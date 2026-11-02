RRB ALP Exam 2026: Check CBT 1 Shift Timings and Exam Day Guidelines Here
RRB ALP Exam 2026: RRB ALP CBT 1 2026 will be held from November 3 to 5 for 11,127 vacancies, in three 60-minute shifts daily. Carry your admit card, photo ID, and Aadhaar, follow the dress code, and reach before gate closing time.
Key Points
- The RRB ALP CBT 1 exam for 11,127 posts will be held from November 3-5, 2026.
- City Intimation Slips were released on October 24, 2026, and Admit Cards on October 30, 2026.
- Strict exam day guidelines cover documents, reporting times, dress code, and prohibited items.
RRB ALP CBT 1 Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the CBT 1 exam for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts under CEN 01/2026 from November 3 to 5, 2026. Candidates are now in the final stage of their preparation. Along with studying, it is also important to know your shift timing, reporting time, and the rules for exam day. Your exact shift will be given on the exam city slip and admit card, so check them. In this article, we have shared the shift details and key exam day guidelines, so you can reach the centre on time and avoid any last-minute problems.
RRB ALP Exam 2026 Highlights
RRB ALP CBT 1 2026 is only a day away, so here is a quick snapshot of the key details. These highlights cover the exam dates, vacancies, mode, and admit card details in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Post Name
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Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
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Notification No.
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CEN 01/2026
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Total Vacancies
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11,127
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CBT 1 Exam Dates
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3, 4 and 5 November 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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City Intimation Slip
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Released from 24 October 2026
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Admit Card
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Released on 30 October 2026 (4 days before exam)
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Shift Timings
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Shown on the admit card, along with the exam date and reporting time
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Selection Process
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CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, Document Verification, Medical
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Result Date
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To be announced
RRB ALP Exam 2026
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are conducting the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam 2026 under CEN 01/2026 to fill 11,127 vacancies. Assistant Loco Pilots help the Loco Pilot in running trains safely across Indian Railways. The selection process has five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The first stage, CBT 1, will be held from November 3 to 5, 2026. Candidates must clear every stage to get the final selection.
Also Check: RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download CBT 1 Hall Ticket for CEN 01/2026
RRB ALP CBT 1 2026 Shift Timings
The RRB ALP CBT 1 exam from November 3 to 5 is being held in three shifts each day, and each shift lasts 60 minutes. Candidates are given only one date and shift. Below are the commonly reported timings for each shift.
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Shift
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Reporting Time
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Gate Closing Time
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Exam Start
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Exam End
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Shift 1
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7:30 AM
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8:30 AM
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9:00 AM
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10:00 AM
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Shift 2
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11:00 AM
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12:00 PM
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12:30 PM
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1:30 PM
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Shift 3
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3:00 PM
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4:00 PM
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4:30 PM
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5:30 PM
RRB ALP CBT 1 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
The exam day rules for RRB ALP CBT 1 are strict, and a small mistake can stop you from entering the centre. The points below cover documents, verification, dress code and conduct.
Documents to carry
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A printed admit card (e-call letter). Without it, entry to the exam hall is not allowed.
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An original valid photo ID.
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Original Aadhaar or e-Aadhaar, because Aadhaar-based biometric verification is done at the centre.
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Keep your Aadhaar unlocked so that verification is not delayed.
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Reporting and entry
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Reach the centre at your reporting time and check your admit card for the gate closing time.
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Entry is not allowed after the gate closes, even if the exam has not started.
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Biometric verification and frisking take time, so arrive early.
Dress code and items
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Wear simple, light clothes without metal buttons, zips, heavy embroidery or jewellery.
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Do not apply henna on your hands, as it can affect fingerprint capture.
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Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earphones, other electronic devices, or study material.
Inside the exam hall
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Sit at your allotted computer and seat number.
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Log in with your registration number and date of birth when the invigilator tells you to.
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The exam is 60 minutes long.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com