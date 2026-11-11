FMGE Result 2026 Released at natboard.edu.in: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF Here

FMGE Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the FMGE October 2026 result on November 11, 2026, on its official website, natboard.edu.in. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination is a screening test for Indian students who have completed their medical degree abroad. Candidates must pass this exam to practise medicine in India. The result is released as a PDF that shows the roll number, total score out of 300 and pass or fail status. Qualified candidates will receive their pass certificate in person after identity and document verification. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to check the result, and next steps.

FMGE Result 2026 Highlights

The NBEMS has declared the FMGE October 2026 result, and candidates can now check their status online. The key details of the result are given in the table below. Candidates should keep their roll number and application number ready before they check.