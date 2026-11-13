UTET Result 2026 (OUT): Download Uttarakhand TET Paper 1 & 2 Score Card PDF at ukutet.com

Key Points UTET 2026 Paper 1 & 2 results were released by UBSE on November 12, 2026.

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on September 27, 2026.

Candidates can check results and the final answer key on ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in.

UTET Result 2026 OUT: The Uttarakhand School Education Council (UBSE), Ramnagar, Nainital, has released the UTET 2026 result for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on November 12, 2026. The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test was held on 27 September 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their scorecard on the official websites, ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. To download the result, candidates need to enter their registration number and password, or roll number and date of birth, as given in the application form. The council has also released the final answer key for both papers after resolving the objections raised by candidates. It is available on the same website under the Departmental Exam/UTET tab. UTET Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about UTET Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Ramnagar, Nainital Exam Name Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) Paper 1 & 2 2026 Exam Date 27 September 2026 (29 September 2026 in select notices) Provisional Answer Key & Objections Released on 5 October 2026 (Objections accepted till 15 October 2026) Final Answer Key Status Released on 12 November 2026 Result Notice Date 12 November 2026 (Portal link active from 12–13 November 2026) Result Status Out Minimum Qualifying Marks General: 60% (90 out of 150)

OBC / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen: 50% (75 out of 150)

SC / ST: 40% (60 out of 150) Certificate Validity Lifetime Login Credentials Registration Number & Password, or Roll Number & Date of Birth Official Websites ukutet.com, ubse.uk.gov.in

UTET Result 2026 Download Link UTET Result 2026 is now available on the official website, ukutet.com. Candidates who appeared for the UTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam can now check and download their result from the official websites of the Uttarakhand School Education Council. The result link is available on both websites under the Departmental Exam/UTET tab. Candidates can use the links below to access it directly. UTET Result 2026 PDF Download Click Here Steps to Download UTET Result 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download their UTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 results. Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand School Education Council, ubse.uk.gov.in, or uktet.com. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Departmental Exam/UTET" tab. Step 3: Click on the link for "UTET-I & II 2026 Result".

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password, or your roll number and date of birth, as given in the application form. Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button, and your UTET result 2026 will appear on the screen. Step 6: Check your details and marks carefully, then download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference. UTET Final Answer Key 2026 Along with the result, the Uttarakhand School Education Council has released the final answer key for both UTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The final key has been prepared after the council reviewed and resolved the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. Candidates can download it from the official website, ukutet.com/ ubse.uk.gov.in, as well as from the direct link given below. Since the final answer key is the council's last word on correct answers, candidates should use it to cross-check their marks with the scorecard.