UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2026: The UKPSC has released the Upper PCS Prelims Admit Card 2026 on November 13, 2026. The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) announced that the Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination will be held on 29 November 2026 (Sunday). The exam will take place in two shifts across 18 cities in Uttarakhand. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.This recruitment drive is for 67 Group 'B' posts, including Deputy Collector, DSP, Finance Officer and BDO. Candidates should download their admit card early and check all details carefully.

UK Upper PCS Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The UKPSC has released the admit card for the Upper PCS Prelims Exam 2026. The table below gives the key details in one place, so candidates can check the important dates and exam information quickly.