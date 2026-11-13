UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at psc.uk.gov.in
UKPSC PCS Admit Card 2026: UKPSC has released the Upper PCS Admit Card 2026 on 13 November. The Prelims exam will be held on 29 November 2026 in two shifts across 18 cities. Candidates can download hall tickets from psc.uk.gov.in. The drive fills 67 Group 'B' posts.
Key Points
- UKPSC Upper PCS Prelims Admit Card 2026 released on November 13, 2026.
- The Preliminary Examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026 (Sunday).
- Exam for 67 Group 'B' posts; download admit card from psc.uk.gov.in.
UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2026: The UKPSC has released the Upper PCS Prelims Admit Card 2026 on November 13, 2026. The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) announced that the Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination will be held on 29 November 2026 (Sunday). The exam will take place in two shifts across 18 cities in Uttarakhand. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.This recruitment drive is for 67 Group 'B' posts, including Deputy Collector, DSP, Finance Officer and BDO. Candidates should download their admit card early and check all details carefully.
UK Upper PCS Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The UKPSC has released the admit card for the Upper PCS Prelims Exam 2026. The table below gives the key details in one place, so candidates can check the important dates and exam information quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026
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Advertisement No.
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A-1/E-1/2026-27 (dated 9 September 2026)
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Post Category
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Group 'B'
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Total Vacancies
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67
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Key Posts
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Deputy Collector, DSP, Finance Officer, Block Development Officer (BDO)
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Application Window
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9 September to 29 September 2026 (Correction Window: 7 to 16 October 2026)
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Admit Card Release Date
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13 November 2026 (Friday) (Online download only)
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Login Details Required
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Registration / Application Number and Date of Birth
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Prelims Exam Date
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29 November 2026 (Sunday)
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-Based Objective Type)
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Exam Shifts & Timings
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Two Shifts:
Shift 1 (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Paper-1 – General Studies (Code 98)
Shift 2 (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM): Paper-2 – General Aptitude Test (Code 99)
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Exam Centres
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18 cities across Uttarakhand
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Selection Process
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Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview
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Official Website
UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2026 PDF Download
The UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2026 is now available on the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates cannot appear for the Prelims exam without it, so they should download and print it as early as possible. The link to the PDF is given below. Candidates who are appearing for the Upper PSC can now download the admit card by logging in with their details.
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UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download UK Upper PCS Admit Card 2026
Candidates who have applied for the Prelims exam can download their hall ticket online in a few simple steps. Keep your login details ready before you begin, so the process is quick and smooth.
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Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card" or "What's New" section.
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Select the link for Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026.
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Enter your login details, such as registration number and date of birth, as asked on the screen.
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Submit the details. Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully, such as your name, roll number, exam centre and shift.
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Download the PDF and take a clear printout to carry on the exam day
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com