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Children's Day Board Decoration 2026: Simple and Easy Display Board Ideas for 14 November Celebrations

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 12:51 IST

Explore simple and creative Children's Day board decoration ideas for 14 November 2026. Find colourful classroom display themes, DIY decorations and easy craft ideas for schools.

Children's Day Board Decoration 2026: Simple and Easy Display Board Ideas for 14 November Celebrations
Children's Day Board Decoration 2026: Simple and Easy Display Board Ideas for 14 November Celebrations

Children's Day is celebrated across India on 14 November to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Schools celebrate the occasion with cultural programmes, games, creative activities and classroom decorations. One of the easiest ways to make classrooms look festive is by decorating the display board with colourful paper crafts, drawings, cut-outs and cheerful messages.If you are looking for simple Children's Day board decoration ideas for 2026, here are some creative themes that teachers and students can prepare using easily available materials. These ideas are suitable for classroom bulletin boards, school notice boards and special Children's Day displays.

Simple and Creative Children's Day Board Decoration Ideas for 2026

Here are some easy and attractive display board decoration ideas that schools can use for Children's Day celebrations. Most of these designs can be prepared with chart paper, coloured sheets, ribbons, balloons and other basic craft materials.

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Materials Required for Children's Day Board Decoration

Most Children's Day classroom decorations can be prepared using inexpensive craft materials. Teachers can arrange the following items before starting the activity:

  • Coloured chart papers and craft sheets
  • Sketch pens, markers and crayons
  • Scissors and glue sticks
  • Double-sided tape and adhesive
  • Decorative ribbons and colourful threads
  • Paper flowers, stars and balloons
  • Cotton, glitter sheets and stickers
  • Printed photographs and cartoon cut-outs
  • Origami paper and paper plates

Tips to Make Your Children's Day Display Board More Attractive

A well-decorated display board does not always require expensive materials. A few creative arrangements can make even a simple classroom board look beautiful.

  • Choose a clear theme: Select one central idea instead of mixing too many unrelated decorations.
  • Use bright colours: Combine two or three complementary colours to make the display visually appealing.
  • Add handmade elements: Paper flowers, stars, balloons and student drawings can make the board more personal.
  • Include student participation: Allow children to contribute their artwork, wishes and creative messages.
  • Keep the message readable: Use large letters for the main heading so that students can read it from a distance.
  • Decorate the borders: Add ribbons, paper chains or colourful cut-outs around the edges to give the board a finished look.
  • Avoid overcrowding: Leave enough space between decorations so that the main message remains visible.
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Nov 11, 2026, 12:51 IST
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