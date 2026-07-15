RRB Group D GK Questions 2026: Check Top General Knowledge Questions for CBT Exam, Download PDF Here
RRB Group D Level 1 CBT 2026 exam will be held from 3 - 21 August, 2026 for 22,195 vacancies. Candidates appearing for the exam can practice these important GK questions given in this article.
Key Points
- RRB Group D 2026 exam (CEN 09/2025) from 3 to 21 August for 22,195 Level 1 posts.
- The exam features 100 questions in 90 minutes across Math, Reasoning, Science, and GK/CA.
- GK is vital; focus on NCERTs & daily current affairs for the 2026 exam to score well.
RRB Group D Top GK Question: The RRB Group D 2026 exam (CEN 09/2025) will be held from 3 to 21 August for a total of 22,195 Level 1 posts. The examination will contain 100 questions in 90 minutes, which include Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Knowledge & Current Affairs. Among them, General knowledge is the most important section, which helps to boost your overall score. This article gives the top 20 GK questions covering topics like history, geography, polity, science, sports, and current affairs. These questions are based on the pattern followed in the previous RRB exams. Practising them regularly will help candidates build confidence and improve accuracy before the exam date. It also helps them to make their last-minute revision easy.
RRB Group D Top GK Questions
The General Knowledge section in the RRB Group D CBT exam covers current affairs, science, history, geography, polity, economy, sports, and culture. Candidates who practice these questions regularly can improve their score and knowledge. They can check the detailed list and revise these important questions before the exam.
RRB Group D CBT General Knowledge Questions
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Which Constitutional Articles did earlier Supreme Court judgements connect manual scavenging to, as a violation (February 2025)?
Ans: Articles 17 and 21
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ISRO Chairman S Somanath declared debris-free space missions to be achieved by which year (April 2024)?
Ans: 2030
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In November 2025, CAQM implemented Stage-II of GRAP across Delhi-NCR. Which AQI range did this correspond to?
Ans: Very Poor (AQI 301–400)
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In November 2025, which labour benefit was ensured for beedi and cigar workers?
Ans: Minimum Wage Guarantee
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Who wrote 'Gyan Seepiyan: Pearls of Wisdom', launched at the Jaipur Literature Festival in January 2025?
Ans: Javed Akhtar
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Who was appointed Chairperson of the AFI Athletes Commission in January 2025?
Ans: Anju Bobby George
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Where in Andhra Pradesh was the Rajiv Sports Complex inaugurated in June 2025? Ans: Gajuwaka
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Which drone-launched precision-guided missile did DRDO test-fire in Andhra Pradesh in July 2025?
Ans: ULPGM-V3
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Which institution developed smart peptides for pH-responsive medical applications (June 2025)?
Ans: BIT Mesra
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As per the Union Budget 2025-26, what is the tax-exempt income threshold under the new tax regime?
Ans: ₹12 lakh
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Which insurance company adopted the revised GST structure from 22 September 2025? Ans: HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
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From 1 May 2025, which portal did the RBI mandate stakeholders to use?
Ans: PRAVAAH Portal
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Who received the Dronacharya Award for para-shooting in 2025?
Ans: Subhash Rana
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What is the upgraded Akash Weapon System variant used by the Indian Army, tested on 16 July 2025?
Ans: Akash Prime
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Who won the 'Game Changer' award at the Women's Football Awards 2026?
Ans: Anita Asante
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Who authored 'To the Seventh Generation: The Journey of Christian Medical College Vellore'?
Ans: Dr. V I Mathan
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Where was the first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Assembly held in India?
Ans: New Delhi
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Which state/UT approved five cloud-seeding trials worth ₹3.21 crore to fight air pollution?
Ans: Delhi
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Which scheme's Deep Tech vertical launched nine projects via DRDO's Industry-Academia Centres by mid-2025?
Ans: Technology Development Fund (TDF)
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Which cricketer was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2026?
Ans: Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur
Preparation Tips for RRB Group D GK Section
Candidates must focus on these tips while preparing for the RRB Group D General Knowledge section. As the exam is scheduled for 3-21 August 2026, candidates should follow the listed preparation tips to score well in the exam.
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Read one national newspaper daily and note down important events
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Revise static GK topics like the Indian Constitution, geography, history, and science regularly using NCERT books up to class 10.
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Practice previous year question papers to know the type and difficulty level of the exam
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Make short notes for current affairs from the last 6-8 months.
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Take regular mock tests to improve speed and accuracy
Around 20 questions are asked from this section, carrying equal weightage with other sections. Candidates are advised to focus on NCERT books up to Class 10 and daily current affairs. Also, keep checking the official website of RRB for any new updates regarding the RRB Group D Level 1 CBT exam 2026.
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