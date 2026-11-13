BTEUP Odd Semester Date Sheet 2026 Out at bteup.ac.in; Download Special Back Paper Exam Schedule PDF

BTEUP November 2026 Exam Dates OUT: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Dates for the November-December 2026 exams. The board has released the exam schedule online on the official website: bteup.ac.in. As per the official date sheet PDF, the odd semester and special back paper exams will start on November 17, 2026, and finish on December 05, 2026.

For this, the board has also released the admit card on its official website.

BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card 2026 OUT

BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) released the odd semester exam date sheet for the exams scheduled to be held in November-December 2026. All the students who are going to appear in the odd semester or special back paper exams can check the BTEUP odd semester exam dates on the official website of the board: bteup.ac.in