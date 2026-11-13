UTET Result 2026 (OUT): Download Uttarakhand TET Paper 1 & 2 Score Card PDF at ukutet.com
UBSE UTET Result 2026: UTET Result 2026 has been released on its official website, uktet.com. Candidates who appeared for the Uttaralhand TET paper 1 & 2 can now check and download their score card PDF from the link given in this article.
Key Points
- UTET 2026 Paper 1 & 2 results were released by UBSE on November 12, 2026.
- The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on September 27, 2026.
- Candidates can check results and the final answer key on ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in.
UTET Result 2026 OUT: The Uttarakhand School Education Council (UBSE), Ramnagar, Nainital, has released the UTET 2026 result for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on November 12, 2026. The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test was held on 27 September 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their scorecard on the official websites, ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in. To download the result, candidates need to enter their registration number and password, or roll number and date of birth, as given in the application form. The council has also released the final answer key for both papers after resolving the objections raised by candidates. It is available on the same website under the Departmental Exam/UTET tab.
UTET Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UTET Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Ramnagar, Nainital
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Exam Name
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Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) Paper 1 & 2 2026
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Exam Date
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27 September 2026 (29 September 2026 in select notices)
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Provisional Answer Key & Objections
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Released on 5 October 2026 (Objections accepted till 15 October 2026)
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Final Answer Key Status
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Released on 12 November 2026
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Result Notice Date
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12 November 2026 (Portal link active from 12–13 November 2026)
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Result Status
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Out
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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General: 60% (90 out of 150)
OBC / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen: 50% (75 out of 150)
SC / ST: 40% (60 out of 150)
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Certificate Validity
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Lifetime
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Login Credentials
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Registration Number & Password, or Roll Number & Date of Birth
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Official Websites
UTET Result 2026 Download Link
UTET Result 2026 is now available on the official website, ukutet.com. Candidates who appeared for the UTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam can now check and download their result from the official websites of the Uttarakhand School Education Council. The result link is available on both websites under the Departmental Exam/UTET tab. Candidates can use the links below to access it directly.
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UTET Result 2026 PDF Download
Steps to Download UTET Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download their UTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand School Education Council, ubse.uk.gov.in, or uktet.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Departmental Exam/UTET" tab.
Step 3: Click on the link for "UTET-I & II 2026 Result".
Step 4: Enter your registration number and password, or your roll number and date of birth, as given in the application form.
Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button, and your UTET result 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check your details and marks carefully, then download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
UTET Final Answer Key 2026
Along with the result, the Uttarakhand School Education Council has released the final answer key for both UTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The final key has been prepared after the council reviewed and resolved the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. Candidates can download it from the official website, ukutet.com/ ubse.uk.gov.in, as well as from the direct link given below. Since the final answer key is the council's last word on correct answers, candidates should use it to cross-check their marks with the scorecard.
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UTET Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Download
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com