ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam

Question 1 Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.

(i) X and Y are diatomic elements. X is less reactive than Y. What are elements X and Y?

(a) X - chlorine, Y - iodine

(b) X - fluorine, Y - nitrogen

(c) X - iodine, Y - bromine

(d) X - oxygen, Y - nitrogen (ii) The diagram given below represents the industrial process for the manufacture of concentrated sulphuric acid by the Contact process. What is used in step R to obtain sulphuric acid from sulphur trioxide?

(a) vanadium pentoxide

(b) water only

(c) water followed by concentrated sulphuric acid

(d) concentrated sulphuric acid followed by water (iii) Which statement given below is correct with reference to the flow of electric current?

(a) In all aqueous solutions, current is carried by electrons.

(b) In all acidic solutions, current is carried by ions.

(c) In molten electrolytes, current is carried by electrons.

(d) In metal wires, current is carried by ions. (iv) The following statements are related to the properties of sulphuric acid:

1. Barium chloride reacts with sulphuric acid to give a white precipitate.

2. Sulphur dioxide gas is evolved when sulphuric acid reacts with carbon.

3. Sulphuric acid has a pH value of less than 7.0.

4. Copper (II) oxide reacts with sulphuric acid to form a blue solution.

Which two statements confirm the acidic nature of sulphuric acid?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 1 and 3

(c) 3 and 4

(d) 2 and 4 (v) The diagram given below shows that P reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid to produce a gas which when passed through substance Q, reduces it. What are substances P and Q?

(a) P - copper, Q - lead (II) oxide

(b) P - lead, Q - magnesium oxide

(c) P - magnesium, Q - calcium oxide

(d) P - zinc, Q - copper (II) oxide (vi) Non-metals like chlorine and iodine on reaction with hydrogen give:

(a) acid

(b) base

(c) salt

(d) metal (vii) Statement I: Halogens are very reactive.

Statement II: Halogens have high electron affinity.

(a) Both the statements are true.

(b) Both the statements are false.

(c) Statement I is true, and statement II is false.

(d) Statement I is false, and statement II is true. (viii) Assertion (A): Ionic compounds have high melting points.

Reason (R): A strong electrostatic force of attraction exists between the oppositely charged ions.

(a) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(b) (A) is false but (R) is true.

(c) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (ix) A student tested the nature of four different solutions P, Q, R, and S using pH paper. He noted the following observations: Which of the above solutions is neutral in nature?

(a) P

(b) Q

(c) R

(d) S (x) Identify the organic compound(s) with the molecular formula C3H8O.

1. propanol

2. propanal

3. propanoic acid

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 2 and 3

(d) Both 1 and 2 (xi) An organic compound X containing carbon and hydrogen only has

Vapour Density (V.D.) 14. The molecular formula of X is

_____________. (At. wt. of C=12, H=1)

(a) CH

(b) C2H 4

(c) C2H 2

(d) CH 2 (xii) Identify the ion that contains one lone pair of electrons.

(a) OH-1

(b) H3O+

(c) NH4+

(d) H+ (xiii) When compound X reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid, it releases a gas that turns moist lead acetate paper black and decolourises acidified potassium permanganate solution. Which of the following is compound X?

(a) Sodium nitrate

(b) Sodium sulphide

(c) Sodium carbonate

(d) Sodium sulphite (xiv) A teacher demonstrated four different reactions as shown in the diagram below: Which reactions will produce water?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 1 and 3

(c) 3 and 4

(d) 2 and 3 (xv) The volume occupied by 0.2 moles of a gas at S.T.P. is:

(a) 22.4 litres

(b) 2.24 litres

(c) 44.8 litres

(d) 4.48 litres 🡇 🡇 🡇 To download complete Question Paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their prepration in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams. DOWNLOAD: ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 PDF