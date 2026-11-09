Bihar SLET 2026 Rescheduled: Check New Exam Date and Download Admit Card at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in
BSEB has revised the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026. The exam will be held on a new date, and the admit card will be available for download on the official website from November 17, 2026.
Key Points
- Bihar SLET 2026 exam rescheduled to November 23, 2026, from November 22.
- Admit cards for SLET 2026 will be available for download from November 17, 2026.
- Postponement due to Bihar STET rescheduling, previously affected by public holidays.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced a new exam date for the School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026. As per the official notification released by the board, the exam will now be conducted on November 23, 2026, instead of the earlier announced date of November 22, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the eligibility test will now be able to download their official admit cards from the official website at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in starting from November 17, 2026.
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/Uxm24tjBRH— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 9, 2026
Bihar School Librarian Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Bihar School Librarian Exam 2026, which will now be held on November 23, 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Exam Name
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School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 (SLET)
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Original Exam Date
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November 22, 2026
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New Exam Date
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November 23, 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 17, 2026
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Mode of Exam
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Computer Based Test (CBT)
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Official website
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sletregistration.cbrt.co.in
Why Has the Bihar SLET 2026 Exam Schedule Adjusted?
The one-day postponement of the School Librarian Eligibility Test comes in the wake of the cascading timetable realignments across state-level teacher eligibility tests. The November 22, 2026 slot was adjusted to accommodate the rescheduled Bihar STET exam, which was previously postponed due to the Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja public holidays. BSEB has also informed the candidates that all shift timings, reporting protocols, and designated exam centre details will be clearly mentioned on the hall tickets, which will be issued from November 17 onwards.
Also check, Bihar Government Offices to Remain Closed on These Days in November and December 2026
What is the Bihar SLET 2026 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme?
The Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test will be conducted online as a Computer-Based Test (CBT):-
- There will 150 multiple-choice questions which will carry 1 mark exach.
- Around 100 marks will be allocated to Library Science topics, and 50 marks will be allotted to the General Knowledge section.
- The paper will be 150 minutes; that is, the candidates will have to complete the paper in 2 hours and 30 minutes.
- There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
How to Download the Admit Card at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in?
Once the download link is activated on November 17, 2026, candidates can use the simple steps given below to obtain their admit cards from the official website:-
- Go to the official exam website at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in
- Look for the link titled School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 -Download Admit Card on the homepage.
- Enter the application number, password or date of birth in the login window and click on Submit.
- The BSEB Librarian Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
- Check the personal information, exam venue, shift time, and reporting instructions, then download and print the admit card for the exam day.
Also check, MPSC Increases Group-C Vacancies to 16,717, Prelims Rescheduled to a New Date, Check Details Here
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.