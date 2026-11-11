IMD Weather Today, November 11, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Andaman and Tamil Nadu, Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu and other regions on November 11, 2026. Check state-wise weather updates and the forecast for the coming days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and changing weather conditions in several parts of the country on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are among the regions likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places. A western disturbance is also expected to affect the western Himalayan region, bringing rain and snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh over the coming days. Meanwhile, Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to remain dry until November 17. Here is the state-wise weather forecast for November 11 and the coming days.
Which States Will Receive Rain Today?
The IMD forecast indicates rainfall in parts of southern, eastern and northeastern India, along with the western Himalayan region.
|State or Region
|Weather Forecast
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Tamil Nadu
|Heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Puducherry and Karaikal
|Heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Kerala
|Thunderstorms and rainfall possible in parts
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Rain and snowfall in higher areas
|Ladakh
|Rain and snowfall in some areas
|Himachal Pradesh
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|West Bengal and Sikkim
|Rainfall in parts during the forecast period
|Odisha
|Isolated to scattered rainfall during the forecast period
|Jharkhand
|Rainfall possible in parts
|Punjab
|Isolated rainfall likely from November 12
|Uttarakhand
|Isolated rainfall likely on November 12 and 13
|Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh
|Dry weather expected
Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Andaman
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 11 to 14. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive heavy rainfall on November 11. Another spell is forecast on November 15 and 16. The department has also indicated the possibility of heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 17.
Western Disturbance to Bring Rain and Snowfall
A western disturbance is currently positioned over north Pakistan and adjoining areas. The weather system is expected to affect the western Himalayan region.
|State or Region
|Forecast Period
|Expected Weather
|Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
|November 11–13
|Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall
|Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
|November 12
|Heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
|November 12–14
|Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds
|Himachal Pradesh
|November 11–16
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|Punjab
|November 12–17
|Isolated rainfall
|Uttarakhand
|November 12–13
|Isolated rainfall
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