BTEUP Odd Semester Date Sheet 2026 Out at bteup.ac.in; Download Special Back Paper Exam Schedule PDF
BTEUP November 2026 Exam Dates OUT: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Dates for the November-December 2026 exams. The board has released the exam schedule online on the official website: bteup.ac.in. As per the official date sheet PDF, the odd semester and special back paper exams will start on November 17, 2026, and finish on December 05, 2026.
For this, the board has also released the admit card on its official website.
BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card 2026 OUT
BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF
The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) released the odd semester exam date sheet for the exams scheduled to be held in November-December 2026. All the students who are going to appear in the odd semester or special back paper exams can check the BTEUP odd semester exam dates on the official website of the board: bteup.ac.in
|
BTEUP Odd Semester (November-December 2026) Exam Dates PDF
|
BTEUP Special Back Paper (November-December 2026) Exam Dates PDF
BTEUP November 2026 Exam Form
Online link for submission of the examination form by the eligible students for the November-December 2026 odd semester and special back paper exam closed on October 31, 2026. The students who submited the online examination form can appear for the exams.
BTEUP November 2026 Exam Important Dates
All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding BTEUP November 2026 exam.
|
Event
|
Date
|
BTEUP November 2026 Exam Form Start Date
|
October 24, 2026
|
BTEUP November 2026 Exam Form End Date
|
October 31, 2026
|
BTEUP November 2026 Odd Semester Exam Start Date
|
November 17, 2026
|
BTEUP November 2026 Odd Semester Exam End Date
|
December 05, 2026
|
BTEUP November 2026 Special Back Paper Exam Start Date
|
November 17, 2026
|
BTEUP November 2026 Special Back Paper Exam End Date
|
December 05, 2026
BTEUP Admit Card 2026
BTEUP has released the admit cards for the odd semester and back & only back paper exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website: bteup.ac.in. After downloading your BTEUP admit card, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc