Diwali Speech in English 2026: Long and Short Speech for School Students

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Known as the Festival of Lights, it represents hope, happiness, new beginnings and the victory of good over evil. People celebrate this occasion by decorating their homes, lighting diyas, making rangolis, offering prayers and spending time with their loved ones. Although the festival has different religious and cultural meanings across communities, its message of positivity and togetherness is widely appreciated. Students often prepare a speech on Diwali in English for school assemblies, classroom activities and speech competitions. Finding the right words and organising ideas can sometimes be challenging. To help students, here are short and long Diwali speeches of different durations, along with 10 important lines and practical tips for delivering them confidently.

10 Lines on Diwali for Students Here are 10 simple and meaningful lines on Diwali that students can use for school activities, essays and short speeches. Diwali is a popular Indian festival celebrated with lights, happiness and enthusiasm. The festival is commonly associated with the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. People decorate their homes with colourful rangolis, flowers and beautiful lights. Lighting diyas is an important tradition that symbolises hope and positivity. Families prepare delicious sweets and traditional dishes to celebrate the occasion. Many people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha during Diwali. In different parts of India, Diwali is connected with different religious stories and cultural traditions. The festival encourages people to forgive others, share happiness and strengthen relationships. We should celebrate Diwali responsibly by avoiding excessive noise, pollution and unsafe use of firecrackers. Diwali reminds us that even a small act of kindness can bring light into someone's life.

Short and Long Speech on Diwali in English Students may need a Diwali speech for different occasions and time limits. Some school activities require a short presentation, while competitions may allow students to speak for several minutes. The following speeches are organised according to their duration, making it easier to select one that suits your requirement. 1 Minute Speech on Diwali Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends. Today, I would like to share a few thoughts about Diwali, the beautiful festival of lights. Diwali is a special occasion when people come together to celebrate happiness, hope and positivity. Homes are decorated with diyas, candles, flowers and colourful rangolis. Families prepare sweets, wear new clothes and spend quality time with each other. The festival also teaches us an important lesson: good values, honesty and kindness should always guide our lives. Lighting a diya is not just a tradition; it can also remind us to spread happiness wherever we go.

We should celebrate Diwali safely and avoid activities that harm the environment or disturb others. Let us make this festival meaningful by sharing smiles, helping people and bringing happiness into someone's life. Thank you, and I wish everyone a very Happy Diwali! 2 Minute Speech on Diwali Good morning to everyone present here. Respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends, today I am going to speak about one of the most loved festivals in India, Diwali. Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is celebrated by millions of people across the country and in many parts of the world. The word Deepavali is commonly understood as a row of lights. The festival carries different meanings in different communities, but the ideas of hope, renewal and positivity are central to many celebrations. For many Hindus, Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after completing fourteen years of exile and defeating Ravana. According to the traditional story, the people of Ayodhya welcomed him by lighting rows of oil lamps. In some regions, the festival is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped for prosperity and well-being. Diwali also holds special significance for Jain and Sikh communities, although their traditions and reasons for celebrating differ.

The preparations for Diwali begin several days in advance. People clean and decorate their homes, make colourful rangolis, light diyas and prepare traditional sweets. Families visit relatives, exchange gifts and enjoy festive meals. Markets also become lively with decorations, clothes and seasonal products. However, Diwali is not only about decorations and celebrations. It reminds us of the importance of maintaining good relationships, helping those in need and being thankful for what we have. We can make the festival more meaningful by sharing food, donating useful items and spending time with people who may otherwise feel lonely. We should also remember our responsibility towards the environment. Excessive firecrackers can cause air and noise pollution and may create safety risks, particularly for children, elderly people and animals. Choosing safer ways to celebrate can make the occasion enjoyable for everyone.

Let us celebrate Diwali with happiness, kindness and responsibility. May this festival inspire us to bring positive changes into our lives. Thank you, and Happy Diwali to all! 3 Minute Speech on Diwali Good morning respected Principal, teachers and all my fellow students. Festivals are an important part of our culture because they bring people together and give us opportunities to understand our traditions. Among these celebrations, Diwali holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people. Today, I would like to talk about its cultural importance, celebrations and the values it teaches us. Diwali, or Deepavali, is popularly known as the Festival of Lights. It is generally celebrated during October or November, depending on the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is not limited to one single story or tradition. Its significance changes across regions and religious communities, making it an important part of India's diverse cultural heritage.

One of the most familiar stories associated with Diwali comes from the Ramayana. According to this tradition, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with Sita and Lakshmana after fourteen years of exile and defeating Ravana. The people of Ayodhya welcomed them by lighting oil lamps throughout the city. This tradition is remembered through the lighting of diyas during Diwali. However, different communities observe the festival in their own ways. For many Hindus, it is a time to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. In parts of eastern India, Kali Puja is an important part of the celebrations. For Jains, Diwali marks the liberation of Lord Mahavira. Sikhs observe Bandi Chhor Divas around this time, remembering the release of Guru Hargobind Sahib from imprisonment. The celebration begins with cleaning and decorating homes. People create rangolis using coloured powders and flowers, hang decorative lights and place diyas near entrances and windows. Many families offer prayers, prepare traditional food and exchange gifts. Children especially enjoy the festive atmosphere, new clothes and delicious sweets.

