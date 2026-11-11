Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Special Stray Round Result to Be Announced Today
The Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round seat allotment result is scheduled for November 11. Check the latest updates, 157 vacant MBBS and BDS seats, and reporting dates.
The Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced today, November 11. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website, ug.neetrajasthan.com, once the result is released.
The Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board is conducting this special stray round to fill the MBBS and BDS seats remaining vacant after the earlier counselling rounds. A total of 157 seats are available in this round, including 136 MBBS seats and 21 BDS seats.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Seat Details
According to the vacant seat matrix released by the counselling board, all 157 seats are available in private medical and dental colleges. No government MBBS or BDS seats are vacant for this round.
|
Course
|
Vacant Seats
|
MBBS
|
136
|
BDS
|
21
|
Total
|
157
Vyas Medical College and Hospital, Jodhpur, has the highest number of vacant MBBS seats, with 96 seats available. Maharaja Gangasingh Dental College, Sri Ganganagar, has the maximum BDS vacancies.
How to Check Rajasthan NEET UG Special Stray Round Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps once the allotment result is released:
- Visit the official website at ug.neetrajasthan.com.
- Look for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round allotment result link.
- Click on the result link.
- Check the allotment details in the result PDF or through the candidate login, as instructed.
- Download and save the allotment result for future reference.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Reporting Dates
Candidates who receive seats in the special stray round must complete the admission process within the given schedule.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Provisional allotment result
|
November 11, 2026
|
Allotment letter download
|
November 12–16, 2026
|
Tuition fee payment
|
November 12–16, 2026
|
Reporting at allotted college desk
|
November 13–16, 2026
Candidates must report to the designated desk at the Academic Block of SMS Medical College, Jaipur, between 9 am and 4 pm. The fee payment and allotment letter download facility will close on November 16 at 2 pm.
Candidates are advised to complete all admission formalities within the prescribed deadlines. They should also check the official counselling website for the allotment result and further instructions.
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