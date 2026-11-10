School Holiday for Chhath Puja 2026: Check State-Wise Dates for Delhi, Bihar, and UP

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Key Points Delhi declares November 16, 2026, a public holiday for Chhath Puja.

Bihar schools to observe multi-day holiday from November 14-16, 2026.

West Bengal schools closed November 16-20, 2026, for Chhath and Jagadhatri Puja.

With the four-day festival pf Chhath Puja 2026 approaching, schools across several states are preparing to observe holidays to allow students, teachers, and families to take part in the celebrations. Dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival involves rigorous fasting, evening offerings (Sandhya Arghya), and early morning prayers (Usha Arghya). While the Government of NCT of Delhi has officially declared a public holiday on Monday, November 16, 2026, educational institutions in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are also scheduling breaks to mark Chhath and regional festivities like Jagadhatri Puja. State-Wise School Holiday List for Chhath Puja 2026 Given below is the state-wise school holiday list for Chhath Puja 2026. Students and parents are advised to check with the official authorities:-

State and UT School Status Expected Date or Official Reason Delhi Closed November 16, 2026: Declared public holiday by LG for Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja Bihar Closed November 14 to 16, 2026: Multi-day state holiday for major Chhath rituals. Uttar Pradesh Closed November 16, 2026: School closures are expected, especially in Purvanchal districts (Varanasi, Gorakhpur). West Bengal Closed (Extended Break) November 16 to 20, 2026: Observed for Chhath Puja and regional Jagadharti Puja. Delhi: Official Holiday Notified on November 16, 2026 In Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor has formally issued an extraordinary gazette notification declaring November 16, 2026 (Monday) a public holiday across all government offices, autonomous bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Consequently, all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools across the National Capital Territory will remain closed on Monday to facilitate morning Usha Arghya rituals and celebrations at designated ghats.

Also check, Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Government Declares November 16 as Official Public Holiday Multi-Day Extended Holiday for Chhath Puja in Bihar As Chhath Puja is the foremost cultural and religious festival in Bihar, educational institutions across the state typically observe extended breaks. Schools, colleges, and administrative offices are scheduled to stay shut for three to four days, spanning from Saturday, November 14, through Monday, November 16, enabling families to complete Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Paran rituals. Also check, Bihar Government Offices to Remain Closed on These Days in November and December 2026 Local and District-Level Closures In Uttar Pradesh In Uttar Pradesh, while a centralised state-wide holiday notification is awaited from the administration, schools across eastern districts such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Deoria, and Ballia traditionally observe holidays on the main day of Chhath Puja. District Magistrates in prominent celebration hubs routinely issue local closure orders for schools on the day of morning Arghya (November 16).