Diwali 2026 in Tamil Nadu: November 8 or 9? Check School, Bank and Government Office Holiday
Diwali 2026 falls on November 8 in Tamil Nadu, while November 9 is an additional state holiday. Check school, college, bank and government office holiday details.
Diwali is also known as Deepavali, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. However, the Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9 an additional holiday for government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Keep reading to know in detail.
Diwali 2026: Important Dates in Tamil Nadu
|Date
|Day
|Occasion or Status
|November 8, 2026
|Sunday
|Diwali (Deepavali)
|November 9, 2026
|Monday
|Additional state holiday
|November 28, 2026
|Saturday
|Compensatory working day
Tamil Nadu Diwali Holiday 2026: School and College Status
The state government has announced an additional holiday on November 9 for schools, colleges and other educational institutions covered by its order.
|Institution
|November 8 (Sunday)
|November 9 (Monday)
|November 28 (Saturday)
|Government schools
|Sunday
|Holiday
|Working day
|Private schools covered by the order
|Sunday
|Holiday
|Working day, as applicable under the order
|Government colleges
|Sunday
|Holiday
|Working day
|Other educational institutions covered by the order
|Sunday
|Holiday
|Working day
Tamil Nadu Diwali Holiday 2026: Government Office Status
|Government Institution
|November 8
|November 9
|November 28
|State government offices
|Sunday
|Holiday
|Working day
|Public sector undertakings covered by the order
|Sunday
|Holiday
|Working day
|Treasuries and sub-treasuries
|Sunday
|Holiday, with arrangements for urgent work
|Working day
Are Banks Closed on November 8 and 9 in Tamil Nadu?
The additional holiday announced by the Tamil Nadu government does not automatically apply to banks. Bank holidays are governed by the applicable banking holiday notification and the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.
|Date
|Day
|Bank Holiday Status
|November 8, 2026
|Sunday
|Banks closed as it is a Sunday
|November 9, 2026
|Monday
|Not automatically a bank holiday under the additional state order; check the RBI holiday calendar
|November 28, 2026
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday; banks closed under the regular banking holiday schedule
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.