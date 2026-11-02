APPSC CCE Result 2026 Out at appsc.gov.in: Download Combined Competitive Prelims List PDF Link Active Here

APPSC CCE Result 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC CCE List 2026 PDF for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2026 on its official website. All candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2026 can check the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates on the official website: https://appsc.gov.in.

APPSC CCE Result 2026 Download Link

Candidates can download the list of provisionally accepted candidates for the preliminary examination, pending thorough document scrutiny during the Detailed Application Form (DAF) submission for the Main Examination. You can download the detailed PDF directly through the link given below-

APPSC CCE Result 2026 Direct Link

Steps To Raise Objection Against APPSC CCE List 2026