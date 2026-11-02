APPSC CCE Result 2026 Out at appsc.gov.in: Download Combined Competitive Prelims List PDF Link Active Here
APPSC CCE Result 2026 has been released by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2026 on its official website. All candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2026 can check the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates at https://appsc.gov.in. Check all details here.
APPSC CCE Result 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC CCE List 2026 PDF for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2026 on its official website. All candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2026 can check the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates on the official website: https://appsc.gov.in.
APPSC CCE Result 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the list of provisionally accepted candidates for the preliminary examination, pending thorough document scrutiny during the Detailed Application Form (DAF) submission for the Main Examination. You can download the detailed PDF directly through the link given below-
|APPSC CCE Result 2026
|Direct Link
Steps To Raise Objection Against APPSC CCE List 2026
Candidates with any objections to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2026 list of shortlisted/rejected candidates can submit their grievances/objections through the official website. Candidates will have to submit the required documents for the grievance appeals to the link/email mentioned in the notification. The deadline to send all grievance and document submissions is November 3, 2026, by 5:00 PM.
How To Download APPSC CCE List 2026?
Candidates who applied successfully for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2026 can check the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates, which is available on the official website. The list will help you check your status for the prelims exam. You can download the APPSC CCE List 2026 after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at - https://appsc.gov.in/Step 2: Go to the Announcements section on the home page.
- Step 3: Click on the link Notification of Provisionally Accepted and Rejected Applications for APPSCCE (Preliminary) - 2026 on the home page.
- Step 4: You will get the PDF of the list on your screen.
- Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.