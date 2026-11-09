Goa’s Palolem Beach Is Asia’s Best for 2026, Ranks 6th Globally: Check World’s Top 10 Beaches
Goa’s Palolem Beach has been named Asia’s best beach in the Global Beach Index 2026 and ranked sixth worldwide. Check the complete top 10 list, attractions, activities and how to reach it.
Goa’s Palolem Beach has earned international recognition after being named Asia’s best beach in the Global Beach Index 2026. Located in South Goa, the beach secured the sixth position among the world’s top 25 beaches and became the only Asian destination to feature in the global list. The ranking has brought fresh attention to Goa’s coastline and placed an Indian beach among some of the world’s recognised coastal destinations.
Palolem Beach Ranked 6th in the World
The recognition comes from Beach.com’s Global Beach Index 2026. According to the Goa Tourism Department, Palolem was the only Asian beach to enter the global top 25.
|Particulars
|Details
|Beach
|Palolem Beach
|Location
|Canacona, South Goa, Goa
|Ranking in Asia
|1st
|Global Ranking
|6th
|Ranking List
|Global Beach Index 2026
|Organisation
|Beach.com
|Global Top 25
|Only Asian beach included
|Known For
|Crescent-shaped bay, palm-lined shore, calm waters, and beach activities
World’s Top 10 Beaches in the Global Beach Index 2026
Palolem Beach secured the sixth position in the Global Beach Index 2026. The list includes beaches across four continents and 14 countries. Here is the list of the world’s top 10 beaches according to the reported ranking:
|Global Rank
|Beach
|Country or Region
|1
|Trunk Bay, St John
|US Virgin Islands
|2
|Elafonissi Beach
|Greece
|3
|Grace Bay Beach
|Turks and Caicos
|4
|Flamenco Beach
|Puerto Rico
|5
|Golden Horn Beach (Zlatni Rat)
|Croatia
|6
|Palolem Beach
|India
|7
|Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge, St Croix
|US Virgin Islands
|8
|Playa Balandra
|Mexico
|9
|Praia da Falésia
|Portugal
|10
|Eagle Beach
|Aruba
Global RankBeachCountry or Region1Trunk Bay, St JohnUS Virgin Islands2Elafonissi BeachGreece3Grace Bay BeachTurks and Caicos4Flamenco BeachPuerto Rico5Golden Horn Beach (Zlatni Rat)Croatia6Palolem BeachIndia7Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge, St CroixUS Virgin Islands8Playa BalandraMexico9Praia da FalésiaPortugal10Eagle BeachAruba
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.