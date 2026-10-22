Indian Railways Rules: Loud Phone Calls and Speaker Videos May Cost ₹1,000 Fine and Jail

Simple imprisonment up to six months, a fine up to ₹5,000, or both for continued nuisance after a lawful direction to stop

Passengers travelling by train may face action for disturbing others with loud phone conversations or music and videos played through mobile phone speakers. If anyone will play loud music will be charged with a penalty of up to ₹1,000. Continued nuisance despite a lawful direction to stop may lead to further punishment.

What Has Southern Railway Said About Loud Phone Calls?

Southern Railway’s headquarters in Chennai has asked its divisions to make passengers aware that loud conversations and playing audio through phone speakers can disturb fellow travellers. The instructions were sent to the Senior Divisional Commercial Managers of the Chennai, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai and Salem divisions.

What Is the Fine for Playing Videos on Speaker in a Train?

The penalty depends on the circumstances and the applicable legal provisions. Southern Railway’s communication refers to action under Section 145 of the Railways Act. Penalty of up to ₹1,000 will be charged. If a person continues the nuisance despite being lawfully directed to stop by an authorised railway employee, they may face simple imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both.