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Kolkata-Sairang Express Train Derails in Assam, Chilling Footage Shows Loco Pilot Warning: ‘Signal Red, Emergency Brake Not…’

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 15:42 IST

The incident involved the locomotive and five coaches of Train No. 13125, which was travelling from Kolkata to Sairang in Mizoram. The derailment happened around 6:54 am in Assam's Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, near Guwahati.

The video features the loco pilot reporting that the emergency braking system was not responding
The video features the loco pilot reporting that the emergency braking system was not responding

A footage recorded inside the locomotive of the Kolkata-Sairang Express has ignited serious questions about railway safety after the train derailed near Digaru railway station in Assam on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2026. The video features the loco pilot reporting that the emergency braking system was not responding moments prior to the accident, offering a glimpse into the tense happenings unfolding inside the driver's cabin.

The incident involved the locomotive and five coaches of Train No. 13125, which was travelling from Kolkata to Sairang in Mizoram. The derailment happened around 6:54 am in Assam's Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, near Guwahati.

What does the Kolkata-Sairang Express viral videobefore the crash reveal?

The 45-second video reportedly recorded inside the locomotive shows the driver trying to control the train as it approaches a red signal.

The loco pilot can be heard saying, "BP pressure kam nahi ho raha", referring to the brake pipe pressure not lowering. He subsequently reports that the signal is red and the emergency brake has been applied but is not functioning.

As the situation escaates and turns tense, the driver says, "Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai" (Nothing is working). Later, the locomotive hits an obstruction, after a loud impact. A glass bottle is also seen falling from the cabin counter.

While the footage has raised concerns about a potential braking malfunction, the authenticity of the circulating video and the exact technical cause behind the accident have not been separately confirmed.

Why did the Kolkata-Sairang Express derail?

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the train was being received at Digaru station to allow another train, the Guwahati-Jorhat Jan Shatabdi Express, to cross first.

However, the locomotive pilot reportedly could not handle the train's speed, thus triggering the the locomotive and five coaches leaving the tracks.

Railway authorities are conducting relief and restoration operations. Senior NFR officials, including the General Manager, have reached the site to supervise the response.

Were passengers injured in the accident?

There were no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries in the initial statement issued by the railway authorities. However, some subsequent reports cited eyewitness accounts of passengers grappling injuries. The definite number of injured passengers is unclear.

Passengers were being shifted to their destinations through an alternative train. The derailment also disturbed railway movement in the region, with other trains being regulated at adjacent stations.

Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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First Published: Nov 11, 2026, 14:06 IST

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