Beyond these traditions, Diwali teaches us lessons that are relevant throughout the year. It reminds us to choose honesty over dishonesty, knowledge over ignorance and compassion over selfishness. These values are important not only during festivals but also in our everyday lives. As students, we can celebrate Diwali in thoughtful ways. We can share sweets with people who may not be able to afford them, help our parents with decorations and donate books or clothes to those who need them. Such small actions can make a real difference. We must also consider the environmental impact of our celebrations. Excessive firecrackers contribute to air and noise pollution and can cause accidents. We should keep away from unsafe fireworks, follow adult guidance and choose celebrations that do not put people, animals or the environment at risk.

To conclude, Diwali is an opportunity to celebrate our culture while learning the importance of kindness, unity and responsibility. Let us carry the positive spirit of this festival into our classrooms, homes and communities. Thank you, and I wish everyone a joyful and safe Diwali! 5 Minute Speech on Diwali in English Good morning respected Principal, teachers, honourable guests and my dear friends. Imagine a home filled with the fragrance of fresh flowers, the gentle glow of diyas near the entrance and the excitement of family members preparing for a special occasion. This atmosphere is familiar to many of us during Diwali. But have we ever thought about why this festival is celebrated with so much enthusiasm and what makes it meaningful beyond its beautiful decorations? Today, I would like to share my thoughts on Diwali, its cultural importance, the traditions associated with it and the lessons we can learn from this festival.

Diwali, also called Deepavali, is one of India's most recognised festivals. It is celebrated by people across different regions and communities, although the traditions and religious beliefs associated with it are not exactly the same everywhere. The festival is widely connected with the ideas of light, hope, renewal and the triumph of good over evil. For many Hindus, Diwali is associated with the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile. According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama returned with Sita and Lakshmana after defeating Ravana. The people of Ayodhya welcomed them by lighting oil lamps, creating a celebration that is remembered through the tradition of lighting diyas. In other traditions, Diwali has different religious meanings. Many Hindu families worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha during the festival. In West Bengal and some eastern regions, Kali Puja is an important part of the celebrations. For Jain communities, Diwali marks the nirvana of Lord Mahavira. Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas around the same period, remembering Guru Hargobind Sahib's release from imprisonment. These traditions show how one festival season can carry different meanings for different communities.

One of the most beautiful aspects of Diwali is the way people prepare for it. Cleaning and decorating homes is an important part of the celebration. Many people believe that a clean and welcoming home represents a fresh beginning. Doors and entrances are decorated with flowers, colourful rangolis and decorative lights. Diyas are perhaps the most recognised symbol of Diwali. Their gentle light represents hope and reminds us that even a small source of positivity can make a difference. Rangolis add colour and creativity to the celebrations, while flowers and decorative items make homes look festive. Another important part of Diwali is the tradition of offering prayers. Many families perform Lakshmi Puja and Ganesha Puja, seeking blessings for prosperity, wisdom and well-being. After prayers, family members share sweets, exchange gifts and enjoy meals together. Children look forward to meeting relatives, wearing festive clothes and participating in household preparations.

However, the importance of Diwali goes much deeper than its customs. It provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships and appreciate the people around us. In our busy lives, we sometimes forget to spend quality time with our families or check on friends and neighbours. Festivals give us a reason to reconnect. Diwali also encourages generosity. We can make someone's festival special by sharing food, distributing sweets or helping families who are facing difficulties. We do not need expensive gifts to bring happiness to someone. Sometimes, a kind conversation, a thoughtful gesture or a little help can mean much more. As students, we can connect the message of Diwali with our education and everyday behaviour. Just as a lamp removes darkness from a room, knowledge helps us overcome confusion and ignorance. We should develop the habit of learning, asking questions and respecting different opinions. We should also practise honesty, patience and kindness in our interactions with others.

At the same time, we must celebrate responsibly. Firecrackers may be a part of some people's celebrations, but their excessive use can increase air and noise pollution. Loud sounds can affect elderly people, young children and animals. Smoke can also make the air difficult to breathe. We should avoid unsafe fireworks, never handle them without adult supervision and follow local safety rules. There are many enjoyable ways to celebrate without creating unnecessary pollution. We can decorate our homes with diyas and reusable lights, make rangolis, organise family activities and share homemade sweets. Schools can encourage students to participate in creative activities, community service and environmental awareness campaigns. Another meaningful step is to avoid wasting food and decorations. We can use materials already available at home, choose reusable decorative items and share extra food with people who need it. These simple decisions can make our celebrations more thoughtful.

Friends, the true value of a festival should not be measured by how many lights we put up or how much money we spend. It should be measured by the happiness we share, the relationships we strengthen and the positive actions we take. Diwali gives us a beautiful reminder that we all have the ability to bring light into someone's life. It may be through helping a classmate, respecting our elders, supporting a friend or standing up for what is right. Let us celebrate this Diwali with respect for our traditions, care for the environment and kindness towards everyone. May the light of this festival encourage us to become better students, better friends and better human beings. Thank you for listening. Wishing you and your families a very Happy Diwali! Tips to Deliver an Impressive Speech on Diwali Preparing a good speech is important, but delivering it confidently makes an equally strong impression. Students can follow these simple suggestions while preparing for a Diwali speech competition or school assembly.