Diwali 2026 in Tamil Nadu: November 8 or 9? Check School, Bank and Government Office Holiday

Diwali is also known as Deepavali, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. However, the Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9 an additional holiday for government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Keep reading to know in detail.

Diwali 2026: Important Dates in Tamil Nadu

Date Day Occasion or Status November 8, 2026 Sunday Diwali (Deepavali) November 9, 2026 Monday Additional state holiday November 28, 2026 Saturday Compensatory working day

Tamil Nadu Diwali Holiday 2026: School and College Status

The state government has announced an additional holiday on November 9 for schools, colleges and other educational institutions covered by its order.