RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026 OUT: Download CEN 07/2025 Marks PDF- Direct Link

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Score Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 scorecard 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Categories undergraduate-level exam under CEN 07/2025. Candidates can now check and download their scorecard from the official website of their regional RRB by using their registration number and password or date of birth. The scorecard shows marks obtained in each section, along with the total score. Candidates should check all details carefully and save a copy for future use. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to download, details mentioned on the scorecard, and next steps

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Scorecard 2026 Highlights

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 scorecard 2026 is now available for candidates who appeared in the second stage of the exam. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can quickly see the exam stage, login details, and next steps.