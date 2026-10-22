Indian Railways Rules: Loud Phone Calls and Speaker Videos May Cost ₹1,000 Fine and Jail
Southern Railway has warned passengers against loud phone calls and playing music or videos on speaker mode. Check the railway rules, penalties and passenger guidelines.
Passengers travelling by train may face action for disturbing others with loud phone conversations or music and videos played through mobile phone speakers. If anyone will play loud music will be charged with a penalty of up to ₹1,000. Continued nuisance despite a lawful direction to stop may lead to further punishment.
Key Details of Southern Railway’s New Instructions
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Particulars
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Details
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Railway zone
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Southern Railway
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Main concern
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Loud phone calls and music or videos played on speaker mode
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Applicable law
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Section 145 of the Railways Act, as cited in the railway communication
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Initial penalty
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Up to ₹1,000 in applicable cases
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Further punishment
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Simple imprisonment up to six months, a fine up to ₹5,000, or both for continued nuisance after a lawful direction to stop
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Awareness measures
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Public announcements, notices and information boards
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Passenger advice
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Use earphones and avoid loud conversations
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Report date
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October 19, 2026
What Has Southern Railway Said About Loud Phone Calls?
Southern Railway’s headquarters in Chennai has asked its divisions to make passengers aware that loud conversations and playing audio through phone speakers can disturb fellow travellers. The instructions were sent to the Senior Divisional Commercial Managers of the Chennai, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai and Salem divisions.
What Is the Fine for Playing Videos on Speaker in a Train?
The penalty depends on the circumstances and the applicable legal provisions. Southern Railway’s communication refers to action under Section 145 of the Railways Act. Penalty of up to ₹1,000 will be charged. If a person continues the nuisance despite being lawfully directed to stop by an authorised railway employee, they may face simple imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both.
Which Railway Rule Covers Loud Music and Phone Calls?
Southern Railway has referred to Section 145 of the Railways Act, including the relevant provisions amended through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026.
Why Has Southern Railway Issued This Warning?
Southern Railway has said that loud phone conversations and audio played through mobile speakers can cause inconvenience and affect the comfort of other passengers.
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