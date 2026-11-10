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MBA Fees in India 2027: Top B-School Course, Costs & College List

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 19:24 IST

This article breaks down the MBA Fees in India 2027 with detailed information for Top B-Schools, IIMs, Private Institutes, Government Colleges. Candidates can also find Return on Investment of all the colleges listed in the article with detailed breakdown of fees for MDI Gurugram which will help students in the admission process.

MBA Fees in India 2027: Top B-School Course, Costs & College List
MBA Fees in India 2027: Top B-School Course, Costs & College List

Masters of Business Administration (MBA) is offered by various institutes all over India with different fee structures of different types of institutes. MBA is provided by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) which has some legacy names like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore etc, followed by top private institutes and top government colleges. Top IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore charges fees of around INR 26 to INR 27.50 Lakhs but also provide average salary in the range of INR 35.35 LPA to INR 36.98 LPA which brings the Return on Investment (ROI) around 1.36x - 1.38x. FMS Delhi is one the top government colleges which charges INR 2.43 Lakhs with average package of INR 32.27 LPA and requires candidates to score 99.75 - 99.99 percentile for general category to secure admission in the institute and provide ROI of 13.22x. 

ISB Hyderabad, XLRI Jamshedpur and MDI Gurugram are considered top private institutes for MBA. The fees charged by these institutes is higher than IIMs and is in the range of INR 26.55 Lakhs to INR 38.67 Lakhs. Private institutes accept CAT, XAT and GMAT as entrance exams. Candidates can check the detailed list of various types of institutes and detailed breakdown of fees for MDI Gurugram.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer

Also check | MBA Scholarships in India for Government and Private Colleges 2026: Schemes, Eligibility & Fee Details

MBA Fees in India 2027: Top IIMs 

All the IIMs are Institute of National Importance and require candidates to clear CAT exam where top IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta etc, charge around INR 27 Lakhs for 2 year MBA Program. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Institute

MBA Program

Total Course Fee

Entrance Exam

IIM Ahmedabad

MBA (PGP)

INR 27.50 Lakhs

CAT

IIM Calcutta

MBA (PGP)

INR 27.00 Lakhs

CAT

IIM Bangalore

MBA (PGP)

INR 26.00 Lakhs

CAT

IIM Kozhikode

PGP

INR 23.50 Lakhs

CAT

IIM Lucknow

PGP

INR 20.75 Lakhs

CAT

MBA Fees in India 2027: Top Government Colleges

Top government colleges charge low fees and provide good ROI with average packages also ranging good. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Institute

MBA Program

Total Course Fee

Entrance Exam

FMS Delhi

MBA

INR 2.43 Lakhs

CAT

DoMS, IIT Delhi

Full-Time MBA

INR 12.00 Lakhs

CAT

JBIMS Mumbai

MMS

INR 8.33 Lakhs

MAH-MBA/MMS CET, CAT

IIFT Delhi

MBA (IB)

INR 22.00 Lakhs

CAT

TISS Mumbai

MA (HRM & LR)

INR 2.00 Lakhs

CUET (PG)

MBA Fees in India 2027: Top Private Institutes 

Private institutes like ISB Hyderabad and MDI Gurugram charge high fees and accept different entrance exams for admission. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Institute

MBA Program

Total Course Fee

Entrance Exam

ISB (Hyderabad/Mohali)

PGP (Shared Housing)

INR 38.67 Lakhs

GMAT, GRE

MDI Gurgaon

PGDM

INR 26.55 Lakhs

CAT

XLRI Jamshedpur

PGDM (BM/HRM)

INR 28.00 Lakhs

XAT

SPJIMR Mumbai

PGDM

INR 26.50 Lakhs

CAT, GMAT

NMIMS Mumbai

MBA

INR 26.00 Lakhs

NMAT

MBA Fees in India 2027: ROI

Highest ROI is generated by the TISS Mumbai of around 13.5x followed by FMS Delhi with ROI of 13.2x. Top government colleges lead in the ROI list. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College

Total Fees

Average Package (Latest)

ROI (Salary-to-Fee Multiple)

FMS Delhi

INR 2.43 Lakhs

INR 32.27 LPA

13.2x

TISS Mumbai

~INR 2.00 Lakhs

INR 27.00 LPA

13.5x

JBIMS Mumbai

INR 8.33 Lakhs

INR 28.00 LPA

3.3x

DoMS, IIT Delhi

INR 12.00 Lakhs

INR 26.00 LPA

2.1x

IIM Lucknow

INR 20.75 Lakhs

INR 33.20 LPA

1.6x

IIM Bangalore

INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 35.35 LPA

1.36x

IIM Ahmedabad

INR 27.50 Lakhs

INR 36.98 LPA

1.34x

IIM Kozhikode

INR 23.50 Lakhs

INR 31.00 LPA

1.31x

IIM Calcutta

INR 27.00 Lakhs

INR 35.00 LPA

1.29x

IIFT Delhi

INR 22.00 Lakhs

INR 28.50 LPA

1.29x

SPJIMR Mumbai

~INR 26.50 Lakhs

INR 33.00 LPA

1.24x

XLRI Jamshedpur

~INR 28.00 Lakhs

INR 32.00 LPA

1.14x

NMIMS Mumbai

~INR 26.00 Lakhs

INR 26.00 LPA

1.0x

MDI Gurgaon

INR 26.55 Lakhs

INR 25.50 LPA

0.96x

ISB

INR 38.67 Lakhs

INR 37.29 LPA

0.96x

MBA Fees in India 2027: MDI Gurugram Fees Breakdown

MBA comes with various expenses like tuition fees, lodging, mess and learning materials. Candidates can find MDI Gurugram fees breakdown in detail below.

Fee Component

Estimated Cost

Nature of Expense

Tuition Fees

INR 19,23,010

Core academic delivery and faculty costs

Lodging (Hostel)

INR 2,19,500

Campus room rent (usually twin-sharing)

Boarding (Mess)

INR 2,08,400

Daily meals and dining facility usage

Learning Materials

INR 1,24,000

Case studies, textbook licenses, and digital access

Caution / Security Deposit

INR 27,500

One-time payment (Refunded at graduation)

Alumni & Network Fees

INR 15,000

Lifetime alumni association membership
Also check |


 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 19:24 IST
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