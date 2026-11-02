JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Process
JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the post of Health Educator on its official website. The written exam for the Health Educator posts was held on November 01, 2026. Check all details here.
JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Health Educator on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the Board has uploaded the response sheet and the raise objection process for the same. The written exam for the Health Educator posts in the Health and Medical Education Department was held on November 01, 2026 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key through the official website-https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026:Download Link
Candidates appeared in the written exam for Health Educator posts under Health and Medical Education Department posts can download the answer key pdf through the link at official website-https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026
|Click Here
How to Download JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the provisional answer key covering the question series A, B, C, and D, detailing answers for 120 questions through the official website. You can download the answer key PDF after following the steps given below:
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Visit the official JKSSB website at www.jkssb.nic.in.
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Open the notice titled "Provisional Answer Key for the OMR-Based Written Examination for the post of Health Educator, Health and Medical Education Department, held on 01.11.2026".
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Scroll to the concerned link lists the answers question by question.
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Find the column for your question paper series (A, B, C or D) on the official website.
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Compare your marked OMR responses with the key for each question number.
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Save or print the notice for future reference.
How to Raise Objection Against JKSSB Health Educator Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can raise their objections, if any, after following the guidelines given on the official website. You can submit representations or objections against any answer key options offline at the JKSSB offices in Jammu or Srinagar. Check the detailed guidelines given below to raise objections-
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Identify the question and series for which you want to raise an objection.
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Fill the prescribed proforma given as given on the notice.
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Use a separate form for every question on a single form, only the first question entered will be considered.
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Attach documentary proof or evidence in support of your claim as per the notice.
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Submit a demand draft of ₹200 per question in favour of the Accounts Officer, J&K Services Selection Board.
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Submit the filled form, proof, and demand draft to the office mentioned in the notification.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.