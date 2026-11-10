ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the 80-mark theory paper, 20-mark practical assessment, exam duration, syllabus and preparation tips.
ICSE Class 10 students appearing for the 2027 board examinations should understand the Chemistry exam pattern, marking scheme and practical assessment structure to plan their preparation effectively. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the syllabus and assessment details for Chemistry under Science Paper 2 for the academic session 2026-27.
As per the official ICSE Chemistry syllabus for Examination Year 2027, the subject carries 100 marks in total, divided between an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for practical internal assessment. The written paper will be conducted for two hours. Students should prepare both theoretical concepts and laboratory-based skills, including chemical equations, observations, reactions and identification of substances.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Examination
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ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027
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Academic session
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2026-27
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Subject
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Chemistry (Science Paper 2)
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Theory examination
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80 marks
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Exam duration
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2 hours
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Internal assessment
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20 marks
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Total marks
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100
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Examination mode
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Offline, pen and paper
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Official website
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cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2026-27
The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry assessment is divided into two components: the written examination and practical internal assessment. The theory paper tests students' understanding of chemical concepts, reactions, equations, numerical problems and applications. The internal assessment evaluates their practical knowledge and ability to observe and interpret chemical changes.
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Assessment component
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Marks
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Weightage
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Theory examination
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80
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80%
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Practical internal assessment
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20
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20%
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Total
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100
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100%
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Papers 2027
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27
Practical work carries 20 marks and forms part of the internal assessment. Students are expected to demonstrate their ability to handle laboratory materials, observe chemical reactions, identify substances and draw conclusions from experimental results.
The CISCE syllabus lists the following minimum practical work for Class 10 Chemistry:
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Practical activity
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What students need to prepare
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Action of heat on compounds
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Observe the effect of heat on copper carbonate, zinc carbonate and selected metal nitrates
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Identification of unknown substances
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Use sodium hydroxide or ammonium hydroxide to identify specified metal and ammonium ions
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Identification of acids and alkalis
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Distinguish between a dilute acid and an alkali using two tests for each
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Reactions with concentrated hydrochloric acid
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Observe the reactions of concentrated HCl with copper oxide and manganese dioxide
How Are Practical Assessment Marks Awarded?
The official syllabus specifies the following evaluation structure for the 20-mark internal assessment:
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Examiner
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Marks
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Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner)
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10
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External Examiner
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10
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Total
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20
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Papers 2027
How to Prepare for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Board Exam 2027?
Students should follow a balanced preparation strategy to cover the theoretical syllabus and practical assessment. The following tips can help them revise more effectively:
- Understand chemical reactions: Learn the reactants, products, reaction conditions and observations associated with important chemical processes. Practise writing balanced equations regularly.
- Practise numerical problems: Give special attention to mole concept, stoichiometry, empirical formulae, molecular formulae and calculations based on chemical equations.
- Revise chemical bonding: Practise drawing electron-dot structures and understanding the differences between electrovalent, covalent and coordinate bonds.
- Prepare analytical chemistry: Learn the colours of precipitates and the reactions of sodium hydroxide and ammonium hydroxide with different salt solutions.
- Study organic chemistry systematically: Revise the properties, preparation methods and reactions of hydrocarbons, ethanol and acetic acid.
- Do not ignore practical work: Practise identifying gases and ions, recording observations and explaining the conclusions of experiments.
- Solve specimen papers: Attempt the latest CISCE specimen paper under timed conditions to become familiar with the question format and improve time management.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026
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