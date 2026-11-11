NEET UG 2026: Why Are 411 MBBS Seats Still Vacant After Special Stray Round? Fees Rise To Rs 30 Lakh
Even after the NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round, 411 MBBS seats remain vacant across India. Rising fees at private medical colleges, reaching Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, have raised concerns.
As many as 411 MBBS seats remained vacant across India even after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducted the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2026 counselling. The latest figures have raised concerns over the rising cost of medical education, particularly in private medical colleges.
According to a report, the MCC included 948 vacant MBBS seats in the special stray round. However, only 537 seats were allotted, leaving 411 seats unfilled despite multiple counselling opportunities.
A major concern highlighted in the report is the increase in fees at some private medical colleges. According to a Health Ministry official, fees that were earlier around Rs 15 lakh have increased to Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh at some institutions.
411 MBBS Seats Remain Vacant After Special Stray Round
The MCC conducted the special stray vacancy round to fill the MBBS seats that remained vacant after the earlier counselling rounds.
Of the 948 seats included in the special round’s seat matrix, 537 were allotted to candidates. The remaining 411 seats could not be filled.
A Health Ministry official told TOI that the number of vacant seats was much higher than last year. In 2025, around 60 to 70 MBBS seats remained vacant.
The official also said that the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to conduct four rounds of counselling. However, the MCC conducted a fifth round as well, but more than 400 seats still remained unallotted.
MBBS Fees Increase From Rs 15 Lakh to Rs 25-30 Lakh
The high cost of private medical education has emerged as one of the concerns behind the vacant seats.
According to the Health Ministry official, fees at some institutions have increased from around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh-Rs 30 lakh.
The official said that seats in government medical colleges and reputed private institutions are getting filled, while vacancies are mainly concentrated in certain private medical colleges.
The official also suggested that these colleges should review their fee structures, education quality and infrastructure.
“If fees remain this high, increasing the number of seats will serve little purpose as students can’t afford them,” the official said.
High Fees Raise Concerns Over Private Medical Education
The latest counselling figures have brought attention to the affordability of MBBS education in private medical colleges.
Even after qualifying NEET UG and participating in multiple counselling rounds, candidates may find it difficult to take admission if the fees are beyond their financial capacity.
However, the vacant seat figures alone do not confirm why individual candidates did not accept the allotted seats.
The Health Ministry official said private colleges with vacant seats need to reconsider their fee structures and the facilities they provide to students.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.