Exam Dates
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May 7 to June 20, 2026
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CBT 1 Result Date
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August 24, 2026
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CBT 2 Exam Date
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September 17, 2026
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CBT 2 Scorecard Release Date
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October 30, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Total Vacancies
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3050
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Login Credentials
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Registration number and date of birth/password
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Negative Marking
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1/3 mark for each wrong answer
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Next Stage
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CBTST (Typing Skill Test) for applicable posts
Also Check: RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website of the RRB region they applied to. Keep your registration number and date of birth or password ready before you log in. Check the direct link below:
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RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026
Steps to Download RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026
Downloading the scorecard takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below and keep your login details ready.
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Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.
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Find the link titled "RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026" on the home page.
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Click the link to open the login page.
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Enter your registration number and date of birth or password.
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Enter the captcha code, if asked, and click "Submit".
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Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Check your name, roll number, marks, normalised marks and RRB zone.
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Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026
The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 scorecard 2026 is an important document, so candidates should check every detail on it carefully. If there is any mistake, contact the concerned RRB as soon as possible.
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Candidate's name
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Roll number
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Registration number
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RRB zone
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Category
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Marks obtained
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Normalised marks
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Selection status
Also Check: RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Cut Off 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com