Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment Result Released; Download Stray Vacancy Round Result at tnmedicalselection.net
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu has published the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result for MBBS/BDS admissions across Government and self-financing medical colleges. Allotted students must log in at tnmedicalselection.net using their registration credentials, complete online tuition fee payments, download their provisional allotment order, and report physically to assigned institutions with original documents by October 26, 2026 (5:00 PM).
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu has officially released the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result for undergraduate MBBS and BDS admissions in government and self-financing medical and dental colleges in the state. Students who have applied and opted for the colleges successfully in the last round of stray vacancy can check their allotment status and download their allotment order from the official medical selection website at tnmedicalselection.net. In order to download their allotment letter, students will have to log in to the website using their application number, password, and security details, make the payment of the compulsory tuition fees and download the allotment letter.
The students allotted in this round have to comply with the admission schedule by attending the concerned medical or dental colleges within the scheduled deadline and with strict cut-offs for fee payment and documentation process. At the time of physical reporting, students have to submit their original academic certificates, NEET UG scorecards, identity proof, allotment letter, and receipt of payment of the fee.
Tamil Nadu NEET Seat Allotment Result 2026: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the Tamil Nadu NEET Seat Allotment Result 2026:
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Event / Phase
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Schedule / Deadline
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Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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October 22, 2026
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Online Fee Payment Window
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October 22 – October 26, 2026 (Till 12:00 PM)
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Downloading Provisional Allotment Order
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October 22 – October 26, 2026
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Reporting to Allotted Medical/Dental College
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October 26, 2026 (Till 5:00 PM)
How to Download Tamil Nadu NEET Seat Allotment Result 2026?
To download the Tamil Nadu NEET Seat Allotment Result 2026?
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Official Website: Visit the website, which is www.tnmedicalselection.net.
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Navigate to UG Courses: Go to ‘UG Courses’ page, click on ‘MBBS/BDS’.
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Allotment Link: Click on the “Provisional Allotment Result for Stray Vacancy Round Online Counselling of MBBS/BDS” link.
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Login/Details: Get the pdf merit allotment list or login through Application Number/Registration Credentials.
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Downloading/Saving: Download your provisional allotment order, pay the fees online, and take printed copies for college reporting.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.