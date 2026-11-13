MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 at esb.mp.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Active Shortly

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website at esb.mp.gov. in. Candidates who have applied for the Constable GD Examination will be able to download their hall tickets from esb.mp.gov.in once the link is activated. The examination is set to be conducted on November 19, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill 7500 vacancies of Constables in the Home Department. Candidates must keep their login credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth ready to download the hall ticket.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Date

The MP Police Constable exam is set to be held on November 19, 2026 across various exam centres. The admit card for the GD Exam is expected to be released around 4 to 5 days before the commencement of exam i.e November 14 or November 15, 2026. Once released candidates can access the hall letter from the official website.