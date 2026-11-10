School Assembly News Headlines November 11, 2026: Qualcomm, Nvidia CEO, 8th Pay Commission, GRAP 3 and Other News

School assembly news headlines for November 11, 2026, bring together the latest important updates from India and around the world. The national news focuses on the Yamuna River cruise service, Delhi's Chhath Puja preparations, GRAP restrictions, the 8th Pay Commission and other major developments.International headlines cover Ukraine peace efforts, global trade and diplomatic developments. In sports, the India U19 vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match remains a major talking point. Business news highlights stock market holidays, Nvidia and developments in the technology sector, while education headlines cover the NICL AO Admit Card 2026 and recruitment examination updates. The article also covers important science and technology developments, including Claude Fable 5.2, GTA 6 and the Xiaomi 18 Pro series. Scroll for more details.

"Every question you ask today can become an opportunity you discover tomorrow."

Meaning: Asking questions helps us learn new things and understand the world better. Students should never hesitate to be curious, explore new ideas and learn from their mistakes. Curiosity is an important part of becoming a confident and knowledgeable person.

Conclusion

Following daily news helps students develop general knowledge and understand important developments taking place around the world. From sports achievements and government decisions to scientific discoveries and educational updates, every news story offers an opportunity to learn something new. Students should make reading current affairs a regular habit and develop the ability to understand events beyond their textbooks.

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