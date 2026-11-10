Hamilton Weather Forecast Today: Is Rain Set to Wash Out India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Weather: Heavy rain is forecast for the third match between India and New Zealand in Hamilton, with play unlikely. Check the latest weather report and series updates.
Rain clouds loom over the third ODI between India and New Zealand on Tuesday in Hamilton. With the visitors leading the series 2-0, the Kiwis will be hoping for a result to keep the series alive.
However, rain could play spoilsport as heavy showers are forecast throughout the day. With a couple of Indian players set to play their last match of the ODI series before preparing for the Test setup, India will be hoping to clinch the series in this game itself if the match takes place.
Check out the Hamilton weather report for the match and how the series has unfolded so far.
Hamilton Weather Report for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI
According to the latest weather forecast, Hamilton is expected to witness rain throughout Tuesday, with a 100% chance of precipitation during the day. Heavy rain is also expected, with a MetService Heavy Rain Watch in place until 1:00 AM local time on Wednesday.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time). With rain chances remaining high during the scheduled playing hours, a complete game looks unlikely.
Hamilton Weather Forecast During India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI
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Time (IST)
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Weather
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Rain Chances
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7:30 AM
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Rain
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100%
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8:30 AM
|
Rain
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95%
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9:30 AM
|
Rain
|
94%
|
10:30 AM
|
Rain
|
94%
|
11:30 AM
|
Rain
|
92%
Source: Latest Hamilton hourly forecast and MetService weather alert
India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Results So Far
India have been very dominant in this ODI series after winning the T20I series previously. In the first match of the series, Virat Kohli's power packed half century helped India chase down the target with ease.
Meanwhile, in the second match, rain once again disrupted the game as the match was reduced to 47 overs before the first ball was bowled. New Zealand were bundled out for 134 runs on a tricky surface.
India held their nerve in the second innings to keep the DLS score ahead of them. Despite losing a couple of wickets, they went on to win the match by a narrow margin of 4 runs through the DLS method. Gurnoor Brar was the star of the show in the second match with his exceptional bowling performance.
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Match
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Venue
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Result
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1st ODI
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Eden Park, Auckland
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India won by 5 wickets (DLS method)
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2nd ODI
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Hnry Stadium, Wellington
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India won by 4 runs (DLS method)
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3rd ODI
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Seddon Park, Hamilton
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TBD
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4th ODI
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Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
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TBD
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5th ODI
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Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
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TBD
Also READ: New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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