ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Blueprint
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ICSE Class 10 Biology (Science Paper 3) Exam 2026–27 carries 100 marks: an 80-mark theory paper (2 hours) and a 20-mark practical internal assessment. The theory paper comprises compulsory Section A (40 marks) and optional Section B (40 marks, choosing 4 of 6 questions). A minimum 33% aggregate is required to pass.
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the structured question paper pattern for ICSE Class 10 Biology Board Examination 2027, which is of utmost importance for the students willing to secure maximum marks. The total evaluation consists of an 80 Marks Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20 Marks Internal Assessment/Practical work, making a total of 100 marks in the subject.
This important guide covers the entire paper pattern, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage for students to devise their strategy for the examination. Concentration on the most weightage holding topics like Human Anatomy & Physiology and Genetics along with the structure of various diagrams and logical questions as well as descriptive answers of the 2 hour paper will help them effectively cover all the topics included in the syllabus like Basic Biology, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology and more.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2027: Key Highlights
Below is the key highlights related to the ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2027:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Exam Name
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ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2025–26
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Class
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10
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Academic Year
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2026-27
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Subject
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Biology
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
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External Exam Weightage
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80 Marks
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Internal Assessment Weightage
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20 Marks
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Exam Duration
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2 Hours
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Sections
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Two Sections (A,B)
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Types of Questions
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Short Answers (Complusory), and Long Answers (Choice Based)
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Mode of Exam
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Offline (Pen and Paper)
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Medium of Exam
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Hindi, English
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27
As per the ICSE Board, the weightage given to the written theory test in the Class 10 Biology exam of the academic year 2026-27 is 80%, while the practical component carries a weightage of 20%.
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Subject Name
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Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
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Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
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Biology
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80%
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20%
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27
The table below can be referred to by students for the exam pattern of ICSE Class 10 Biology 2026-27 with unit-wise weightage:
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Unit
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Chapter Names
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Section A Weightage (40 marks)
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Section B Weightage (40 marks)
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Total Weightage
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Unit 1: Basic Biology
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Structure of Chromosomes, Cell Division
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2
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9
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11 marks
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Genetics
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2
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11
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13 marks
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Absorption by Roots
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3
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1
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4 marks
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Unit 2: Plant Physiology
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Transpiration
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1
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0
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1 marks
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Photosynthesis
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3
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10
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13 marks
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Chemical Co-ordination of Plants
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1
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3
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4 marks
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Unit 3: Human Anatomy & Physiology
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The Circulatory System
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3
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5
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8 marks
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The Excretory System
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5
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0
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5 marks
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The Nervous System
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11
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5
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16 marks
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Sense Organs
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5
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4
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9 marks
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The Endocrine System
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2
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0
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2 marks
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The Reproduction System
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2
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6
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8 marks
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Unit 4
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Human Evolution
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1
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5
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6 marks
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Unit 5
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Population
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1
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0
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1 mark
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Unit 6
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Pollution
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3
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5
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8 marks
Note: The total weightage for Section A sums up to 40 marks, and the total weightage for Section B sums up to 40 marks, making the total theory paper 80 marks.
ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Internal Assessment & Evaluation Scheme (20 Marks)
Weightage of internal practical evaluation is 20% and is done collaboratively by school subject teacher and an external examiner:
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Practical Coursework & Experiment (10 Marks): Practical course and experiment, which will include evaluation of experiments conducted in laboratory, e.g., starch test for photosynthesis, transpiration setup of plants, diffusion process, and identification of microscopic slides.
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Project File and Record Book (5 Marks): Presentation and documentation of laboratory experimentations during the academic year.
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Viva-Voce (5 Marks): Oral exam based on the concept of practicals and observations conducted in laboratory.
What are the Passing Marks Out of 80 in ICSE Class 10 Biology?
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Theory Test (80 Marks): A candidate must obtain at least 33% in the written test, meaning at least 26 or 27 marks out of 80 marks.
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Internal Assessment (20 Marks): A candidate must obtain a minimum of 7 marks out of 20 marks in the practical assessment and coursework evaluation.
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Total Pass Mark (100 Marks): A candidate must get an overall mark of 33 marks or above out of 100 marks.
Also Read:ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
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