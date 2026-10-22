AP SSC, Inter Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Andhra Pradesh Class 10, 12 Timetables Expected Soon, Check Details
Andhra Pradesh SSC and Inter Date Sheet 2027 are expected soon. Check the expected release dates, AP Class 10 and 12 exam schedule, official websites and steps to download the timetable PDF.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) and the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) are expected to release the AP SSC Class 10 and Intermediate Class 12 date sheets for 2027 soon. Students preparing for the upcoming board examinations are waiting for the subject-wise timetable, which will provide the examination dates, paper schedules and timings.
The AP Intermediate timetable for first- and second-year students is expected in October 2026, while the AP SSC Class 10 timetable is likely to be released in November or December 2026. However, the boards have not confirmed these expected release dates, and students should wait for official announcements before treating the schedule as final.
AP SSC, Inter Date Sheet 2027: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board examination
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Andhra Pradesh Board Exams 2027
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Class 10 board
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Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP)
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Class 12 board
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Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)
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AP SSC date sheet 2027
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Expected in November–December 2026
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AP Inter timetable 2027
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Expected in October 2026
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AP SSC exam dates
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Expected from March 2027
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AP Inter exam dates
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Expected from February–March 2027
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Official websites
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bse.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in
How to Download AP SSC, Inter Date Sheet 2027?
Once the respective boards publish the timetables, students can follow these steps to download the date sheet:
- Visit the official website of the respective board: bse.ap.gov.in for Class 10 or bie.ap.gov.in for Intermediate examinations
- Open the notifications or examinations section on the homepage
- Look for the AP SSC Time Table 2027 or AP Inter Time Table 2027 link
- Click on the relevant timetable PDF
- Check the subject-wise examination dates and timings
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference
AP Board Exams 2027: Previous Year's Schedule
The previous year's examination schedule can help students understand the likely examination period. However, the 2026 dates should not be treated as the confirmed timetable for 2027.
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Examination
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2026 exam schedule
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AP Intermediate first year
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February 23, 2026, onwards
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AP Intermediate second year
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February 24 to March 23, 2026
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AP SSC Class 10
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March 16 to April 1, 2026
Where to Check AP SSC and Inter Date Sheet 2027?
Students can check the latest announcements and download their respective timetables from the official board websites:
- AP SSC Class 10: bse.ap.gov.in
- AP Intermediate first and second year: bie.ap.gov.in
Until the official PDFs are published, students should continue their preparation according to their school or college schedules and monitor the board websites for updates.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.