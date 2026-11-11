FMGE Result 2026 Released at natboard.edu.in: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF Here
FMGE Result 2026: NBEMS has declared the FMGE October 2026 result on natboard.edu.in. Candidates can now download the result PDF and search their roll number to check their score and status. Qualified candidates will collect their pass certificate in person after verification.
Key Points
- NBEMS declared the FMGE October 2026 result on November 10, 2026.
- A total of 9,354 candidates qualified out of 40,923, achieving a 22.87 percent pass rate.
- Scorecards for qualified candidates will be released on November 20, 2026.
FMGE Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the FMGE October 2026 result on November 11, 2026, on its official website, natboard.edu.in. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination is a screening test for Indian students who have completed their medical degree abroad. Candidates must pass this exam to practise medicine in India. The result is released as a PDF that shows the roll number, total score out of 300 and pass or fail status. Qualified candidates will receive their pass certificate in person after identity and document verification. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to check the result, and next steps.
FMGE Result 2026 Highlights
The NBEMS has declared the FMGE October 2026 result, and candidates can now check their status online. The key details of the result are given in the table below. Candidates should keep their roll number and application number ready before they check.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026
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Conducting Body
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National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
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Exam Date
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31 October 2026
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Result Date
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10 November 2026
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Result Status
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Declared
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Result Mode
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Online (PDF)
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Scorecard Release Date
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20 November 2026
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Official Website
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Total Marks
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300
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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150 (50%)
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Total Candidates Appeared
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40,923
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Qualified Candidates
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9,354
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Failed Candidates
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31,539
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Results Withheld
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30
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Pass Percentage
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22.87%
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Result Details
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Roll number, application number, total score, pass/fail status
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Pass Certificate
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Collected in person after verification
FMGE October 2026 Result Download Link
NBEMS has uploaded the FMGE October 2026 result on its official website. Candidates can open the link below to view or download the result PDF. The result PDF lists the roll number, total score, and pass or fail status of each candidate.
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FMGE Result 2026
How to Check FMGE October 2026 Result
Candidates can check the FMGE October 2026 result online in a few simple steps. The result is a PDF file, so you will need to search for your roll number inside it. Follow the steps below.
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Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
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On the homepage, go to the "Results" or "Latest Announcements" section.
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Click on the link for "FMGE October 2026 Result".
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The result PDF will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number to find your result.
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Check your total score (out of 300) and your pass or fail status.
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Download the PDF and save a copy for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com