RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download CBT 1 Hall Ticket for CEN 01/2026
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: RRB has released the ALP admit card 2026 for CBT 1 under CEN 01/2026. The exam is from 3 to 5 November for 11,127 vacancies. Candidates can now download the e-call letter from their regional RRB website.
Key Points
- RRB ALP CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 was released on October 30, 2026.
- CBT 1 exams for Assistant Loco Pilot are scheduled for November 3, 4, and 5, 2026.
- The recruitment is for 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies under CEN 01/2026.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 for the Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 1 exam. The test will be held from 3 to 5 November 2026 under CEN 01/2026 for 11,127 vacancies. Candidates can download their e-call letter from the official website of their regional RRB by logging in with their registration number and password. The admit card shows the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Candidates must carry a printed copy and a valid photo ID to the exam hall. Read on for the link and download steps.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The RRB ALP CBT 1 admit card is available on the official website of RRB. Candidates who have applied for CEN 01/2026 can now download their hall ticket by using se the link below. Keep your registration number and password ready.
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RRB ALP Admit Card 2026
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued the e-call letter for the first stage of the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment. The table below gives the key details at a glance. Candidates should check each point before downloading their hall ticket.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Post Name
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Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
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Advertisement No.
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CEN 01/2026
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Total Vacancies
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11,127
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Exam Stage
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CBT 1 (Computer Based Test)
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City Intimation Slip
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24 October 2026
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Admit Card Release
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30 October 2026
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CBT 1 Exam Dates
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3, 4 and 5 November 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Login Details Needed
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Registration number and password
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Official Website
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Regional RRB websites
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Selection Process
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CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, Document Verification, Medical Exam
Steps to Download RRB ALP Admit Card 2026
Candidates can download the e-call letter online from the website of the regional RRB where they applied. Keep your registration number and password ready before you start. Follow the simple steps below to get your hall ticket.
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Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
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Click on the "RRB ALP CBT 1 Admit Card 2026" or "E-Call Letter" link on the home page.
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Enter your registration number and password.
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Submit the details to log in.
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Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check your name, roll number, photo, signature, exam date, shift, and centre.
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Download the admit card and take at least two printouts.
If you forget your password, use the "Forgot Password" option on the login page. If any detail on the admit card is wrong, contact your regional RRB right away.
Details Mentioned on RRB ALP Admit Card 2026
The admit card, also called the e-call letter, is the most important document for the exam. It carries personal and exam-related details, so candidates should read every line carefully after downloading. Any mistake should be reported to the regional RRB without delay.
The RRB ALP CBT 1 admit card includes:
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Candidate's name
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Registration number and roll number
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Date of birth
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Category
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Photograph and signature
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Exam name and post (Assistant Loco Pilot, CEN 01/2026)
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Exam date and shift timing
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Reporting time and gate closing time
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Exam centre name and full address
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Important exam-day instructions
What Next After Downloading RRB ALP Admit Card 2026?
Downloading the admit card is only the first step. The ALP recruitment has several stages, and candidates must clear each one to get the job. Here is what comes next.
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CBT 1 (3 to 5 November 2026): Appear at your allotted centre with the printed admit card and a valid original photo ID.
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CBT 1 Result: The date is yet to be announced. Shortlisted candidates move to the next stage.
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CBT 2: The second computer-based test for those who qualify in CBT 1.
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CBAT: The Computer-Based Aptitude Test, held after CBT 2.
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Document Verification (DV): Candidates must show original documents.
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Medical Examination: The final step before selection.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com