Goa’s Palolem Beach Is Asia’s Best for 2026, Ranks 6th Globally: Check World’s Top 10 Beaches

Goa’s Palolem Beach has earned international recognition after being named Asia’s best beach in the Global Beach Index 2026. Located in South Goa, the beach secured the sixth position among the world’s top 25 beaches and became the only Asian destination to feature in the global list. The ranking has brought fresh attention to Goa’s coastline and placed an Indian beach among some of the world’s recognised coastal destinations.

Palolem Beach Ranked 6th in the World

The recognition comes from Beach.com’s Global Beach Index 2026. According to the Goa Tourism Department, Palolem was the only Asian beach to enter the global top 25.