Children's Day Board Decoration 2026: Simple and Easy Display Board Ideas for 14 November Celebrations

Children's Day is celebrated across India on 14 November to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Schools celebrate the occasion with cultural programmes, games, creative activities and classroom decorations. One of the easiest ways to make classrooms look festive is by decorating the display board with colourful paper crafts, drawings, cut-outs and cheerful messages.If you are looking for simple Children's Day board decoration ideas for 2026, here are some creative themes that teachers and students can prepare using easily available materials. These ideas are suitable for classroom bulletin boards, school notice boards and special Children's Day displays.

Simple and Creative Children's Day Board Decoration Ideas for 2026

Here are some easy and attractive display board decoration ideas that schools can use for Children's Day celebrations. Most of these designs can be prepared with chart paper, coloured sheets, ribbons, balloons and other basic craft materials.