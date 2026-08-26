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ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam

By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 19:21 IST

Download the official ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026-27 PDF released by CISCE. Strengthen your exam preparation with Chemistry sample papers and understand the latest ICSE exam pattern, marking scheme, and key topics for the 2027 board exams.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam

ICSE Class 10th Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026-27: The ICSE board has made available sample papers on the official website for Class 10. As it is an important and major subject to be evaluated for students preparing for the Final Board Exams for 2026-27 academic year. Chemistry requires strong concepts and basic understanding of formula and numerical problems, and the ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 plays an important role in helping students prepare effectively for the exam 

The board releases these specimen papers every year for students to familiarise them with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the final 2027 board exam. By solving the official sample paper, students will strengthen their problem-solving skills, improve speed, and build up their overall confidence. In this article, students can download the ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 PDF and check key highlights and benefits.

Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027: Key Highlights

Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2027. Check the table below for more details about the exam pattern and important information.

Category

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry

Academic Session

2026–27

Exam Date

To be announced 

Paper Type

Theory

Total Marks

80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)

Official Website

cisce.org

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027

SECTION A (40 Marks)

Question 1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(i) X and Y are diatomic elements. X is less reactive than Y. What are elements X and Y?
(a) X - chlorine, Y - iodine
(b) X - fluorine, Y - nitrogen
(c) X - iodine, Y - bromine
(d) X - oxygen, Y - nitrogen 

(ii) The diagram given below represents the industrial process for the manufacture of concentrated sulphuric acid by the Contact process.

What is used in step R to obtain sulphuric acid from sulphur trioxide?
(a) vanadium pentoxide
(b) water only
(c) water followed by concentrated sulphuric acid
(d) concentrated sulphuric acid followed by water

(iii) Which statement given below is correct with reference to the flow of electric current?
(a) In all aqueous solutions, current is carried by electrons.
(b) In all acidic solutions, current is carried by ions.
(c) In molten electrolytes, current is carried by electrons.
(d) In metal wires, current is carried by ions.

(iv) The following statements are related to the properties of sulphuric acid:
1. Barium chloride reacts with sulphuric acid to give a white precipitate.
2. Sulphur dioxide gas is evolved when sulphuric acid reacts with carbon.
3. Sulphuric acid has a pH value of less than 7.0.
4. Copper (II) oxide reacts with sulphuric acid to form a blue solution.
Which two statements confirm the acidic nature of sulphuric acid?
(a) 1 and 2
(b) 1 and 3
(c) 3 and 4
(d) 2 and 4

(v) The diagram given below shows that P reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid to produce a gas which when passed through substance Q, reduces it.

What are substances P and Q?
(a) P - copper, Q - lead (II) oxide
(b) P - lead, Q - magnesium oxide
(c) P - magnesium, Q - calcium oxide
(d) P - zinc, Q - copper (II) oxide

(vi) Non-metals like chlorine and iodine on reaction with hydrogen give:
(a) acid
(b) base
(c) salt
(d) metal

(vii) Statement I: Halogens are very reactive.
Statement II: Halogens have high electron affinity.
(a) Both the statements are true.
(b) Both the statements are false.
(c) Statement I is true, and statement II is false.
(d) Statement I is false, and statement II is true.

(viii) Assertion (A): Ionic compounds have high melting points.
Reason (R): A strong electrostatic force of attraction exists between the oppositely charged ions.
(a) (A) is true but (R) is false.
(b) (A) is false but (R) is true.
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(ix) A student tested the nature of four different solutions P, Q, R, and S using pH paper. He noted the following observations:

Which of the above solutions is neutral in nature?
(a) P
(b) Q
(c) R
(d) S

(x) Identify the organic compound(s) with the molecular formula C3H8O.
1. propanol
2. propanal
3. propanoic acid
(a) Only 1
(b) Only 2
(c) Both 2 and 3
(d) Both 1 and 2

(xi) An organic compound X containing carbon and hydrogen only has
Vapour Density (V.D.) 14. The molecular formula of X is
_____________. (At. wt. of C=12, H=1)
(a) CH
(b) C2H4
(c) C2H2
(d) CH2

(xii) Identify the ion that contains one lone pair of electrons.
(a) OH-1
(b) H3O+
(c) NH4+
(d) H+

(xiii) When compound X reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid, it releases a gas that turns moist lead acetate paper black and decolourises acidified potassium permanganate solution. Which of the following is compound X?
(a) Sodium nitrate
(b) Sodium sulphide
(c) Sodium carbonate
(d) Sodium sulphite

(xiv) A teacher demonstrated four different reactions as shown in the diagram below:

Which reactions will produce water?
(a) 1 and 2
(b) 1 and 3
(c) 3 and 4
(d) 2 and 3

(xv) The volume occupied by 0.2 moles of a gas at S.T.P. is:
(a) 22.4 litres
(b) 2.24 litres
(c) 44.8 litres
(d) 4.48 litres

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To download complete Question Paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their prepration in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams. 

DOWNLOAD: ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 PDF

How to Download ICSE 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027

Students can click on the given link below to download the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026:

  • Visit to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
  • On the homepage, click “Examinations” or “Publications / Specimen Papers”.
  • Look for “Specimen Papers 2027” or the “Class X” section.
  • Find “Mathematics Class 10 (Specimen Paper)” in the list.
  • Click the paper title or the PDF download icon.
  • The specimen paper will open in a new tab, click the download link and save as to save it.
  • Open the saved PDF to check formatting and print if needed.

Check: ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2027

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 19:21 IST

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