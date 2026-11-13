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IMD Weather Today, November 13, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman, Rain and Snowfall in Kashmir; Check State-Wise Forecast

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 11:42 IST

IMD has forecast heavy rain in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and southern states, and possible snowfall in the higher reaches. Check the state-wise weather forecast.

IMD Weather Today, November 13, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman, Rain and Snowfall in Kashmir; Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD Weather Today, November 13, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman, Rain and Snowfall in Kashmir; Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in several parts of India on Friday, November 13, 2026. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.  While Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and nearby areas may experience widespread rain and snowfall in higher reaches. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also receive showers. Parts of southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and adjoining regions, are likely to experience rainfall. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is expected to remain largely dry. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which States Will Receive Rain Today?

The latest IMD forecast indicates rainfall activity in parts of northern, southern and island regions.

State or Region Weather Forecast for November 13
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Heavy rainfall at isolated places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds
Jammu and Kashmir Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall; snowfall possible in higher areas
Ladakh Rainfall and snowfall in some areas
Himachal Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms
Uttarakhand Isolated to scattered rainfall
Punjab Isolated rainfall
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Rainfall in some areas
Kerala and Mahe Rainfall and possible thunderstorms
Coastal Karnataka Rainfall in some areas
Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh No major rainfall activity forecast

Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 13. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also possible.

Rain and Snowfall Likely in Jammu and Kashmir

A western disturbance is influencing weather conditions over the western Himalayan region. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas are likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 13. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR Today?

Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are not under a significant rainfall warning in the available IMD forecast for November 13. The western disturbance is expected to bring rainfall mainly to the western Himalayan region and adjoining areas. Some parts of Delhi may experience fog during the morning hours. Commuters should check local visibility and traffic updates before travelling.

Low-Pressure Area Likely Over Bay of Bengal

The IMD has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. The system is likely to move northwestwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area around November 14. It may further intensify into a depression around November 15 over the same region.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

Date Regions Expected Weather
November 13 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Heavy rainfall at isolated places
November 13 Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Widespread rainfall; snowfall in higher areas
November 13–14 Himachal Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall
November 12–14 Uttarakhand Isolated to scattered rainfall
November 12–13 Punjab Isolated rainfall
November 12–14 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Isolated to scattered rainfall
November 12–15 Kerala and Mahe Isolated to scattered rainfall
November 16–17 Kerala and Mahe Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall
November 16–17 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Isolated to scattered rainfall

IMD Weather Today: State-Wise Weather Forecast for November 13, 2026

Here is your comprehensive state-wise weather forecast data organized into a clean Markdown table:

State / Union Territory Weather Forecast
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Heavy rainfall at isolated places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds
Andhra Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall possible in parts
Arunachal Pradesh No major weather activity highlighted in the forecast
Assam No major weather activity highlighted in the forecast
Bihar Mainly dry weather expected
Chandigarh Mainly dry weather expected
Chhattisgarh No significant rainfall activity forecast
Delhi Mainly dry weather; morning fog possible
Goa No major rainfall warning
Gujarat Mainly dry weather expected
Haryana Dry weather; no significant rainfall warning
Himachal Pradesh Isolated rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning
Jammu and Kashmir Widespread rainfall, with snowfall in higher reaches
Jharkhand Mainly dry weather expected
Karnataka Rainfall possible in parts of coastal Karnataka
Kerala Rainfall and thunderstorms possible in parts
Ladakh Rainfall and snowfall possible in some areas
Madhya Pradesh No significant rainfall activity forecast
Maharashtra Mainly dry weather expected
Manipur No major weather activity highlighted in the forecast
Meghalaya No major weather activity highlighted in the forecast
Mizoram No major weather activity highlighted in the forecast
Nagaland No major weather activity highlighted in the forecast
Odisha Mainly dry weather expected
Puducherry Rainfall possible
Punjab Isolated rainfall, particularly in adjoining areas
Rajasthan Mainly dry weather expected
Sikkim No major weather activity highlighted in the forecast
Tamil Nadu Rainfall at isolated to scattered places
Telangana No significant rainfall activity forecast
Tripura No major weather activity highlighted in the forecast
Uttar Pradesh Mainly dry weather expected
Uttarakhand Isolated to scattered rainfall
West Bengal No major rainfall warning highlighted in the forecast

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 11:42 IST
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