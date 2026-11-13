MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 at esb.mp.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Active Shortly
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is expected to release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 soon at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who will appear for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth. Check the admit card date, download steps and exam details here.
Key Points
- MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 expected around Nov 14 or 15, 2026.
- The MP Police Constable exam is scheduled for November 19, 2026.
- 7500 Constable vacancies to be filled; download admit card from esb.mp.gov.in.
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website at esb.mp.gov. in. Candidates who have applied for the Constable GD Examination will be able to download their hall tickets from esb.mp.gov.in once the link is activated. The examination is set to be conducted on November 19, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill 7500 vacancies of Constables in the Home Department. Candidates must keep their login credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth ready to download the hall ticket.
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Date
The MP Police Constable exam is set to be held on November 19, 2026 across various exam centres. The admit card for the GD Exam is expected to be released around 4 to 5 days before the commencement of exam i.e November 14 or November 15, 2026. Once released candidates can access the hall letter from the official website.
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Overview
The Selection process for the MP Police Constable includes Online CBT Test, PET or PMT Test, Document Verification and at last Medical Exam followed by Character Verification. Check the important details related to the recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board
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Exam Name
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MP Police Constable Examination 2026
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Post Name
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Police Constable
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Total Vacancies
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7500
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Admit Card Date
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Expected Soon
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Exam Date
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November 19, 2026
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The MPESB will activate the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 download link on its official website shortly. Candidates will have to provide relevant details such as application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket. The direct download link will be provided below in the table.
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MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Shortly)
How to Download MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their MP Police Constable Hall Ticket once the link is activated-
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Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
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On the homepage click on the admit card section.
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Click on the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 link.
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Enter your application number and date of birth.
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Submit the required login details.
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The admit card will appear on the screen.
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Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.
Details Mentioned on MP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2026
Candidates must check the following details after downloading their admit cards-
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Name and Roll Number
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Application number
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Photograph and signature
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Examination date and time
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Examination centre and address
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Reporting time
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Important examination instructions
MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates who will appear for the MP Police Constable Exam must be familiar with the examination pattern as it is an important part of the selection process and helps them understand the exam structure. Check the examination pattern below.
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The exam will be conducted in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
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A total of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be asked.
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The examination will carry 100 marks with each question carrying 1 mark.
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Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the examination.
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There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
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S.No
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Subject
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Number of Questions / Marks
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1
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General Knowledge & Reasoning
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40 Marks
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2
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Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability
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30 Marks
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3
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Science & Simple Arithmetic
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30 Marks
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Total
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100 Marks
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.