Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment Result Released; Download Stray Vacancy Round Result at tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu has officially released the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result for undergraduate MBBS and BDS admissions in government and self-financing medical and dental colleges in the state. Students who have applied and opted for the colleges successfully in the last round of stray vacancy can check their allotment status and download their allotment order from the official medical selection website at tnmedicalselection.net. In order to download their allotment letter, students will have to log in to the website using their application number, password, and security details, make the payment of the compulsory tuition fees and download the allotment letter.

The students allotted in this round have to comply with the admission schedule by attending the concerned medical or dental colleges within the scheduled deadline and with strict cut-offs for fee payment and documentation process. At the time of physical reporting, students have to submit their original academic certificates, NEET UG scorecards, identity proof, allotment letter, and receipt of payment of the fee.