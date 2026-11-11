IMD Weather Today, November 11, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman and Tamil Nadu, Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and changing weather conditions in several parts of the country on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are among the regions likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places. A western disturbance is also expected to affect the western Himalayan region, bringing rain and snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh over the coming days. Meanwhile, Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to remain dry until November 17. Here is the state-wise weather forecast for November 11 and the coming days.

Which States Will Receive Rain Today?

The IMD forecast indicates rainfall in parts of southern, eastern and northeastern India, along with the western Himalayan region.