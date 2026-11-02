Karnataka School Holidays in November 2026: Check Full List of Holidays, Diwali Break & Important Dates

Karnataka School Holiday in November 2026: Students across Karnataka can look forward to a few holidays in November as the month brings major festivals, including Deepavali and Kanakadasa Jayanti, along with regular Sundays. With several important occasions falling on different dates, students and parents may be wondering when schools will remain closed and whether a long Diwali break is on the cards. Check the complete November 2026 school holiday list, important festival dates and district-wise holidays below. The Karnataka Government's official 2026 holiday notification includes important dates such as November 10 and November 27. Some other occasions, including Guru Nanak Jayanti and Huttari, fall under restricted or district-specific holidays. Here is a complete look at the Karnataka school holiday list for November 2026, including festival dates, Diwali holidays and other important occasions.

Karnataka School Holiday List for November 2026 November has several important dates for students in Karnataka. While some are general public holidays, others are festival occasions or regular Sundays. Students should check their school calendars to confirm the actual number of holidays. Date Day Holiday/Occasion November 1, 2026 Sunday Kannada Rajyotsava November 8, 2026 Sunday Naraka Chaturdashi November 10, 2026 Tuesday Balipadyami / Deepavali November 15, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday November 22, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday November 27, 2026 Friday Kanakadasa Jayanti November 29, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday November 10 and November 27 are general public holidays in the Karnataka Government notification. November 1 and November 8 fall on Sundays. The final school holiday schedule may vary depending on the Education Department's instructions and individual school calendars.

Also Check: Jharkhand School Holidays in November 2026 Diwali Holidays in Karnataka Schools 2026: Will Students Get a Long Break? Deepavali is among the most widely celebrated festivals in Karnataka. In 2026, the festival period includes Naraka Chaturdashi on November 8 (Sunday) and Balipadyami on November 10 (Tuesday). The festival brings families together for prayers, traditional celebrations, sweets and fireworks. Students may also look forward to spending time with their families during this period. However, the two festival dates do not automatically mean that schools will remain closed for a continuous break. November 9 falls on a Monday, and parents should check whether their respective schools have announced an additional holiday on this date. The Karnataka Government's general holiday notification lists November 10 as a public holiday. It does not, by itself, confirm an extended Diwali vacation for every school in the state.

Kannada Rajyotsava 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed on November 1? Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated every year on November 1 to mark the formation of Karnataka. It is an important occasion for the people of the state and is celebrated with cultural programmes, flag hoisting and events highlighting Kannada language and heritage. In 2026, the occasion falls on Sunday. However, the school authorities have been directed to organise Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations on the actual date rather than postponing them because of the weekly holiday. Students should check with their schools for instructions regarding participation in the celebrations. Kanakadasa Jayanti Holiday on November 27 Kanakadasa Jayanti will be celebrated on Friday, November 27, 2026. The day marks the birth anniversary of Kanakadasa, a famous poet, philosopher and social reformer from Karnataka.

The Karnataka Government has included the occasion in its general public holiday list for 2026. Therefore, November 27 is one of the major holiday dates for students and teachers in the state. Guru Nanak Jayanti and Huttari: Are These School Holidays? Apart from the major festivals, November also has two other important occasions mentioned in the Karnataka Government's holiday notification. Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 24, 2026 (Tuesday). It is included in the restricted holiday list for state government employees. Therefore, it should not be treated as a compulsory school holiday across Karnataka. Huttari Festival will be observed on November 26 (Thursday). The government has declared a local holiday for Kodagu district on this occasion. Schools in other districts should not assume that they will remain closed.