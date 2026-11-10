MBA Fees in India 2027: Top B-School Course, Costs & College List

Masters of Business Administration (MBA) is offered by various institutes all over India with different fee structures of different types of institutes. MBA is provided by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) which has some legacy names like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore etc, followed by top private institutes and top government colleges. Top IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore charges fees of around INR 26 to INR 27.50 Lakhs but also provide average salary in the range of INR 35.35 LPA to INR 36.98 LPA which brings the Return on Investment (ROI) around 1.36x - 1.38x. FMS Delhi is one the top government colleges which charges INR 2.43 Lakhs with average package of INR 32.27 LPA and requires candidates to score 99.75 - 99.99 percentile for general category to secure admission in the institute and provide ROI of 13.22x.

ISB Hyderabad, XLRI Jamshedpur and MDI Gurugram are considered top private institutes for MBA. The fees charged by these institutes is higher than IIMs and is in the range of INR 26.55 Lakhs to INR 38.67 Lakhs. Private institutes accept CAT, XAT and GMAT as entrance exams. Candidates can check the detailed list of various types of institutes and detailed breakdown of fees for MDI Gurugram.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer

Also check | MBA Scholarships in India for Government and Private Colleges 2026: Schemes, Eligibility & Fee Details

MBA Fees in India 2027: Top IIMs

All the IIMs are Institute of National Importance and require candidates to clear CAT exam where top IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta etc, charge around INR 27 Lakhs for 2 year MBA Program. Candidates can check the detailed list below.