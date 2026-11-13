NICL AO Score Card 2025-26: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the NICL AO Score Card 2025-26 on 13 November 2026. It is available for all candidates who appeared in the Mains exam and Interview for Administrative Officer (Generalists & Specialists) Scale I posts, whether qualified or not. Candidates can download their marks PDF from nationalinsurance.nic.co.in using their registration or roll number, password and date of birth. Through this recruitment drive, NICL aims to fill 266 vacancies. The selection process had three stages: prelims, mains, and interview. Here, we have shared the download steps and other important details.

NICL AO Score Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates can download their NICL AO Score Card 2025-26 from the official NICL website. Keep your registration or roll number, password, and date of birth ready before you log in. The link is open to all candidates who appeared in the Mains exam and Interview, whether qualified or not.