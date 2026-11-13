NICL AO Score Card 2026 (OUT): Download Administrative Officer Mains & Interview Marks PDF at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
NICL AO Score Card 2026: NICL has released the NICL AO Score Card 2026 on November 13 on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the mains and interview can now check their marks and qualifying status. Check this article for the direct link to download score card and other details.
Key Points
- The NICL AO Score Card 2025-26 was released on 13 November 2026.
- It is available for all Mains exam and Interview candidates, qualified or not.
- This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 266 Administrative Officer posts.
NICL AO Score Card 2025-26: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the NICL AO Score Card 2025-26 on 13 November 2026. It is available for all candidates who appeared in the Mains exam and Interview for Administrative Officer (Generalists & Specialists) Scale I posts, whether qualified or not. Candidates can download their marks PDF from nationalinsurance.nic.co.in using their registration or roll number, password and date of birth. Through this recruitment drive, NICL aims to fill 266 vacancies. The selection process had three stages: prelims, mains, and interview. Here, we have shared the download steps and other important details.
NICL AO Score Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download their NICL AO Score Card 2025-26 from the official NICL website. Keep your registration or roll number, password, and date of birth ready before you log in. The link is open to all candidates who appeared in the Mains exam and Interview, whether qualified or not.
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NICL AO Score Card 2026
NICL AO Score Card 2025-26 Highlights
The National Insurance Company Limited has released the AO Score Card for candidates who appeared in the Mains exam and Interview. The table below gives the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)
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Post Name
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Administrative Officer (Generalists & Specialists) – Scale I
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Score Card Name
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NICL AO Phase II (Mains) & Interview Score Card 2025-26 (2024-25 Recruitment Exercise)
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Score Card Status
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Out
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Score Card Release Date
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13 November 2026
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Stages Covered
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Phase II (Mains Examination) and Interview
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Available For
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All candidates who appeared, whether qualified or not
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Total Vacancies
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266 (Generalists: 170, Specialists: 96)
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Key Recruitment Timeline
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Mains Exam Date: 31 August 2025
Mains Result Date: 5 November 2025
Interview Start Date: 26 November 2025
Final Result Date: 5 January 2026
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Selection Process
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Phase I (Prelims), Phase II (Mains), Interview, and Pre-Employment Medical Examination
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Login Details Required
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Registration No. / Roll No., Password / Date of Birth, and Captcha Code
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Official Website
Steps to Download NICL AO Score Card 2026
Downloading the scorecard is quick and easy. Candidates just need to follow the simple steps below and keep their login details ready.
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Visit the official NICL website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
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Go to the Recruitment or Careers section on the homepage.
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Click on the link "NICL AO Score Card 2025-26 for Mains and Interview."
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Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password, along with your Date of Birth.
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Click on Submit, and your scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com