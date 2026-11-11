The year 2026 is set to become one of the four hottest years ever recorded, thus igniting new concerns about the elevating climate crisis. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), soaring global temperatures, record-breaking ocean heat and an aggravating El Niño phenomenon are boosting the risk of extreme weather patterns across the world.

The warning comes from the WMO’s State of the Climate Update 2026, released on November 9 as world leaders met in Antalya, Türkiye, for the COP31 climate summit.

Why is 2026 witnessing extreme temperatures?

The WMO report noted that the global average surface temperature between January and September 2026 was approximately 1.47°C above pre-industrial levels (1850–1900).

The period from 2015 to 2026 is also likely to be the warmest 12-year period on record. The four warmest years are now forecasted to be 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, with 2024 still sustaining its spot as the hottest year so far.