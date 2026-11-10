ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

ICSE Class 10 students appearing for the 2027 board examinations should understand the Chemistry exam pattern, marking scheme and practical assessment structure to plan their preparation effectively. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the syllabus and assessment details for Chemistry under Science Paper 2 for the academic session 2026-27.

As per the official ICSE Chemistry syllabus for Examination Year 2027, the subject carries 100 marks in total, divided between an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for practical internal assessment. The written paper will be conducted for two hours. Students should prepare both theoretical concepts and laboratory-based skills, including chemical equations, observations, reactions and identification of substances.