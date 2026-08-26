ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam
Download the official ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026-27 PDF released by CISCE. Strengthen your exam preparation with Chemistry sample papers and understand the latest ICSE exam pattern, marking scheme, and key topics for the 2027 board exams.
ICSE Class 10th Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026-27: The ICSE board has made available sample papers on the official website for Class 10. As it is an important and major subject to be evaluated for students preparing for the Final Board Exams for 2026-27 academic year. Chemistry requires strong concepts and basic understanding of formula and numerical problems, and the ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 plays an important role in helping students prepare effectively for the exam
The board releases these specimen papers every year for students to familiarise them with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the final 2027 board exam. By solving the official sample paper, students will strengthen their problem-solving skills, improve speed, and build up their overall confidence. In this article, students can download the ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 PDF and check key highlights and benefits.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027: Key Highlights
Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2027. Check the table below for more details about the exam pattern and important information.
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Category
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Exam Name
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ICSE Class 10 Chemistry
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Exam Date
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To be announced
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Paper Type
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Theory
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Total Marks
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80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027
|SECTION A (40 Marks)
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Question 1
Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(ii) The diagram given below represents the industrial process for the manufacture of concentrated sulphuric acid by the Contact process.
What is used in step R to obtain sulphuric acid from sulphur trioxide?
(iii) Which statement given below is correct with reference to the flow of electric current?
(iv) The following statements are related to the properties of sulphuric acid:
(v) The diagram given below shows that P reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid to produce a gas which when passed through substance Q, reduces it.
What are substances P and Q?
(vi) Non-metals like chlorine and iodine on reaction with hydrogen give:
(vii) Statement I: Halogens are very reactive.
(viii) Assertion (A): Ionic compounds have high melting points.
(ix) A student tested the nature of four different solutions P, Q, R, and S using pH paper. He noted the following observations:
Which of the above solutions is neutral in nature?
(x) Identify the organic compound(s) with the molecular formula C3H8O.
(xi) An organic compound X containing carbon and hydrogen only has
(xii) Identify the ion that contains one lone pair of electrons.
(xiii) When compound X reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid, it releases a gas that turns moist lead acetate paper black and decolourises acidified potassium permanganate solution. Which of the following is compound X?
(xiv) A teacher demonstrated four different reactions as shown in the diagram below:
Which reactions will produce water?
(xv) The volume occupied by 0.2 moles of a gas at S.T.P. is:
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To download complete Question Paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their prepration in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams.
DOWNLOAD: ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027 PDF
How to Download ICSE 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2027
Students can click on the given link below to download the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026:
- Visit to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
- On the homepage, click “Examinations” or “Publications / Specimen Papers”.
- Look for “Specimen Papers 2027” or the “Class X” section.
- Find “Mathematics Class 10 (Specimen Paper)” in the list.
- Click the paper title or the PDF download icon.
- The specimen paper will open in a new tab, click the download link and save as to save it.
- Open the saved PDF to check formatting and print if needed.
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