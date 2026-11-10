School Assembly News Headlines November 11, 2026: Qualcomm, Nvidia CEO, 8th Pay Commission, GRAP 3 and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines November 11, 2026: Check today’s top national, international, sports, business, science and education news updates.
School assembly news headlines for November 11, 2026, bring together the latest important updates from India and around the world. The national news focuses on the Yamuna River cruise service, Delhi's Chhath Puja preparations, GRAP restrictions, the 8th Pay Commission and other major developments.International headlines cover Ukraine peace efforts, global trade and diplomatic developments. In sports, the India U19 vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match remains a major talking point. Business news highlights stock market holidays, Nvidia and developments in the technology sector, while education headlines cover the NICL AO Admit Card 2026 and recruitment examination updates. The article also covers important science and technology developments, including Claude Fable 5.2, GTA 6 and the Xiaomi 18 Pro series. Scroll for more details.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 11
- Delhi to Launch Its First Recreational Yamuna Cruise Service: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, is scheduled to inaugurate the river cruise service on November 10. The service will operate along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna.
- Delhi Government announces Public Holiday for Chhath Puja: The Delhi Government has declared November 16 a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja, allowing devotees to celebrate the festival.
- GRAP Stage III Restrictions Continue in Delhi-NCR: Air pollution remains a major concern in the national capital region, with Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan in force. Authorities continue to monitor air quality and implement pollution-control measures.
- Supreme Court Reviews Measures to Control Delhi-NCR Pollution: The Supreme Court has sought action plans from concerned states to address air pollution, including measures to control vehicular emissions.
- India Continues Diplomatic Engagements on the Ukraine Conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the Ukraine situation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reiterating India's support for dialogue and peaceful resolution.
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Holds Talks with Russian Counterpart: Jaishankar's discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov covered bilateral relations and international developments.
- Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Attends State Cabinet Meeting: Pawan Kalyan participated in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
- Delhi Prepares Facilities at Chhath Puja Ghats: Authorities are making arrangements for devotees, including sanitation, security and other essential facilities at designated riverbanks and festival locations.
- 8th Pay Commission Continues Its Preparatory Work: The Eighth Central Pay Commission, constituted by the Government of India, is continuing its work on reviewing salaries, pensions and service conditions of central government employees. No final salary revision or fitment factor has been announced yet.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 11
- Ukraine Peace Efforts Remain in Focus: Diplomatic efforts involving Russia, Ukraine and international stakeholders continue as countries explore possible ways to end the ongoing conflict.
- China's October Trade Figures Draw Global Attention: China's latest export and import figures are being closely watched by economists for signs of changes in international trade and global demand.
- Global Markets Monitor Developments in Oil Prices: Changes in crude oil prices and international political developments continue to influence financial markets around the world.
- International Attention Remains on Middle East Diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East remain an important global development.
- Russia and Ukraine Hold US-Brokered Peace Talks: Russian and Ukrainian representatives have met in Abu Dhabi for the first US-brokered peace discussions since February 2026. The talks are aimed at exploring a possible resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 11
- Aaryavir Sehwag Smashes 160 Runs Against UAE: India's Under-19 opener Aaryavir Sehwag scored an impressive 160 runs off 168 balls in the Men's U19 Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates.
- India U19 Post 309 Runs Against UAE: India scored 309 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. VK Vineeth also made an important contribution with 67 runs.
- India U19 Set a Target of 310 Runs for UAE: After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, the UAE team faced a challenging target of 310 runs in the Group A encounter at Al Amerat, Oman.
- Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth Build a 193-Run Partnership: The Indian batters added 193 runs for the second wicket, helping India cross the 300-run mark.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 11
- NSE and BSE Remain Closed on November 10: The National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange are observing a trading holiday on account of Diwali Balipratipada. Regular trading will resume on November 11.
- Indian Investors Await the Next Trading Session: Domestic investors are preparing for the next market session following the Diwali holiday, while global market movements remain in focus.
- Anthropic's Planned IPO Draws Investor Attention: The artificial intelligence company Anthropic is attracting attention from investors amid reports about its proposed public listing and growing competition in the AI industry.
- Global Technology Companies Face Growing Competition in AI: Developments involving Nvidia and other technology companies highlight the increasing competition in artificial intelligence and semiconductor markets.
- Nvidia Shares Face Investor Attention After Legal Developments: Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang are facing a proposed shareholder lawsuit over allegations concerning disclosures related to national security. The allegations have not been established as facts.
- US Technology Stocks Monitor Developments Around Nvidia: Investors are watching developments involving Nvidia and the artificial intelligence industry, with technology stocks showing mixed movements.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 11
- NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Released: The National Insurance Company Limited has released the Administrative Officer Preliminary Examination admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
- NICL AO Preliminary Examination Scheduled for November 17: The recruitment examination will be conducted for 321 Administrative Officer vacancies across Generalist and Specialist posts.
- NICL AO Candidates Advised to Check Examination Details: Applicants should download their admit cards and carefully check their examination centre, reporting time and other instructions before appearing for the examination.
- 8th Pay Commission Invites Attention from Central Government Employees: The commission's official website continues to publish information about its consultations and visits. Employees can follow the official portal for announcements and updates.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 11
- Anthropic Introduces Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2: The AI company has announced upgrades to its artificial intelligence models, with improvements in coding, reasoning and visual understanding.
- GTA 6 Digital Pre-Loading Begins on November 10: Rockstar Games has confirmed that players can start pre-loading Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from November 10, ahead of its November 19 release.
- Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Global Launch Scheduled for November 17: Xiaomi has confirmed the global launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone series in Paris. The launch is expected to bring new developments in smartphone technology and imaging.
Thought of the Day
"Every question you ask today can become an opportunity you discover tomorrow."
Meaning: Asking questions helps us learn new things and understand the world better. Students should never hesitate to be curious, explore new ideas and learn from their mistakes. Curiosity is an important part of becoming a confident and knowledgeable person.
Conclusion
Following daily news helps students develop general knowledge and understand important developments taking place around the world. From sports achievements and government decisions to scientific discoveries and educational updates, every news story offers an opportunity to learn something new. Students should make reading current affairs a regular habit and develop the ability to understand events beyond their textbooks.
Also Check:
CISCE Time Table 2027: ICSE (10th), ISC (12th) Date Sheet Released; Download Schedule PDF Here
CISR UGC NET December 2026 Application Correction Window Open; Make Edits until Nov 12 at csirnet.nta.nic.in
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.