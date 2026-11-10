Rain clouds loom over the third ODI between India and New Zealand on Tuesday in Hamilton. With the visitors leading the series 2-0, the Kiwis will be hoping for a result to keep the series alive.

However, rain could play spoilsport as heavy showers are forecast throughout the day. With a couple of Indian players set to play their last match of the ODI series before preparing for the Test setup, India will be hoping to clinch the series in this game itself if the match takes place.

Check out the Hamilton weather report for the match and how the series has unfolded so far.

Hamilton Weather Report for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

According to the latest weather forecast, Hamilton is expected to witness rain throughout Tuesday, with a 100% chance of precipitation during the day. Heavy rain is also expected, with a MetService Heavy Rain Watch in place until 1:00 AM local time on Wednesday.