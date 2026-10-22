KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Bhoomapaka Merit List soon

KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the KPSC Land Surveyor Result 2026 for the posts of Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka). KEA had conducted the written exam to fill a total of 750 Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka) posts on October 02, 2026 and provisional answer key was released on October 03, 2026. Along with the response sheet and provisional answer key, the raised objection link was shared by the authority. Now after closing the raised objections deadline, it is expected that the KEA will publish the result after reviewing and analyzing the objections by the experts. Candidates appeared in the exam will be able to download the result pdf at the official website kpsc.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The authority has not officially announced the specific release date for the KPSC Land Surveyor Result 2026. As per general practices, the duration of raise objection link against the provisional answer key has already been closed and now the authority is in the process of reviewing and analyzing all the objections raised by the candidates by an experts panel. Based on the conclusion by the experts on the objections, the KEA will publish the final or model answer key with the KPSC Land Surveyor Result 2026. Once released, candidates can download the result pdf at the official website kpsc.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA Land Surveyor Answer Key 2026 Overview

Earlier the KEA had launched the recruitment drive for a total of 750 Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka) posts in the RPC and Kalyana-Karnataka Cadre across the state. Candidates can check the table given as under.