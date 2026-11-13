IMD Weather Today, November 13, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman, Rain and Snowfall in Kashmir; Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in several parts of India on Friday, November 13, 2026. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places. While Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and nearby areas may experience widespread rain and snowfall in higher reaches. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also receive showers. Parts of southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and adjoining regions, are likely to experience rainfall. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is expected to remain largely dry. Keep reading to know in detail. Which States Will Receive Rain Today? The latest IMD forecast indicates rainfall activity in parts of northern, southern and island regions. State or Region Weather Forecast for November 13 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Heavy rainfall at isolated places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds Jammu and Kashmir Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall; snowfall possible in higher areas Ladakh Rainfall and snowfall in some areas Himachal Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms Uttarakhand Isolated to scattered rainfall Punjab Isolated rainfall Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Rainfall in some areas Kerala and Mahe Rainfall and possible thunderstorms Coastal Karnataka Rainfall in some areas Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh No major rainfall activity forecast

Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman and Nicobar Islands The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 13. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also possible. Rain and Snowfall Likely in Jammu and Kashmir A western disturbance is influencing weather conditions over the western Himalayan region. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas are likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 13. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas. Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR Today? Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are not under a significant rainfall warning in the available IMD forecast for November 13. The western disturbance is expected to bring rainfall mainly to the western Himalayan region and adjoining areas. Some parts of Delhi may experience fog during the morning hours. Commuters should check local visibility and traffic updates before travelling.

Low-Pressure Area Likely Over Bay of Bengal The IMD has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. The system is likely to move northwestwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area around November 14. It may further intensify into a depression around November 15 over the same region. Weather Forecast for the Coming Days Date Regions Expected Weather November 13 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Heavy rainfall at isolated places November 13 Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Widespread rainfall; snowfall in higher areas November 13–14 Himachal Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall November 12–14 Uttarakhand Isolated to scattered rainfall November 12–13 Punjab Isolated rainfall November 12–14 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Isolated to scattered rainfall November 12–15 Kerala and Mahe Isolated to scattered rainfall November 16–17 Kerala and Mahe Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall November 16–17 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Isolated to scattered rainfall