Super Typhoon Champi has rapidly intensified over the western Pacific Ocean. It now stands as the strongest tropical storm on Earth in 2026. Super typhoon Champi as of now has sustained by maximum wind speeds of 296 km/h. The storm recently passed within miles of Guam which prompted emergency measures across the island before sweeping into open waters. Recent updates from weather agencies including NOAA specify that this weather system has surpassed earlier Pacific storms to take the top spot this year. And here is what you need to know about super typhoon Champi current path and speed. Feature Details Peak Wind Speed 296 km/h (184 mph) Intensity Rating Category 5 equivalent Minimum Central Pressure 895 mb Current Direction Moving northwest, east of Taiwan

What is Super Typhoon Champi Path and Guam Impact? The super storm Champi was characterised by winds and rains as it moved towards the Mariana Islands. Emergency shelters were put up in Guam to protect people from winds above 74 mph which qualify for typhoons. Port closures were done in addition to advising people to make their houses wind-resistant. Typhoon Champi is now traveling across warm Pacific ocean waters. It was due to the warm sea temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius that made it quickly develop into a super typhoon. It is believed that meteorologists have noted that the presence of low wind shears and warm water enabled the storm to become stronger. Why Typhoon Champi is Considered Strongest Storm in 2026 Super Typhoon Champi with top winds blowing at 296 km/hr beat out Hurricane Polo which was previously the record holder with winds at 285 km/hr.