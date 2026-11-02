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Diwali 2026 in Tamil Nadu: November 8 or 9? Check School, Bank and Government Office Holiday

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 10:18 IST

Diwali 2026 falls on November 8 in Tamil Nadu, while November 9 is an additional state holiday. Check school, college, bank and government office holiday details.

Diwali 2026 in Tamil Nadu: November 8 or 9? Check School, Bank and Government Office Holiday
Diwali 2026 in Tamil Nadu: November 8 or 9? Check School, Bank and Government Office Holiday

Diwali is also known as Deepavali, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. However, the Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9 an additional holiday for government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Keep reading to know in detail.

Diwali 2026: Important Dates in Tamil Nadu

Date Day Occasion or Status
November 8, 2026 Sunday Diwali (Deepavali)
November 9, 2026 Monday Additional state holiday
November 28, 2026 Saturday Compensatory working day

Tamil Nadu Diwali Holiday 2026: School and College Status

The state government has announced an additional holiday on November 9 for schools, colleges and other educational institutions covered by its order.

Institution November 8 (Sunday) November 9 (Monday) November 28 (Saturday)
Government schools Sunday Holiday Working day
Private schools covered by the order Sunday Holiday Working day, as applicable under the order
Government colleges Sunday Holiday Working day
Other educational institutions covered by the order Sunday Holiday Working day

Tamil Nadu Diwali Holiday 2026: Government Office Status

Government Institution November 8 November 9 November 28
State government offices Sunday Holiday Working day
Public sector undertakings covered by the order Sunday Holiday Working day
Treasuries and sub-treasuries Sunday Holiday, with arrangements for urgent work Working day

Are Banks Closed on November 8 and 9 in Tamil Nadu?

The additional holiday announced by the Tamil Nadu government does not automatically apply to banks. Bank holidays are governed by the applicable banking holiday notification and the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.

Date Day Bank Holiday Status
November 8, 2026 Sunday Banks closed as it is a Sunday
November 9, 2026 Monday Not automatically a bank holiday under the additional state order; check the RBI holiday calendar
November 28, 2026 Saturday Fourth Saturday; banks closed under the regular banking holiday schedule

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 13:24 IST
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