RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download CBT 1 Hall Ticket for CEN 01/2026

Key Points RRB ALP CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 was released on October 30, 2026.

CBT 1 exams for Assistant Loco Pilot are scheduled for November 3, 4, and 5, 2026.

The recruitment is for 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies under CEN 01/2026.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 for the Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 1 exam. The test will be held from 3 to 5 November 2026 under CEN 01/2026 for 11,127 vacancies. Candidates can download their e-call letter from the official website of their regional RRB by logging in with their registration number and password. The admit card shows the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Candidates must carry a printed copy and a valid photo ID to the exam hall. Read on for the link and download steps. RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Download Link The RRB ALP CBT 1 admit card is available on the official website of RRB. Candidates who have applied for CEN 01/2026 can now download their hall ticket by using se the link below. Keep your registration number and password ready.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Click Here RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Highlights The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued the e-call letter for the first stage of the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment. The table below gives the key details at a glance. Candidates should check each point before downloading their hall ticket. Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Post Name Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Advertisement No. CEN 01/2026 Total Vacancies 11,127 Exam Stage CBT 1 (Computer Based Test) City Intimation Slip 24 October 2026 Admit Card Release 30 October 2026 CBT 1 Exam Dates 3, 4 and 5 November 2026 Admit Card Status Released Login Details Needed Registration number and password Official Website Regional RRB websites Selection Process CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, Document Verification, Medical Exam

Steps to Download RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Candidates can download the e-call letter online from the website of the regional RRB where they applied. Keep your registration number and password ready before you start. Follow the simple steps below to get your hall ticket. Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

Click on the "RRB ALP CBT 1 Admit Card 2026" or "E-Call Letter" link on the home page.

Enter your registration number and password.

Submit the details to log in.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check your name, roll number, photo, signature, exam date, shift, and centre.

Download the admit card and take at least two printouts. If you forget your password, use the "Forgot Password" option on the login page. If any detail on the admit card is wrong, contact your regional RRB right away.

Details Mentioned on RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 The admit card, also called the e-call letter, is the most important document for the exam. It carries personal and exam-related details, so candidates should read every line carefully after downloading. Any mistake should be reported to the regional RRB without delay. The RRB ALP CBT 1 admit card includes: Candidate's name

Registration number and roll number

Date of birth

Category

Photograph and signature

Exam name and post (Assistant Loco Pilot, CEN 01/2026)

Exam date and shift timing

Reporting time and gate closing time

Exam centre name and full address

Important exam-day instructions What Next After Downloading RRB ALP Admit Card 2026? Downloading the admit card is only the first step. The ALP recruitment has several stages, and candidates must clear each one to get the job. Here is what comes next.