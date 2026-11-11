Children’s Day Poems 2026: Inspiring, Short & Meaningful Poetry for Students
Children's Day Poems 2026: Children's Day, celebrated annually on November 14 to honor the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (Chacha Nehru), highlights the innocence, boundless curiosity, and promise of youth. Here is a curated collection of inspiring, short, and recitation-ready poems in both English and Hindi, tailored for school assemblies, stage performances, and classroom activities.
Children's Day Poems 2026: Poem for Children's Day in English: Childhood is a magic time in our lives, a time of wonder and innocence. It is that time when we get to discover the whole world in its fullest form with curious eyes and open minds. Every child is a unique and valuable gift of God, and they deserve to be loved and cared for by everyone. In order to celebrate this wonderful stage of our lives, we have Children's Day on November 14th every year, which is the birth date of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, popularly known as Chacha Nehru. He had a great affection for children and believed in their future potential.
Let us take a moment to admire the innocence, imagination, and unlimited energy of children. Let us create a world where they can flourish and fly.
Also Read:Children Day Essay in English 2026: Short and Long Essays for School Students
Children’s Day Poem in for School Students and Children
These amazing children’s day poems contain all the aspects of childhood and the great times we had during our younger days. They will encourage children to think about the importance of their older days. Find out the childhood poems in English here.
1. Spark of the Future (Best for Middle & High School)
A book in hand, a dream in sight,
You walk the world with steps so light.
No mountain peak is far or high,
When courage paints your open sky.
You carry truth, you carry hope,
Beyond each challenge, wide in scope.
Stand tall, believe in what you do,
The world will build its peace on you.
2. Little Dreams, Big Wings (Best for Primary Classes)
A splash of color on a page,
A happy dance upon the stage.
With paper boats and running feet,
You make the simplest moments sweet.
Keep asking "Why?" and dreaming bold,
More precious than a chest of gold.
On Children’s Day, we pause and say:
May sunshine brighten all your way!
3. Ruskin Bond's What Can We Give Our Children?
What can we give our children?
Knowledge, yes, and honour too,
And strength of character
And the gift of laughter.
What gold do we give our children?
The gold of a sunny childhood,
Open spaces, a home that binds
Us to the common good…
These simple things
Are greater than the gold of kings.
4. Yevgeny Yevtushenko's Picture of Childhood
Elbowing our way, we run.
Someone is being beaten up in the market.
You wouldn’t want to miss it!
We pick up speed, racing to the uproar,
scooping up water in our felt boots
and forgetting to wipe our sniffles.
And stood stock-still. In our little hearts something tightened,
when we saw how the ring of sheepskin coats,
fur coats, hooded coats, was contracting,
how he stood up near the green vegetable stall
with his head pulled into his shoulders from the hail
of jabs, kicks, spitting, slaps in the face.
5. Paul. L. Kennedy’s Childhood Memories
I was happy when I was a lad.
It wasn't all good, but it wasn't half bad.
We played with sticks we played with stones;
we built ourselves dens that we called homes
We explored the woods, we climbed the trees
and we played with marbles on our knees.
Conkers in season we threaded with string.
If your opponent missed, your knuckles would sting.
We built trolleys with old pram wheels.
We were often too busy to go home for our meals.
We made catapults, bows and arrows and spears,
quite often resulting in painful tears.
We scrumped apples, plums and pears;
of getting caught, we had no cares
In fact, we were often caught, and our ears clipped
no smart replies - we never lipped.
During the long school summer holidays when the sun shone bright
we played outside from morning to night.
War games, tin can tommy, hide and seek,
Such fun we'd have, what havoc we'd wreak.
Raiding allotments, pinching what grew
We'd get a good hiding if our parents knew.
Round blazing open fires on logs we would sit.
In the pitch-black night our faces it lit.
We'd have singsongs and tell tales of ghosts,
of things we had done, exaggerated boasts
Now looking back, such a long time it seems
Sometimes I wonder was it all in my dreams
But then I remember all the things that I did
could only be done when I was a kid!
Short Poems on Children’s Day
"Children's Laughter"
Children laugh and dance with glee,
A joy that’s pure, wild, and free.
On Children’s Day, we celebrate,
Their boundless hearts, so full of fate.
"Bright Eyes"
In the sparkle of their eyes,
Dreams take flight and touch the skies.
On this day, let's hold them near,
For their future is bright, crystal clear.
"The World of Kids"
A world of wonder, fun, and play,
A world where dreams will light the way.
Children’s Day reminds us to see,
The joy of life in simplicity.
"Little Feet"
Tiny feet with paths unknown,
On this day, we’ve truly grown.
Children's dreams, they march ahead,
With every step, a new world spread.
"A Day for Kids"
Today’s the day for little hearts,
For laughter, loud and merry arts.
Children's Day is full of cheer,
A time for joy, a time for dear.
This collection provides an insight into the different experiences of childhood. It focuses on the various emotions that children go through during childhood. Reading these poems will help children understand the beauty of their own childhood experiences and understand the feelings of other children too. Let us treasure the wonders of childhood and inspire young minds to imagine, learn, and grow.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.