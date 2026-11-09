Bihar SLET 2026 Rescheduled: Check New Exam Date and Download Admit Card at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced a new exam date for the School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026. As per the official notification released by the board, the exam will now be conducted on November 23, 2026, instead of the earlier announced date of November 22, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the eligibility test will now be able to download their official admit cards from the official website at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in starting from November 17, 2026.

#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/Uxm24tjBRH — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 9, 2026

Bihar School Librarian Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Bihar School Librarian Exam 2026, which will now be held on November 23, 2026:-