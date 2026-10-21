Super Typhoon Champi Becomes 2026’s Strongest Storm with 296 km/h Winds: Where is It Heading Next?
Super Typhoon Champi has officially become the most powerful tropical cyclone on Earth in 2026, recording wind speeds of 296 km/h. After passing close to Guam, the Category 5 storm is moving across the Pacific toward eastern Taiwan while gradually weakening.
Super Typhoon Champi has rapidly intensified over the western Pacific Ocean. It now stands as the strongest tropical storm on Earth in 2026. Super typhoon Champi as of now has sustained by maximum wind speeds of 296 km/h.
The storm recently passed within miles of Guam which prompted emergency measures across the island before sweeping into open waters.
Recent updates from weather agencies including NOAA specify that this weather system has surpassed earlier Pacific storms to take the top spot this year. And here is what you need to know about super typhoon Champi current path and speed.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Peak Wind Speed
|
296 km/h (184 mph)
|
Intensity Rating
|
Category 5 equivalent
|
Minimum Central Pressure
|
895 mb
|
Current Direction
|
Moving northwest, east of Taiwan
What is Super Typhoon Champi Path and Guam Impact?
The super storm Champi was characterised by winds and rains as it moved towards the Mariana Islands. Emergency shelters were put up in Guam to protect people from winds above 74 mph which qualify for typhoons.
Port closures were done in addition to advising people to make their houses wind-resistant.
Typhoon Champi is now traveling across warm Pacific ocean waters.
It was due to the warm sea temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius that made it quickly develop into a super typhoon. It is believed that meteorologists have noted that the presence of low wind shears and warm water enabled the storm to become stronger.
Why Typhoon Champi is Considered Strongest Storm in 2026
Super Typhoon Champi with top winds blowing at 296 km/hr beat out Hurricane Polo which was previously the record holder with winds at 285 km/hr.
This year has seen the creation of seven Category 5 storms worldwide.
Meteorologists have projected that this storm will move into cooler areas of the atmosphere within the coming few days and will likely downgrade into either a Category 3 or Category 4 storm.
What are the Top 3 Global Storms of 2026?
Here is how the strongest tropical cyclones of 2026 compare:
|
Storm Name
|
Ocean Basin
|
Peak Wind Speed
|
Key Detail
|
Super Typhoon Champi
|
Western Pacific
|
296 km/h
|
2026's strongest storm by wind speed
|
Hurricane Polo
|
Eastern Pacific
|
285 km/h
|
Reached lowest central pressure (892 mb)
|
Category 5 Storms #3–7
|
Global
|
240+ km/h
|
Category 5 systems formed in 2026
Super Typhoon Champi demonstrates that warm Pacific waters may lead to severe tropical weather events. Although the typhoon is expected to weaken as it tracks to the northwest, officials in its projected path are on high alert. People in regions of the path should adhere to local weather advisories.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.