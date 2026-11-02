RRB ALP Exam 2026: Check CBT 1 Shift Timings and Exam Day Guidelines Here

RRB ALP CBT 1 Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the CBT 1 exam for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts under CEN 01/2026 from November 3 to 5, 2026. Candidates are now in the final stage of their preparation. Along with studying, it is also important to know your shift timing, reporting time, and the rules for exam day. Your exact shift will be given on the exam city slip and admit card, so check them. In this article, we have shared the shift details and key exam day guidelines, so you can reach the centre on time and avoid any last-minute problems.

RRB ALP Exam 2026 Highlights

RRB ALP CBT 1 2026 is only a day away, so here is a quick snapshot of the key details. These highlights cover the exam dates, vacancies, mode, and admit card details in one place.