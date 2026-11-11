NEET UG 2026: Why Are 411 MBBS Seats Still Vacant After Special Stray Round? Fees Rise To Rs 30 Lakh

As many as 411 MBBS seats remained vacant across India even after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducted the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2026 counselling. The latest figures have raised concerns over the rising cost of medical education, particularly in private medical colleges. According to a report, the MCC included 948 vacant MBBS seats in the special stray round. However, only 537 seats were allotted, leaving 411 seats unfilled despite multiple counselling opportunities. A major concern highlighted in the report is the increase in fees at some private medical colleges. According to a Health Ministry official, fees that were earlier around Rs 15 lakh have increased to Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh at some institutions. 411 MBBS Seats Remain Vacant After Special Stray Round The MCC conducted the special stray vacancy round to fill the MBBS seats that remained vacant after the earlier counselling rounds.

Of the 948 seats included in the special round’s seat matrix, 537 were allotted to candidates. The remaining 411 seats could not be filled. A Health Ministry official told TOI that the number of vacant seats was much higher than last year. In 2025, around 60 to 70 MBBS seats remained vacant. The official also said that the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to conduct four rounds of counselling. However, the MCC conducted a fifth round as well, but more than 400 seats still remained unallotted. MBBS Fees Increase From Rs 15 Lakh to Rs 25-30 Lakh The high cost of private medical education has emerged as one of the concerns behind the vacant seats. According to the Health Ministry official, fees at some institutions have increased from around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh-Rs 30 lakh. The official said that seats in government medical colleges and reputed private institutions are getting filled, while vacancies are mainly concentrated in certain private medical colleges.