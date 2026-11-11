Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Special Stray Round Result to Be Announced Today

The Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced today, November 11. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website, ug.neetrajasthan.com, once the result is released.

The Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board is conducting this special stray round to fill the MBBS and BDS seats remaining vacant after the earlier counselling rounds. A total of 157 seats are available in this round, including 136 MBBS seats and 21 BDS seats.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Seat Details

According to the vacant seat matrix released by the counselling board, all 157 seats are available in private medical and dental colleges. No government MBBS or BDS seats are vacant for this round.