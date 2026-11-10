MBA Fees in India 2027: Top B-School Course, Costs & College List
This article breaks down the MBA Fees in India 2027 with detailed information for Top B-Schools, IIMs, Private Institutes, Government Colleges. Candidates can also find Return on Investment of all the colleges listed in the article with detailed breakdown of fees for MDI Gurugram which will help students in the admission process.
Masters of Business Administration (MBA) is offered by various institutes all over India with different fee structures of different types of institutes. MBA is provided by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) which has some legacy names like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore etc, followed by top private institutes and top government colleges. Top IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore charges fees of around INR 26 to INR 27.50 Lakhs but also provide average salary in the range of INR 35.35 LPA to INR 36.98 LPA which brings the Return on Investment (ROI) around 1.36x - 1.38x. FMS Delhi is one the top government colleges which charges INR 2.43 Lakhs with average package of INR 32.27 LPA and requires candidates to score 99.75 - 99.99 percentile for general category to secure admission in the institute and provide ROI of 13.22x.
ISB Hyderabad, XLRI Jamshedpur and MDI Gurugram are considered top private institutes for MBA. The fees charged by these institutes is higher than IIMs and is in the range of INR 26.55 Lakhs to INR 38.67 Lakhs. Private institutes accept CAT, XAT and GMAT as entrance exams. Candidates can check the detailed list of various types of institutes and detailed breakdown of fees for MDI Gurugram.
To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer
Also check | MBA Scholarships in India for Government and Private Colleges 2026: Schemes, Eligibility & Fee Details
MBA Fees in India 2027: Top IIMs
All the IIMs are Institute of National Importance and require candidates to clear CAT exam where top IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta etc, charge around INR 27 Lakhs for 2 year MBA Program. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institute
|
MBA Program
|
Total Course Fee
|
Entrance Exam
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
MBA (PGP)
|
INR 27.50 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
IIM Calcutta
|
MBA (PGP)
|
INR 27.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
IIM Bangalore
|
MBA (PGP)
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
PGP
|
INR 23.50 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
IIM Lucknow
|
PGP
|
INR 20.75 Lakhs
|
CAT
MBA Fees in India 2027: Top Government Colleges
Top government colleges charge low fees and provide good ROI with average packages also ranging good. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institute
|
MBA Program
|
Total Course Fee
|
Entrance Exam
|
FMS Delhi
|
MBA
|
INR 2.43 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
DoMS, IIT Delhi
|
Full-Time MBA
|
INR 12.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
JBIMS Mumbai
|
MMS
|
INR 8.33 Lakhs
|
MAH-MBA/MMS CET, CAT
|
IIFT Delhi
|
MBA (IB)
|
INR 22.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
TISS Mumbai
|
MA (HRM & LR)
|
INR 2.00 Lakhs
|
CUET (PG)
MBA Fees in India 2027: Top Private Institutes
Private institutes like ISB Hyderabad and MDI Gurugram charge high fees and accept different entrance exams for admission. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institute
|
MBA Program
|
Total Course Fee
|
Entrance Exam
|
ISB (Hyderabad/Mohali)
|
PGP (Shared Housing)
|
INR 38.67 Lakhs
|
GMAT, GRE
|
MDI Gurgaon
|
PGDM
|
INR 26.55 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
XLRI Jamshedpur
|
PGDM (BM/HRM)
|
INR 28.00 Lakhs
|
XAT
|
SPJIMR Mumbai
|
PGDM
|
INR 26.50 Lakhs
|
CAT, GMAT
|
NMIMS Mumbai
|
MBA
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
NMAT
MBA Fees in India 2027: ROI
Highest ROI is generated by the TISS Mumbai of around 13.5x followed by FMS Delhi with ROI of 13.2x. Top government colleges lead in the ROI list. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College
|
Total Fees
|
Average Package (Latest)
|
ROI (Salary-to-Fee Multiple)
|
FMS Delhi
|
INR 2.43 Lakhs
|
INR 32.27 LPA
|
13.2x
|
TISS Mumbai
|
~INR 2.00 Lakhs
|
INR 27.00 LPA
|
13.5x
|
JBIMS Mumbai
|
INR 8.33 Lakhs
|
INR 28.00 LPA
|
3.3x
|
DoMS, IIT Delhi
|
INR 12.00 Lakhs
|
INR 26.00 LPA
|
2.1x
|
IIM Lucknow
|
INR 20.75 Lakhs
|
INR 33.20 LPA
|
1.6x
|
IIM Bangalore
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
1.36x
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
INR 27.50 Lakhs
|
INR 36.98 LPA
|
1.34x
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
INR 23.50 Lakhs
|
INR 31.00 LPA
|
1.31x
|
IIM Calcutta
|
INR 27.00 Lakhs
|
INR 35.00 LPA
|
1.29x
|
IIFT Delhi
|
INR 22.00 Lakhs
|
INR 28.50 LPA
|
1.29x
|
SPJIMR Mumbai
|
~INR 26.50 Lakhs
|
INR 33.00 LPA
|
1.24x
|
XLRI Jamshedpur
|
~INR 28.00 Lakhs
|
INR 32.00 LPA
|
1.14x
|
NMIMS Mumbai
|
~INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
INR 26.00 LPA
|
1.0x
|
MDI Gurgaon
|
INR 26.55 Lakhs
|
INR 25.50 LPA
|
0.96x
|
ISB
|
INR 38.67 Lakhs
|
INR 37.29 LPA
|
0.96x
MBA Fees in India 2027: MDI Gurugram Fees Breakdown
MBA comes with various expenses like tuition fees, lodging, mess and learning materials. Candidates can find MDI Gurugram fees breakdown in detail below.
|
Fee Component
|
Estimated Cost
|
Nature of Expense
|
Tuition Fees
|
INR 19,23,010
|
Core academic delivery and faculty costs
|
Lodging (Hostel)
|
INR 2,19,500
|
Campus room rent (usually twin-sharing)
|
Boarding (Mess)
|
INR 2,08,400
|
Daily meals and dining facility usage
|
Learning Materials
|
INR 1,24,000
|
Case studies, textbook licenses, and digital access
|
Caution / Security Deposit
|
INR 27,500
|
One-time payment (Refunded at graduation)
|
Alumni & Network Fees
|
INR 15,000
|
Lifetime alumni association membership
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