RRB Group D Top GK Question: The RRB Group D 2026 exam (CEN 09/2025) will be held from 3 to 21 August for a total of 22,195 Level 1 posts. The examination will contain 100 questions in 90 minutes, which include Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Knowledge & Current Affairs. Among them, General knowledge is the most important section, which helps to boost your overall score. This article gives the top 20 GK questions covering topics like history, geography, polity, science, sports, and current affairs. These questions are based on the pattern followed in the previous RRB exams. Practising them regularly will help candidates build confidence and improve accuracy before the exam date. It also helps them to make their last-minute revision easy.

RRB Group D Top GK Questions