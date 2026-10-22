AP SSC, Inter Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Andhra Pradesh Class 10, 12 Timetables Expected Soon, Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) and the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) are expected to release the AP SSC Class 10 and Intermediate Class 12 date sheets for 2027 soon. Students preparing for the upcoming board examinations are waiting for the subject-wise timetable, which will provide the examination dates, paper schedules and timings.

The AP Intermediate timetable for first- and second-year students is expected in October 2026, while the AP SSC Class 10 timetable is likely to be released in November or December 2026. However, the boards have not confirmed these expected release dates, and students should wait for official announcements before treating the schedule as final.

AP SSC, Inter Date Sheet 2027: Highlights