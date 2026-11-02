JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Process

JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Health Educator on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the Board has uploaded the response sheet and the raise objection process for the same. The written exam for the Health Educator posts in the Health and Medical Education Department was held on November 01, 2026 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key through the official website-https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026:Download Link

Candidates appeared in the written exam for Health Educator posts under Health and Medical Education Department posts can download the answer key pdf through the link at official website-https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-