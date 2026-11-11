ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Blueprint

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the structured question paper pattern for ICSE Class 10 Biology Board Examination 2027, which is of utmost importance for the students willing to secure maximum marks. The total evaluation consists of an 80 Marks Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20 Marks Internal Assessment/Practical work, making a total of 100 marks in the subject.

This important guide covers the entire paper pattern, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage for students to devise their strategy for the examination. Concentration on the most weightage holding topics like Human Anatomy & Physiology and Genetics along with the structure of various diagrams and logical questions as well as descriptive answers of the 2 hour paper will help them effectively cover all the topics included in the syllabus like Basic Biology, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology and more.