KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Bhoomapaka Merit List soon
KPSC Land Surveyor Result 2026 is likely to be released soon by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the posts of Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka). KEA had conducted the written exam on October 02, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check all details here.
KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the KPSC Land Surveyor Result 2026 for the posts of Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka). KEA had conducted the written exam to fill a total of 750 Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka) posts on October 02, 2026 and provisional answer key was released on October 03, 2026. Along with the response sheet and provisional answer key, the raised objection link was shared by the authority. Now after closing the raised objections deadline, it is expected that the KEA will publish the result after reviewing and analyzing the objections by the experts. Candidates appeared in the exam will be able to download the result pdf at the official website kpsc.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KPSC Land Surveyor Result 2026 Date
The authority has not officially announced the specific release date for the KPSC Land Surveyor Result 2026. As per general practices, the duration of raise objection link against the provisional answer key has already been closed and now the authority is in the process of reviewing and analyzing all the objections raised by the candidates by an experts panel. Based on the conclusion by the experts on the objections, the KEA will publish the final or model answer key with the KPSC Land Surveyor Result 2026. Once released, candidates can download the result pdf at the official website kpsc.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KEA Land Surveyor Answer Key 2026 Overview
Earlier the KEA had launched the recruitment drive for a total of 750 Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka) posts in the RPC and Kalyana-Karnataka Cadre across the state. Candidates can check the table given as under.
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Authority
|Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) / KEA
|Exam Name
|KPSC Land Surveyor Recruitment Exam 2026
|Total Vacancies
|750
|Exam Date
|2nd October
|Answer Key Status
|Out
|Result Status
|Soon
|Official Website
|cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
How To Download KEA Land Surveyor Result 2026 PDF?
Candidates appeared in the exam for the Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka) can download the result PDF by following the below steps as given under.
- Visit the official website of KEA -cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Open the result link displaying on the homepage.
- Click on the Result Link for the posts of Land Surveyor.
- You will get the result pdf in a new window.
- Download and save the KPSC Land Surveyor 2026 Result PDF for future reference carefully.
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